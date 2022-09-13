ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Six new correctional officers join Louisville Metro Department of Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections welcomed six new officers in a ceremony at Metro Hall Friday. They come from Kentucky, Mississippi and Florida. Four have prior experience in corrections. Leaders said they’re joining at a time when the jail is facing challenges. “We’re the largest...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Anti-homeless ordinance draws criticism in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville Metro Council members are pursuing an ordinance that would increase fines for many homeless people living on the street. The proposal could impact people like Pony Morris, who lived on the streets of Louisville for several years until he recently found a place to live.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

Boone’s appealing order to vacate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gas station in the Portland neighborhood is in the city’s crosshairs. The owner was ordered to vacate due to all of the criminal activity on the property, but they’re fighting back. Metro government calls Boone’s a public nuisance, and that’s why they issued...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
leoweekly.com

Less Is More. Absolutely No, To A New Jail In Louisville

Some city officials and corrections leaders want a new jail. A consultant report from 2016 estimated it could cost $300 million to build it. THREE HUNDRED MILLION. And it would likely be more now. The math isn’t mathing. The math, passed to the city and jail officials via consultants they hired, sounds like a way for pro-penal system folks to cash grab off the backs of local taxpayers. The complaints of those pro new jail are that the current jail building is 54 years old and isn’t built to house more than 1,400 people a day which is the daily populous of the jail in recent months. And, now that ten people have died since last November, they’re ready to push a high price tag on local taxpayers without offering answers as to why inmates have died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky candidate who was shot at pledges to crack down on police gun auctions

A candidate for Louisville mayor who was shot at by an assailant in his campaign office is pledging to crack down on confiscated firearms that police send to auction. Democrat Craig Greenberg said Wednesday that part of his plan to reduce violent crime would include directing Louisville police to render seized firearms inoperable before they go to auction. State law requires that confiscated guns be sent to Kentucky State Police for auction, and that the sale proceeds be used to buy equipment, like body armor, for police officers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Election Local#Mayor#Republican#Democrat#Lmpd#The Department Of Justice
WHAS11

WKU student charged with terroristic threatening after fake bomb threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Western Kentucky University (WKU) student has been arrested after she admitted to police that she had sent in a fake bomb threat on campus. On Wednesday, authorities were responding to a possible explosive device that was discovered on near Cherry Hall. Nearby buildings were evacuated and classes were postponed while police investigated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man flags down officer on Watterson Expressway after car shot up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car was hit by several bullets Thursday night, leaving the driver injured, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. According to LMPD, just before midnight, an off-duty LMPD officer was on I-264 near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when a driver flagged them down for help. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Wave 3

Identity of S. 7th Street homicide victim released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man shot and killed early Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released. Jesse Workman, 36, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. September 11 in the 2100 block of S. 7th Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy