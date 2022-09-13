ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
After 4-month lull, low NC unemployment rate rises slightly

North Carolina's historically low unemployment rate rose slightly in August, the state Commerce Department reported on Friday. Last month's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5% — ending a four-month run in which the rate stood at 3.4%. For now, the August rate marks the first monthly increase since April...
