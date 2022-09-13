Wisconsin Republican governor candidate Tim Michels signals he would increase police funding, but won't increase taxes

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said Tuesday he would work with lawmakers to increase funding to municipalities to increase the number of sworn officers in police departments.

Michels, who was endorsed by the Milwaukee Police Association, appeared with union officers outside the Milwaukee Police Department's Specialized Patrol Division on the city's west side.

He blamed Milwaukee's rising homicide rate on opponent Gov. Tony Evers' refusal to hold criminals accountable.

"We will make sure that we get the right funding, we will make sure that we back the blue, we will make sure that the laws on the books are enforced," Michels said.

But he did not have a clear funding plan to pay for the officers. When pressed by reporters for more information, Michels said he did not want to raise taxes.

DATABASE:Milwaukee homicides in 2022

Tim Michels says he'll increase police funding without raising taxes

Evers has been pushing to increase funding to local police departments for years, only to be blocked by the Republican-led Legislature, said spokesman Sam Roecker.

"Tim Michels isn’t serious about improving public safety. That’s why he has failed to deliver a specific plan and refuses to support addressing gun violence as part of the solution to making communities safer," Roecker said. "As governor, he won’t support common sense measures like universal background checks or red flag laws – despite overwhelming public support for these measures."

State and local governments pay for local law enforcement. In recent years, departments across the state have struggled as more officers are retiring and recruitment efforts have gotten harder.

In Milwaukee County, officials have been lobbying state officials since 2019 to increase the county sales tax 1% to help pay for essential services, including police, because shared revenue from the state has not increased.

The proposal hasn't gotten any momentum in the Legislature. When asked if he would sign a sales tax bill for Milwaukee County, Michels said he looked forward to working with the Legislature.

"There's a lot of money in state government, people in Wisconsin know that," he said. "We've paid too much in taxes. There's a $5.4 billion surplus right now. So what are we going to do with that money? We're going to lower taxes and sit down with the Legislature and decide what the appropriate amount of money is for law enforcement."

This week, Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson sent an email to staff saying the department is projected to be $250,000 over its $46.6 million budget this year and cuts could occur.

Severson said fewer people are applying to work in law enforcement because they don't want to feel "vilified." Instead, officers are having to work overtime, which is more expensive.

Milwaukee County received $14 million this year for backlog in criminal cases

In March, Evers announced $14 million in federal funds for Milwaukee County to clear a backlog in criminal cases created by the coronavirus pandemic and a $3 million grant to the Milwaukee Police Department to boost law enforcement and crime prevention programs.

In 2021, Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul directed $45 million in federal funds to bolster violence prevention efforts. The City of Milwaukee received $8 million.

Crime is a central issue ahead of the midterm elections for Republicans who have painted Democrats as soft.

On Sept. 6, Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney was in Milwaukee pitching a plan for the state Department of Justice to take over the prosecution of criminal cases here.

Michels said he hasn't spoken to Toney about the plan but believes Toney will make a great attorney general.

Corrinne Hess can be reached at chess@gannett.com. Follow her @corrihess.