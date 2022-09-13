Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Carolina
Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
3 women arrested after fight at Bruster’s in Greenville Co.
Deputies are searching for three women after a fight happened at an Upstate ice cream shop.
FOX Carolina
Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
FOX Carolina
As overdose numbers continue to spike, addiction recovery center sees more people seeking help
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Year by year the number of overdoses and deaths in the state have continued to rise since 2019. Now that the dusk is settling from the pandemic, recovery programs say they’re seeing another spike in people needing help. Phoenix Center is a local in-patient...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency. Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.
FOX Carolina
Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
The Post and Courier
Most of a Spartanburg County town's police officers resigned. Here's why and what's next.
PACOLET — Most of the police department in Pacolet has resigned after what the former chief said were conflicts with town administrators. John Alexander resigned Sept. 14 as head of the department in the town of about 2,500 on the western edge of Spartanburg County. Three officers, including Lt....
FOX Carolina
Records reveal a decade of poor conditions at Upstate assisted living facility
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been seven months since an arrest revealed the horrors happening at one Upstate assisted living facility. Darryl Mast, who owned Oakridge Community Care Home, was arrested in February and charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. When officials got...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clemson student found dead at Upstate convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
Man faces drug charges in Oconee Co.
A man is facing drug charges after a search warrant in Oconee County.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim in hit-and-run accident in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died after they were hit by a car on Friday afternoon. The coroner said the accident when 79-year-old Beatrice Miller was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Millennium Medical Campus on Innovation Drive.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Dunklin Bridge Road
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thanks to your submissions, we’ve been lead to find out when Dunklin Bridge Road will be fixed and not just patched over. This road is in Greenville County in the Pelzer area. It connects Mckelvey Road and Cowpens Bridge Road—running parallel to Reedy River for almost nine miles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recovering from Cognitive Issues caused by Long-Covid
Greenville, SC (WSPA)- Some who have been infected with COVID-19 experience long-term effects from their infection known as long COVID. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7News Anchor Taylor Murray spoke with a speech-language pathologist about treatments available for neuro-cognitive issues in long covid patients. Long […]
Officials respond to shooting in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a shooting in West Pelzer. The West Pelzer Police Department said officers responded to the shooting around 6:12 a.m. on Railroad Boulevard. Upon arrival, police located an individual with a gunshot wound. Officials took the victim to the trauma center where they are in critical condition. Officers […]
FOX Carolina
‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief. According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.
WLOS.com
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
Reward increase following deadly shooting in Spartanburg
Officials and family members announced the increase in reward money following a deadly shooting in Spartanburg.
gsabizwire.com
Lions Vision Services Receives a $10,000 Grant for Eyecare in Greenville County
Greenville, SC – The Greenville Health Authority has awarded a $10,000 Healthy Greenville, Too grant to Lions Vision Services for its Envision Greenville project. Envision Greenville is a comprehensive approach to vision health that provides individuals living at or below 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines with essential eye surgeries that save or restore sight, vision technology that enables safe and independent living, vision screenings that identify vision issues to be addressed, and eyeglasses to correct minor vision loss.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Greenville parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
Comments / 1