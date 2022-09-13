ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayslake, IL

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

3 injured, including 2 Chicago cops, in South Side vehicle crash

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers and a civilian were injured in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood. The crash occurred in the 600 block of East 75th Street. At about 4:45 p.m., a Cadillac was facing northbound on St. Lawrence and attempted to turn eastbound...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, IL
Grayslake, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Grayslake, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
kenosha.com

Cinzia Savaglio has been a familiar face at iconic Tenuta’s Deli since 1979

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in neck inside South Side home

CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to his neck lying on the floor of a home on Chicago's South Side. On Thursday around 10 p.m., police found a man, 45, shot at a home in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot late Tuesday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. The medical examiner confirmed Anthony Oliver was the victim. Police say Oliver was standing on the street in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue around 11:11 p.m. when he was shot. Witnesses on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Champaign man charged with May 2021 murder of 47-year-old woman

CHICAGO - A man from Champaign, Ill. was charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in May 2021. Granville Tyler, 62, was arrested in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign on Tuesday. Police say Tyler fatally stabbed a woman who was found dead on...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Lake View shooting: Boy, 16, shot in leg while inside vehicle

CHICAGO - A teen was shot in Lake View Friday afternoon. At about 5:20 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was inside of a vehicle in the 3000 block of West Wellington when he was shot, police said. The teen was struck in the leg, and transported to an area hospital in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in head in Chicago's North Lawndale

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday. Police say they received reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found a man, of unknown age, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot in West Elsdon

CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding in a car in the West Elsdon neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was in the rear passenger seat of a car traveling southbound in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road when a gunman started shooting at the vehicle, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Far Northwest Side Neighbors Rally To Help Dog Recovering From Car Crash That Critically Injured Man

NORWOOD PARK — Neighbors are raising money to help with a dog’s recovery after a driver hit her, her owner and another dog this week in Norwood Park. The dog is hospitalized with serious injuries; its owner was also hospitalized in critical condition, and the other dog died. The surviving dog’s vet bills are expected to cost more than $20,000 — but neighbors have donated, and a local animal foundation is chipping in.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy