Suspect arrested in Clare County in connection with knife assault in Mason

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
MASON − A 24-year-old Shiawassee County man has been arrested in connection with an incident that left three people injured Monday in Mason.

Michigan State Police arrested the man in Clare County about 10 a.m. Tuesday, some 19 hours after police were called to an address on Linden Boulevard in the Sycamore Village Mobile Home Park and found three people with knife wounds, Mason police said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

The three victims were taken to hospitals with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The man's name was not immediately released. Police said the victims included two women and a man but released no other details about the incident, including the circumstances leading up to the assaults.

The suspect was gone when officers arrived, but police learned his identity and sent an alert to state law enforcement agencies, officials said. Mason police and state police worked through the night to locate the man, they said.

The suspect was taken to the Ingham County Jail and was expected to face charges that include home invasion and assault with intent to murder, according to the news release.

