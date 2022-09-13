ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inman, SC

Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency. Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.
Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
Records reveal a decade of poor conditions at Upstate assisted living facility

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been seven months since an arrest revealed the horrors happening at one Upstate assisted living facility. Darryl Mast, who owned Oakridge Community Care Home, was arrested in February and charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. When officials got...
Coroner identifies victim in hit-and-run accident in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died after they were hit by a car on Friday afternoon. The coroner said the accident when 79-year-old Beatrice Miller was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Millennium Medical Campus on Innovation Drive.
GETTING ANSWERS: Dunklin Bridge Road

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thanks to your submissions, we’ve been lead to find out when Dunklin Bridge Road will be fixed and not just patched over. This road is in Greenville County in the Pelzer area. It connects Mckelvey Road and Cowpens Bridge Road—running parallel to Reedy River for almost nine miles.
Recovering from Cognitive Issues caused by Long-Covid

Greenville, SC (WSPA)- Some who have been infected with COVID-19 experience long-term effects from their infection known as long COVID. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7News Anchor Taylor Murray spoke with a speech-language pathologist about treatments available for neuro-cognitive issues in long covid patients. Long […]
Officials respond to shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a shooting in West Pelzer. The West Pelzer Police Department said officers responded to the shooting around 6:12 a.m. on Railroad Boulevard. Upon arrival, police located an individual with a gunshot wound. Officials took the victim to the trauma center where they are in critical condition. Officers […]
‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief. According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.
Lions Vision Services Receives a $10,000 Grant for Eyecare in Greenville County

Greenville, SC – The Greenville Health Authority has awarded a $10,000 Healthy Greenville, Too grant to Lions Vision Services for its Envision Greenville project. Envision Greenville is a comprehensive approach to vision health that provides individuals living at or below 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines with essential eye surgeries that save or restore sight, vision technology that enables safe and independent living, vision screenings that identify vision issues to be addressed, and eyeglasses to correct minor vision loss.
SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
