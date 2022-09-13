Some city officials and corrections leaders want a new jail. A consultant report from 2016 estimated it could cost $300 million to build it. THREE HUNDRED MILLION. And it would likely be more now. The math isn’t mathing. The math, passed to the city and jail officials via consultants they hired, sounds like a way for pro-penal system folks to cash grab off the backs of local taxpayers. The complaints of those pro new jail are that the current jail building is 54 years old and isn’t built to house more than 1,400 people a day which is the daily populous of the jail in recent months. And, now that ten people have died since last November, they’re ready to push a high price tag on local taxpayers without offering answers as to why inmates have died.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO