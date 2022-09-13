ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith area top performers in high school sports for the week of Sept. 12

By George "Clay" Mitchell, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhLgx_0huAIikM00

The top performers in the Fort Smith area for high school sports for the week of Sept. 12.

Thursday

Volleyball

Madison Proctor, Lavaca: Proctor had 10 kills as the Golden Arrows defeated Thaden, 3-0.

Emerson Schaefer, Lavaca: had 14 kills.

Bri Ball, Van Buren: Ball had 14 kills and 21 assists as the Pointers defeated Alma, 3-1 (25-10, 25-10, 25-20)

Maddie Feeny, Van Buren: Feeny had 15 digs and three aces.

Aubrie McGhee, Van Buren: McGhee had 18 kills.

Avary Smith, Van Buren: Smith had 17 kills.

Aspen Cone, Van Buren: Cone had 19 assists and three aces.

Fastpitch softball

Kail Chitwood, Pocola: Chitwood was 3 for 4 with an RBI as Pocola defeated Wister, 8-0, in the first game of the LeFlore County Tournament.

Bailey Lairamore, Pocola: Lairamore was 2 for 4 as Pocola defeated Whitesboro, 7-1, in Game 2 of the LeFlore County Tournament.

Allyssa Parker, Pocola: Parker finished the day with 23 strikeouts in 21 innings of work and gave up seven hits and two walks as Pocola won the LeFlore County Tournament for the fifth consecutive year. She scored the game-winning run in Game 3, was 6 of 9 at the plate for the day with four RBIs and two home runs, and was walked five times.

Kylee Merritt, Pocola: Merritt scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch to beat Howe 3-2 as Pocola won four games Thursday to clinch the LeFlore County Tournament title.

Jaydin Dean, Muldrow: Dean was 2 for 3 in Muldrow's 6-1 loss to Stigler.

Danica Tune, Muldrow: Tune was 3 for 4.

Kaydence Young, Muldrow: Young was 2 for 3.

Shaylee Choate, Sallisaw: Choate was 2 for 3 in the Black Diamonds' 9-5 loss to Inola in the nightcap.

Madison Green, Sallisaw: Green was 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the nightcap.

Cambree Scott, Sallisaw: Scott was 2 for 3 in the nightcap and had a two-run double in the 6-3 loss to Fort Gibson.

Dally Engle, Stigler: Engle was 2 for 3 as the Panthers defeated Muldrow, 6-1.

Caitlin Lovett, Stigler: Lovett was 2 for 4.

Rilee Williams, Stigler: Williams was 2 for 3.

Madison Grogan, Whitesboro: Grogan was 3 for 4 in the Bulldogs' 7-1 loss to Pocola.

Tuesday

Volleyball

Abie Chronister, Clarksville: Chronister had 10 assists and four digs as the Panthers fell to Shiloh Christian, 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-7).

Brayleigh Maxwell, Clarksville: Maxwell had nine digs and four aces

Ashlyn Butler, Greenwood: Butler had nine assists as the Bulldogs (8-5, 3-0) defeated Harrison in a 5A West Conference game, 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-12)

Rylie Holland, Greenwood: Holland had 17 assists and three blocks.

Tori Howard, Greenwood: Howard had 12 digs and three blocks.

Landis Luke, Greenwood: Luke had seven kills and two blocks.

Myia McCoy, Greenwood: McCoy had 12 kills.

Keara Rice, Greenwood: Rice had seven kills.

Makenzie Freeman, Hackett: Freeman had nine kills as the Hornets (11-0, 5-0 3A-4) defeated West Fork, 3-1 (25-4, 25-5, 25-18).

Mackenzie Mendenhall, Hackett: Mendenhall had 12 aces and five kills.

Prairie Vaughn, Hackett: Vaughn had 10 assists and nine aces.

Za'kari Gurule', Northside: Gurule' had 15 digs, eight kills, three aces, and two blocks in the Lady Bears' loss to Conway, 3-1 (25-20, 15-25, 13-25, 25-22, 15-7).

Grace Klein, Northside: Klein had 15 kills, 15 digs, and three aces.

Jaynea Manning, Northside: Manning had 12 kills, 10 digs, and two blocks.

Macie McKinley, Northside: McKinley had six kills and five blocks.

Caroline Snow, Northside: Snow had 37 assists, 12 digs, four aces, and two blocks.

Bri Ball, Van Buren: Ball had 21 assists and 14 digs in the Pointers' loss to Mountain Home, 3-1 (27-25, 21-25, 18-25, 12-15)

Maddie Feeny, Van Buren: Feeny had 26 digs.

Aubrie McGhee, Van Buren: Mchee had 14 kills and four aces.

Fastpitch Softball

Bryson Brown, Leflore: Brown was 2 for 4 as Leflore won the second game against Cameron, 9-8.

River Cogburn, Leflore: Cogburn was 2 for 4.

Harley Robinson, Leflore: Robinson was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Jaydin Dean, Muldrow: Dean was 2 for 3.

Leah Johnson, Muldrow: Johnson was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Kail Chitwood, Pocola: Chitwood was 2 for 3 as Pocola beat Poteau, 4-0.

Riley Jerrell, Pocola: Jerrell was 3 for 4.

Kylee Merritt, Pocola: Merritt was 3 for 3.

Allyssa Parker, Pocola: Parker earned the win with 10 strikeouts, two hits, and a walk.

Briley Bowman, Poteau: Bowman had a perfect game with eight strikeouts in four innings of work as the Pirates beat Arkoma in the first game, 10-0.

Emma Hackler, Poteau: Hackler earned the win in the second game with nine strikeouts, five hits, and two walks as the Pirates beat Heavener, 7-1.

Emery Lomon, Poteau: Lomon was 4 for 6 in the first two games.

Parker Patterson, Poteau: Patterson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the Heavener game.

Gracyn Soehlman, Poteau: Shoehlman was 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the Arkoma contest.

Maggie Wheat, Poteau: Wheat was 2 for 3 against Heavener.

Maycee Butcher, Red Oak: Butcher was 2 for 2 with two RBIs in the Eagles' 10-2 win against Buffalo Valley.

Kaylee Cannon, Red Oak: Cannon had a two-home run day in the doubleheader. Cannon finished with a combined 5 for 3 with five RBIs. Red Oak won the first game against Wister, 10-0.

Abbie Tovar, Red Oak: Tovar was 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the Buffalo Valley game.

Shaylee Choate, Sallisaw: Choate was 3 for 4 with three RBIs as the Black Diamond won the nightcap against Idabel, 12-3.

Emily Gregory, Sallisaw: Gregory earned the win with 13 strikeouts and five hits in the first game against Idabel, 7-1. In the second game, Gregory was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run, and five RBIs.

Camdyn Johnson, Sallisaw: Johnson was 2 for 3 in the first game against Idabel.

Emma Lessley, Sallisaw: Lessley was 2 for 4 in the nightcap.

Rylee Meece, Sallisaw: Meece was 3 for 3 in the early game.

Cambree Scott, Sallisaw: Scott was 2 for 4 in the first game.

Sydney Weedon, Sallisaw: Weedon was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Desirae Reed, Spiro: Reed was 2 for 3 with three RBIs in the Bulldogs' 10-4 loss to Howe.

Linley Collins, Whitesboro: Collins was 2 for 3 in the Bulldogs' 5-4 nightcap loss to Howe.

Samantha Craig, Whitesboro: Craig was 2 for 3 in the Howe contest.

Kayleigh Walker, Whitesboro: Walker was 2 for 4 as the Bulldogs defeated Pocola in the early game, 9-1.

KB Branscum, Wister: Branscum was 2 for 3 and the Wildcats beat Talihina, 12-2. Branscum also had two hits in the late win, 9-1, against Spiro.

Irelyn Cooper, Wister: Cooper was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as the Wildcats won the second game by defeating Leflore, 8-0.

Punk Underwood, Wister: Underwood was 3 for 3.

Maggie Wilson, Wister: Maggie was 2 for 3 in the second game. Maggie threw a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the Leflore contest.

Monday

Volleyball

Ashlyn Butler, Greenwood: Butler had 22 assists and 10 digs.

Carsyn Holland, Greenwood: Holland had 16 assists.

Tori Howard, Greenwood: Howard had 15 digs.

Landis Luke, Greenwood: Luke had six kills and two blocks as the Bulldogs beat Northside, 3-1 (25-18, 25-22, 25-23).

Myia McCoy, Greenwood: McCoy had 22 kills, nine digs, and four aces.

Makenzie Freeman, Hackett: Freeman had 10 kills and nine digs as the Hornets (10-0) defeated Alma, 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-10).

Mackenzie Mendenhall, Hackett: Mendenhall had 11 kills two aces.

Lilly Oxford, Hackett: Oxford had 14 digs and three aces.

Prairie Vaughn, Hackett: Vaughn had 24 assists and two aces.

Madison Proctor, Lavaca: Schaefer had 11 kills and three blocks.

Emerson Schaefer, Lavaca: Schaefer had 10 kills and three aces.

Za'kari Gurule', Northside: Gurule' had nine digs and five kills in the Lady Bears' 3-0 loss to Greenwood.

Grace Klein, Northside: Klein had 10 digs, nine kills, and five aces.

Paige Klein, Northside: Klein had 10 digs.

Jaynea Manning, Northside: Manning had nine kills.

Macie McKinley, Northside: McKinley had six blocks and four kills.

Caroline Snow, Northside: Snow had 24 assists and 10 digs.

Fastpitch Softball

Addy Cornell, Cameron: Cornell was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Lainey Dyer, Cameron: Dyer was 2 for 5 with four RBIs.

Mylie Ibison, Cameron: Ibison was 3 for 3.

Kaelbi Delt, Howe: Delt was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as the Lions (10-4) held off Red Oak, 5-3.

Gracie Lute, Howe: Lute was 3 for 4.

Harley Robinson, Leflore: Robinson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs in Leflore's 7-2 loss to Heavener.

Amaya Duran, Muldrow: Duran was 4 for 6. The Bulldogs had 22 hits.

L Johnson, Muldrow: Johnson hit a two-run triple at the top of the ninth to help give the Bulldogs an 11-8 win.

Danica Tune, Muldrow: Tune was 4 for 6.

Kiki Wight, Muldrow: Wight was 5 for 6 with two RBIs, a double and a triple.

Kaydence Young, Muldrow: Young was 3 for 5.

Kail Chitwood, Pocola: Chitwood was 2 for 3 and Pocola blanked Cameron, 12-0.

Kyleigh Combs, Pocola: Combs earned the win with six strikeouts and a hit.

Bailey Lairamore, Pocola: Lairamore was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Maci Maxwell, Pocola: Maxwell was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Emma Hackler, Poteau: Hackler was 3 for 4 with an RBI in the 7-2 loss to Spiro.

Kaylee Cannon, Red Oak: Cannon was 2 for 3 as the Eagles (19-6) beat Oktaha, 5-3, in the early game.

Allie Tovar, Red Oak: Tovar was 4 for 4, and the Eagles defeated Stigler, 5-1, in the nightcap.

Kami Autrey, Spiro: Autrey was 2 for 2 in the early game win against Talihina, 12-0.

Eiana Graham, Spiro: Graham was 2 for 2 as the Bulldogs beat Poteau, 7-2 in the nightcap.

Whitnie Moore, Spiro: Moore was 2 for 2.

Desirae Reed, Spiro: Reed was 4 for 6 with five RBIs in the doubleheader. Reed also earned the with five strikeouts and two walks.

Layla Sons, Spiro: Sons was 5 for 7 with five RBIs in the doubleheader.

Samantha Craig, Whitesboro: Craig was 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Bulldogs beat Wister, 4-0, in the nightcap.

Maura Cole, Whitesboro: Cole was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as the Bulldogs beat Arkoma, 12-0.

Linley Collins, Whitesboro: Collins was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. She earned the wins against Arkoma with six strikeouts and a walk.

Madi Edwards, Whitesboro: Edwards was 2 for 2 with two RBIs in the early game.

Kayleigh Walker, Whitesboro: Walker was 2 for 4 with an RBI in the nightcap.

Maggie Wilson, Wister: Wilson was 2 for 3 in the Wildcats' 4-0 loss to Whitesboro.

Saturday

Girls Cross Country

Aubree Wille, Van Buren: Wille finished second overall in the Class 4A-5A event of the Elkins Invitational. The Pointers finished second (46) behind Gravette (34).

Boys Cross Country

Parker Brown, Van Buren: Brown earned medalist honors as he placed first (17:05.33) at the Class 4A-5A event of the Elkins Invitational. The Pointers finished third overall.

Fast Pitch

Ashylnn Dalton, Howe: Dalton was 2 for 3 with a solo home run as the Lions beat Wyandotte, 13-3.

Gracie Lute, Howe: Lute was 2 for 4.

Bailey Lairamore: Pocola: Lairamore was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs as Pocola beat Morris, 13-1.

Allyssa Parker, Pocola: Paker was 2 for 2 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Kylee Smith, Pocola: Smith had a two-run home run to beat Stilwell, 2-0.

Kaylee Cannon, Red Oak: Cannon was 3 for 3 with two RBIs as the Eagles beat Wister, 10-0.

Graciee Noggle, Red Oak: Noggle was 2 for 3.

Allie Tovar, Red Oak: Tovar was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Hayden White, Red Oak: White earned the win with six strikeouts and a hit.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith area top performers in high school sports for the week of Sept. 12

