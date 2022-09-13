Read full article on original website
Chicago 'Playpen' boating accident victim who lost legs leaves hospital
The woman who suffered a life-changing injury in a boat accident near Navy Pier is now out of the hospital.
'Chicago Fire' shooting was 'unbelievable,' funeral home director says real blaze nearby made scene 'chaotic'
A shooting near a "Chicago Fire" production set was just part of the "unbelievable" scene that unfolded Wednesday in front of A.A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Homes. A real fire broke out down the street, causing confusion among residents who thought the actors were real firefighters choosing not to respond to the blaze.
Woman stabbed in face, pepper-sprayed leaving a home on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was leaving a home on Chicago's South Side in Englewood when she was pepper-sprayed and stabbed in the face and neck. Police say around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, a woman, 31, was assaulted in the 1500 block of West 62nd Street. The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim,...
3 injured, including 2 Chicago cops, in South Side vehicle crash
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers and a civilian were injured in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood. The crash occurred in the 600 block of East 75th Street. At about 4:45 p.m., a Cadillac was facing northbound on St. Lawrence and attempted to turn eastbound...
Cinzia Savaglio has been a familiar face at iconic Tenuta’s Deli since 1979
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Man dies after found shot in head in North Lawndale
A man died after police found him shot in the head Wednesday night in North Lawndale on the West Side. Officers responding to a shots fired call found the man on a sidewalk about 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Brookfield Zoo community mourns passing of 27-year-old brown bear
The Chicago Zoological Society manages Brookfield Zoo.
Man found shot in neck inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to his neck lying on the floor of a home on Chicago's South Side. On Thursday around 10 p.m., police found a man, 45, shot at a home in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot late Tuesday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. The medical examiner confirmed Anthony Oliver was the victim. Police say Oliver was standing on the street in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue around 11:11 p.m. when he was shot. Witnesses on...
Champaign man charged with May 2021 murder of 47-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A man from Champaign, Ill. was charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in May 2021. Granville Tyler, 62, was arrested in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign on Tuesday. Police say Tyler fatally stabbed a woman who was found dead on...
Woman who lost her feet in Chicago's 'Playpen' returns home from hospital
CHICAGO - The woman who lost both her feet in a tragic boating accident on Lake Michigan in Chicago's "Playpen" last month is finally home. According to a YouTube video made by Lana Batochir on Sept. 4, she was able leave the hospital to continue her rehabilitation at home. Her...
Lake View shooting: Boy, 16, shot in leg while inside vehicle
CHICAGO - A teen was shot in Lake View Friday afternoon. At about 5:20 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was inside of a vehicle in the 3000 block of West Wellington when he was shot, police said. The teen was struck in the leg, and transported to an area hospital in...
Man fatally shot in head in Chicago's North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday. Police say they received reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found a man, of unknown age, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported...
Boys, 3 and 8, wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two young boys were wounded in shootings that took place less than 15 minutes apart Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 8-year-old was inside his home around 9:41 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when gunfire erupted outside, according to Chicago police. The boy...
Man, 21, shot in West Elsdon
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding in a car in the West Elsdon neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was in the rear passenger seat of a car traveling southbound in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road when a gunman started shooting at the vehicle, police said.
Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
Far Northwest Side Neighbors Rally To Help Dog Recovering From Car Crash That Critically Injured Man
NORWOOD PARK — Neighbors are raising money to help with a dog’s recovery after a driver hit her, her owner and another dog this week in Norwood Park. The dog is hospitalized with serious injuries; its owner was also hospitalized in critical condition, and the other dog died. The surviving dog’s vet bills are expected to cost more than $20,000 — but neighbors have donated, and a local animal foundation is chipping in.
Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue after several arrests, vehicles were impounded Thursday
CHICAGO - More caravans are expected to take over downtown Chicago Friday night in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The annual holiday celebrates Mexico declaring its independence from Spain in 1810. On Thursday night, vehicles could be seen on Michigan Avenue with flags flying out of the windows, and people...
