Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
NBCMontana
Polaris Dawn crews train in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont — Over the course of the upcoming weekend there's a good chance you’ll hear fighter jets taking off in Bozeman. The Polaris Dawn crews are using the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to train until Sept. 18. The goal is to prepare for their mission that will...
What are the best rated campgrounds in southwest Montana?
"Favorite" and "highest rated" can be tricky terms when it comes to camping. My ideal and your ideal could be very different. Mountain views? Accessibility? Cabin availability? Fire pit? Lake or river? Close to town or way back in the boonies? Everybody has their own vision of what "perfect" is when it comes to the outdoors. Keeping that in mind, we still wanted to find out what the highest rated campgrounds were in southwest Montana.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Search and Rescue look forward to new home
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Gallatin County Search and Rescue is looking forward to their new facility in Four Corners. Their current facility cannot accommodate the number of vehicles and equipment the department owns. Gallatin County Star Search and Rescue Commander Scott Secor said new building in Four Corners will provide...
montanaoutdoor.com
Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world
When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
“I Spent 24 Hrs In Montana, Now I Want To Live There.” UGH.
Everyone is always saying, "I love Montana! I want to live there." Then you have the people who say, "Montana's full." So I gathered a few videos of 24-hour experiences from people who either live in certain Montana towns OR visited them for 24 hours and create a visual interpretation of what to expect.
Laurel Outlook
Three fires injure two on Monday, add to smoky skies
Three area fires contributed to the smoke that clouded the air in Laurel on Monday. Some of it was caused by a fire that destroyed a motorhome parked in the alley on the 500 block of Birch Avenue. There was also a wildfire burning west of Laurel in Stillwater County and a devastating fire in Livingston that sent one employee of R-Y Timber to a Salt Lake City burn center.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
NBCMontana
Sunrise Fire sits at 50% containment
MISSOULA, MT — The Sunrise Fire burned 174 acres in the Gravelly Mountains south of Ennis on Wednesday. The fire started Sunday evening and was estimated to be around 100 acres, burning on U.S. National Forest Service and private land. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest says the fire was caused...
montanarightnow.com
Traffic update: construction on I-90 heading westbound
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Construction on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston on the bridges above Quinn Creek Road will switch from Eastbound to Westbound. As the construction progresses folks traveling west can expect delays for at least the next few weeks as they have completed construction on one of the bridges. Those caught in the traffic during construction times have experienced varying wait times based on the number of travelers and what specific work the crew is doing that day.
Bozeman water use reduced with water ordinance
“That American dream of having a nice house with a green lawn but I think that dream- that perspective needs to change here in the west,’’ says Bozeman resident Reno Walsh.
Popular Magazine Declares Best BBQ in Montana
I wasn't surprised by Food & Wine Magazine's pick for the best BBQ in Montana but I immediately thought, there are SO MANY good BBQ places in the state that picking just one is next to impossible. Don't get me wrong, I believe Food & Wine made a very solid...
NBCMontana
City of Bozeman to cut ribbon on new Public Safety Center
MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Bozeman is inviting the public to the opening of its new Public Safety Center on North Rouse. People can come talk with safety responders and tour the new facility, starting with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Bozeman says the safety center addresses...
NBCMontana
Bridger Aerospace operates largest super scooper fleet in US
Bozeman, Mont — Bridger Aerospace now operates the largest super scooper fleet in the United States. They just added their fifth scooper. A large plane that scoops up water from lakes and dumps it on wildfires. The company is naming the new plane “Devil’s Brigade.” Honoring a special forces...
Fairfield Sun Times
Bozeman laying plans to try again for local sales tax at Legislature
The makeup of the Montana Legislature for its 2023 session won’t be decided until November, but Bozeman officials are already working on which issues they’d like to push in Helena. Unsurprisingly, high up on the city’s priority list is getting approval for a local option sales tax —...
KULR8
Semi-truck filled with trash catches on fire at Livingston transfer station
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A semi-truck filled with trash caught on fire at the transfer station in Livingston Tuesday night. Around 10:00 pm, Livingston Fire got called out to the fire. At 3:50 am, crews had the fire extinguished however, due to the volume of trash in the trailer, it is...
NBCMontana
MSU prepares for first road game at Oregon State
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Montana State University Bobcats are preparing for their first road game against Oregon State Beavers after two wins at home. MSU forced five takeaways on defense over their last two games. This is an impressive stat, but the team did not capitalize on every opportunity.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. court office temporarily reduces hours
BOZEMAN, Mont. — To maintain the current caseload, the Gallatin County Clerk of District Court’s Office will be temporarily reducing office hours. The reason for this subtle change is due to being short staffed. Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, the office will be open to the public at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Man pinned between a truck and dumpster during fight in downtown Bozeman
Three people reportedly messing with another man’s truck, caused a huge fight in an ally behind the Crystal Bar downtown in Bozeman. Two people were injured.
District Court Clerk's Office reduces hours
The Gallatin County Clerk of District Court’s Office is temporarily reducing office hours due to short staffing.
