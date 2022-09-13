ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Polaris Dawn crews train in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont — Over the course of the upcoming weekend there's a good chance you’ll hear fighter jets taking off in Bozeman. The Polaris Dawn crews are using the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to train until Sept. 18. The goal is to prepare for their mission that will...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

What are the best rated campgrounds in southwest Montana?

"Favorite" and "highest rated" can be tricky terms when it comes to camping. My ideal and your ideal could be very different. Mountain views? Accessibility? Cabin availability? Fire pit? Lake or river? Close to town or way back in the boonies? Everybody has their own vision of what "perfect" is when it comes to the outdoors. Keeping that in mind, we still wanted to find out what the highest rated campgrounds were in southwest Montana.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. Search and Rescue look forward to new home

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Gallatin County Search and Rescue is looking forward to their new facility in Four Corners. Their current facility cannot accommodate the number of vehicles and equipment the department owns. Gallatin County Star Search and Rescue Commander Scott Secor said new building in Four Corners will provide...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world

When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
MONTANA STATE
Laurel Outlook

Three fires injure two on Monday, add to smoky skies

Three area fires contributed to the smoke that clouded the air in Laurel on Monday. Some of it was caused by a fire that destroyed a motorhome parked in the alley on the 500 block of Birch Avenue. There was also a wildfire burning west of Laurel in Stillwater County and a devastating fire in Livingston that sent one employee of R-Y Timber to a Salt Lake City burn center.
LAUREL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Water Conservation#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Hyalite Reservoir
NBCMontana

Sunrise Fire sits at 50% containment

MISSOULA, MT — The Sunrise Fire burned 174 acres in the Gravelly Mountains south of Ennis on Wednesday. The fire started Sunday evening and was estimated to be around 100 acres, burning on U.S. National Forest Service and private land. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest says the fire was caused...
ENNIS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Traffic update: construction on I-90 heading westbound

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Construction on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston on the bridges above Quinn Creek Road will switch from Eastbound to Westbound. As the construction progresses folks traveling west can expect delays for at least the next few weeks as they have completed construction on one of the bridges. Those caught in the traffic during construction times have experienced varying wait times based on the number of travelers and what specific work the crew is doing that day.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBCMontana

City of Bozeman to cut ribbon on new Public Safety Center

MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Bozeman is inviting the public to the opening of its new Public Safety Center on North Rouse. People can come talk with safety responders and tour the new facility, starting with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Bozeman says the safety center addresses...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bridger Aerospace operates largest super scooper fleet in US

Bozeman, Mont — Bridger Aerospace now operates the largest super scooper fleet in the United States. They just added their fifth scooper. A large plane that scoops up water from lakes and dumps it on wildfires. The company is naming the new plane “Devil’s Brigade.” Honoring a special forces...
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Bozeman laying plans to try again for local sales tax at Legislature

The makeup of the Montana Legislature for its 2023 session won’t be decided until November, but Bozeman officials are already working on which issues they’d like to push in Helena. Unsurprisingly, high up on the city’s priority list is getting approval for a local option sales tax —...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU prepares for first road game at Oregon State

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Montana State University Bobcats are preparing for their first road game against Oregon State Beavers after two wins at home. MSU forced five takeaways on defense over their last two games. This is an impressive stat, but the team did not capitalize on every opportunity.
CORVALLIS, OR
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. court office temporarily reduces hours

BOZEMAN, Mont. — To maintain the current caseload, the Gallatin County Clerk of District Court’s Office will be temporarily reducing office hours. The reason for this subtle change is due to being short staffed. Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, the office will be open to the public at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy