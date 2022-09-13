Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
FOX Carolina
As overdose numbers continue to spike, addiction recovery center sees more people seeking help
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Year by year the number of overdoses and deaths in the state have continued to rise since 2019. Now that the dusk is settling from the pandemic, recovery programs say they’re seeing another spike in people needing help. Phoenix Center is a local in-patient...
shelterforce.org
How Tax Assessments in a Supposedly Progressive County Are Reinforcing Racism
Buncombe County in North Carolina was one of the first places in the U.S. to support reparations for Black residents. So why is the county not doing a better job of addressing property tax inequities that directly impact residents of color?
WLOS.com
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
FOX Carolina
Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
golaurens.com
Laurens CPW approves fee changes, stipends for cell phone usage by employees
At Monday's Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted on two items. The first is rate changes for new customers dealing with connection feed and deposits. CPW will now charge a $10 application fee, raising it from $5. The fee covers credit checks and similar items. For the next business day service, electricity and gas will still be $30 but water is increasing from $10 to $30.
spartanburg.com
Spartanburg City Council Approves $3.8 Million for Police, Fire, and Public Works Equipment
At a recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council voted to approve a $3.8 million lease purchase agreement to replace 26 vehicles and pieces of equipment for the City of Spartanburg’s Police, Fire, Public Works, and Information Technology departments. Council member Janie Salley was absent from the meeting. The most expensive...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina day care workers accused of putting frozen icepacks inside the clothing of children
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two now-former Upstate day care workers stand accused of putting frozen, homemade icepacks inside the clothing of two children. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall have been charged with two counts of cruelty to children, according to James Paris with Fountain Inn Police Department. According to...
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
FOX Carolina
Global company coming to Laurens Co., new jobs created
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Governor’s Office says a global industry called Europastry will establish operations in Laurens County. Gov. McMaster says Europastry is a world leader in baked goods, and the company’s $23M investment will create 155 new jobs. McMaster says the company, which is...
WYFF4.com
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation
GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
golaurens.com
County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo
Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
FOX Carolina
Despite declining enrollment trends nationally, some Upstate colleges see big enrollment spikes
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Over the last few years interest in higher education has been on a steady decline, pandemic challenges made it even worse. But now that things are back to normal, colleges are hoping to make a rebound. Despite the national trends, two upstate colleges started this...
gsabizwire.com
Greenwood County Awarded $38 million for Highway 246 Widening Project
Greenwood, S.C. – Greenwood County was awarded $38 million from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank for the widening of S.C. Highway 246 South. In a meeting yesterday, State Transportation Infrastructure Bank members voted unanimously to approve Greenwood County’s grant application for the Highway 246 widening project. This...
WYFF4.com
Greenville employers still working to fill empty positions as county unemployment rates lower
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Though Greenville's unemployment rate is lower than both state and national averages, several local employers said they're having difficulty hiring for specific positions in the last year and a half. As of September, Greenville County School District needs more than 50 custodians, two dozen bus...
Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
FOX Carolina
CARES Act helps small business owner reclaim $58,000
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, professional photographer Dave McMeekin received a ceremonial check for more than $58,000 but the real money is expected to arrive soon from the U.S. Treasury Department. McMeekin’s business, Images, handles photography services for dozens of area schools. When the pandemic hit, he knew...
spartanburg.com
Spartanburg Water Remains Resilient While Others Face Challenges
As many customers nationwide are currently facing water shortages and the consequences of long-neglected water infrastructure, Spartanburg Water officials want customers to feel confident in the long-term health and viability of their local water and wastewater utility. With more than 100 years of service to the City of Spartanburg and...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County school named National Blue Ribbon School
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One school in Greenville County was named by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a Blue Ribbon School. Mitchell Road Elementary School was nominated in the category of Exemplary High Performing School, according to Greenville County Schools and in a ceremony on Friday, they were officially named the winner. The recognition is based on the school’s overall academic excellence and its progress in closing achievement gaps.
greenvillejournal.com
Greer City Council Notes: Development with 158 townhomes, 67 single-family houses advances
Greer City Council on Sept. 13 gave initial approval to a rezoning request for over 42 acres on Gin House and Kist roads. The applicant, Edwards Road Investments LLC, plans to develop a project consisting of up to:. 67 single-family detached homes. 158 townhomes. The planning commission for a public...
