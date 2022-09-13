ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Voters, candidates have their say on negative advertising, and at the ballot box

By Tom Mooney, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6Bos_0huAIcS000

Nicholas Narducci Jr. has served on the Providence City Council for 16 years and understands, he says, the workings of Democratic primaries – particularly that nasty part where candidates pummel each other with negative advertising prior to the general election.

“That’s what we Democrats do in the primaries, we beat each other up good and then the Republicans know everything and have all the ammunition they need against our candidates going into the general election.”

And so, when it came to the various thorny ads in the race for governor between Gov. Dan McKee, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Narducci says he wasn’t at all surprised.

“Actually, I thought it was going to be a little more heated to be honest with you,” he said Tuesday afternoon outside the polling center at the DaVinci Center in Providence.

In the final weeks of the campaign, a Gorbea attack ad accused McKee of running a “pay to play” administration.

2022 RI Primary Live:Voters are casting their ballots in Democrat and Republican races

A Foulkes ad characterized the governor’s leadership as “lies, scandals and the worst track record for a governor in the country.”

McKee’s campaign pushed back, and in one ad accused Gorbea’s campaign of “getting desperate” and using a Trump-supporting Republican to make false attacks.

What McKee, Gorbea and Foulkes thought of the 2022 campaign for RI governor

On Tuesday, the three candidates were each asked to characterize the tone of the campaign.

Voting early in his hometown of Cumberland, the governor thought about that question for a moment, then chose to punt, sort of.

“I’ll just leave that alone,” he said. A minute later, he said, “There is a distinction between actually managing a state and campaigning for governor. They are two different animals. The work is what’s important to me.”

McKee said one reason so many people expressed appreciation for his light-hearted ad featuring his 94-year-old mother is “it’s brought a smile to people’s faces and inside the political dynamics that you were referring to ... to bring a smile to people’s faces and the importance of family -- that’s why our campaign is going to resonate. That’s why we’ll win today.”

Later in the afternoon, Helena Foulkes arrived at the DaVinci Center to greet voters.

When and whether to use negative advertising gets “complicated,” she said. Some voters tuned out of the race, complaining “this is such a boring campaign,” she said. “Then it got a little nasty and they feel turned off.”

Election 2022 Update:Former RI Health Director Alexander-Scott endorses Foulkes

“When the others decided to attack each other, and attack me, I’m going to hit back,” she said. “But I was all about building my own positive brand.”

Foulkes said she was happy she didn’t use negative advertising any sooner. “Absolutely not, and here’s why. People are still getting to know me and they need to know me in a positive way and what I stand for, and that’s really at the core of who I am.”

Secretary of State Gorbea spent the final afternoon hours campaigning in South County and accompanying her eldest child to a Wickford polling station so she could cast a ballot.

She characterized the tone of the campaign as “highly spirited and competitive.”

She said she decided to use negative advertising because at some point “I always believe you do have to make some contrasts between people.”

How the candidates spent their money:Candidates have spent more than $10 million so far to become Rhode Island's next governor

But she said, “In the end, I've made a very concerted decision to use my remaining advertising dollars for only positive ads. That was the strongest way to end in the sea of negative advertising, and the way to distinguish yourself from others.”

At the end of the day, Gorbea said she was confident all the candidates will find unity again as Democrats.

“When you compete on the basketball court or the football field, it is possible to shake hands at the end, or if you are older, to go have a couple of beers.”

Could she have a beer with McKee and Foulkes?

“I would actually extend the invitation,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Providence, RI
Elections
Valley Breeze

Endorsed Republicans Sala, Fafard and Iannitelli move on to November

SMITHFIELD – All three endorsed candidates won the Republican primary election for School Committee on Tuesday, including incumbent Richard Iannitelli and newcomers Amanda Fafard and Jessica Sala. Top vote-getter Sala said she was happy with the results, but as her first time going through an election, was hesitant to...
SMITHFIELD, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davinci
Person
Nellie Gorbea
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Election Local#Democratic Primaries#Ballot Box#Ballots#Democrats#Republicans#State#Candidat
ABC6.com

Kalus wins Republican primary for Rhode Island governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ashley Kalus won the Republican primary for Rhode Island governor on Tuesday. The other Republican nominee on the ticket was Jonathan Riccitelli, who has been arrested dozens of times since 2000 under a different name, the Globe reported. Democratic challengers in the race for governor...
ELECTIONS
independentri.com

NK superintendent search delayed as candidates rejected

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The search for a new school superintendent in North Kingstown has been extended until next year following the School Committee rejecting three finalists and the current interim superintendent saying he wants to leave that role. “While the school committee found all three candidates to be...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MassLive.com

A campaign is launching in support of keeping new driver’s license law in place after a Republican effort to repeal it made the November ballot

A transportation secretary from the Dukakis administration, the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association, and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian are among the public figures who will work to convince voters to keep a new driver’s license law in place. Days after the state’s top elections official confirmed a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Mayor-Elect Smiley Tells Us Five New Things

Brett Smiley has been running for Mayor of Providence functionally for a decade. After Tuesday night’s Democratic primary win, he is the mayor-elect, as he has no opposition in the general election. GoLocal sat down with Smiley on Thursday morning for about an hour, and he had some interesting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Dartmouth

Preliminary Democratic primary results show incumbent state representatives win, Dartmouth student campaigns fall short

Hakken-Phillips, Muirhead, Murphy and Nordgren projected to win for state representative races. Based on preliminary vote totals from Hanover, The Dartmouth projects that the four incumbent candidates will win the Democratic primary race for state representative of Grafton District 12, defeating Dartmouth student candidates Miles Brown ’23 and Nicolás Macri ’24.
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Governor Baker announces how, when, and about how much of a refund taxpayers in Massachusetts will receive

BOSTON – Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers. “Stronger-than expected state tax revenues have led...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy