Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Delaware hold final primaries of 2022 season

At long last, voters in Delaware, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire are heading to the ballot box as 2022 primary season finally winds to a close. In New Hampshire, all eyes are on the U.S. Senate primary, where five Republican candidates are battling it out for the chance to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in November. Hassan notably stands to lose her seat depending on which of the GOP contenders emerges victorious; to that end, CNN writes, some Republicans fear race frontrunner Don Bolduc might actually hand his Democratic counterpart a victory if he proceeds to the general election. Hassan is otherwise up against two intra-party challengers, The Washington Post writes.
New poll shows Biden approval rising as Democrats overtake Republicans on generic ballot

A new poll from the Wall Street Journal shows the Democratic Party in newly strong shape, just more than two months before the upcoming midterm elections. Thanks to a surge of support from independent voters and a surge in support and enthusiasm from younger voters, women, and voters of color, the poll found that a plurality of voters would now rather see the Democrats control Congress next year than the Republicans — the party’s first generic ballot lead in a Wall Street Journal poll this year.The Democrats have plenty of evidence beyond polling pointing to their political revival as...
President Joe Biden flies to Delaware to vote in state's primary election

WILMINGTON, Del. (CNN) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One around 6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday evening for a roughly 30-minute flight to their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, landing with a little over an hour to spare before polls closed in the Delaware primary.Asked about the purpose of his trip, added to his public schedule at the last minute, the President said he was there "to vote." Moments later, he and the first lady entered the Laird Performing Arts Center at the Tatnall School, cast their ballots and promptly departed.They were in the air, headed...
Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 39

In this issue: A recap of major themes throughout the 2022 primary season, plus our reader survey. Welcome to our 39th and final issue of 2022’s The Heart of the Primaries, and thanks for joining us throughout the primary season!. Let us know what you think. We’d love your...
Stefanik-Backed Candidate Wins MAGA World Face-Off in New Hampshire

At 25, Karoline Leavitt could become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress after winning the Republican primary in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas currently represents the district along the Granite State’s Seacoast region stretching up the Maine border, and will compete against Leavitt for a second term in November.
