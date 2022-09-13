ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
FOX Carolina

Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
golaurens.com

Laurens CPW approves fee changes, stipends for cell phone usage by employees

At Monday's Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted on two items. The first is rate changes for new customers dealing with connection feed and deposits. CPW will now charge a $10 application fee, raising it from $5. The fee covers credit checks and similar items. For the next business day service, electricity and gas will still be $30 but water is increasing from $10 to $30.
FOX Carolina

Global company coming to Laurens Co., new jobs created

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Governor’s Office says a global industry called Europastry will establish operations in Laurens County. Gov. McMaster says Europastry is a world leader in baked goods, and the company’s $23M investment will create 155 new jobs. McMaster says the company, which is...
WYFF4.com

Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation

GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
golaurens.com

County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo

Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
gsabizwire.com

Greenwood County Awarded $38 million for Highway 246 Widening Project

Greenwood, S.C. – Greenwood County was awarded $38 million from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank for the widening of S.C. Highway 246 South. In a meeting yesterday, State Transportation Infrastructure Bank members voted unanimously to approve Greenwood County’s grant application for the Highway 246 widening project. This...
FOX Carolina

CARES Act helps small business owner reclaim $58,000

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, professional photographer Dave McMeekin received a ceremonial check for more than $58,000 but the real money is expected to arrive soon from the U.S. Treasury Department. McMeekin’s business, Images, handles photography services for dozens of area schools. When the pandemic hit, he knew...
spartanburg.com

Spartanburg Water Remains Resilient While Others Face Challenges

As many customers nationwide are currently facing water shortages and the consequences of long-neglected water infrastructure, Spartanburg Water officials want customers to feel confident in the long-term health and viability of their local water and wastewater utility. With more than 100 years of service to the City of Spartanburg and...
FOX Carolina

Greenville County school named National Blue Ribbon School

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One school in Greenville County was named by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a Blue Ribbon School. Mitchell Road Elementary School was nominated in the category of Exemplary High Performing School, according to Greenville County Schools and in a ceremony on Friday, they were officially named the winner. The recognition is based on the school’s overall academic excellence and its progress in closing achievement gaps.
