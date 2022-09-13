Read full article on original website
The DOJ’s investigation into Louisville police is almost here. The next mayor will deal with the consequences
Implementing the reforms mandated by the Department of Justice will fall into the lap of the next mayor of Louisville Metro.
Here's what Democrat mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg plans to do on Day One if elected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Louisville's mayoral election fewer than two months away, candidate Craig Greenberg (D) added a proposed policy to his 'All In' public safety plan to address record gun violence in the Metro. On Wednesday, Greenberg hosted a news conference to announce his priorities if he were...
Six new correctional officers join Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections welcomed six new officers in a ceremony at Metro Hall Friday. They come from Kentucky, Mississippi and Florida. Four have prior experience in corrections. Leaders said they’re joining at a time when the jail is facing challenges. “We’re the largest...
Anti-homeless ordinance draws criticism in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville Metro Council members are pursuing an ordinance that would increase fines for many homeless people living on the street. The proposal could impact people like Pony Morris, who lived on the streets of Louisville for several years until he recently found a place to live.
Breonna Taylor's neighbors sue former Louisville police officer, claiming her guilty plea entitles them to damages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people who lived in adjacent apartments to Breonna Taylor the night she was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police filed a lawsuit against the officer who recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the 2020 raid. Chelsey Napper and Cody Etherton filed the suit Tuesday,...
Speaking in Oldham County, secretary of state takes aim at election conspiracy theories
LA GRANGE, Ky. — Kentucky's secretary of state, Republican Michael Adams, might seem like an unlikely target for election conspiracy theorists. He likes to say, "It should be easy to vote, hard to cheat." In a speech on Tuesday before Oldham County's Rotary Club, he touted the many election...
'There's no difference between you and the people unhoused next door to you': Louisville sees controversy over houseless ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Coalition for the Homeless called on Metro Council to oppose a new ordinance amendment aimed at changing how Louisville deals with people camping out and storing their property in public. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, activists with several organizations spoke on the topic, calling...
Boone’s appealing order to vacate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gas station in the Portland neighborhood is in the city’s crosshairs. The owner was ordered to vacate due to all of the criminal activity on the property, but they’re fighting back. Metro government calls Boone’s a public nuisance, and that’s why they issued...
Less Is More. Absolutely No, To A New Jail In Louisville
Some city officials and corrections leaders want a new jail. A consultant report from 2016 estimated it could cost $300 million to build it. THREE HUNDRED MILLION. And it would likely be more now. The math isn’t mathing. The math, passed to the city and jail officials via consultants they hired, sounds like a way for pro-penal system folks to cash grab off the backs of local taxpayers. The complaints of those pro new jail are that the current jail building is 54 years old and isn’t built to house more than 1,400 people a day which is the daily populous of the jail in recent months. And, now that ten people have died since last November, they’re ready to push a high price tag on local taxpayers without offering answers as to why inmates have died.
Kentucky candidate who was shot at pledges to crack down on police gun auctions
A candidate for Louisville mayor who was shot at by an assailant in his campaign office is pledging to crack down on confiscated firearms that police send to auction. Democrat Craig Greenberg said Wednesday that part of his plan to reduce violent crime would include directing Louisville police to render seized firearms inoperable before they go to auction. State law requires that confiscated guns be sent to Kentucky State Police for auction, and that the sale proceeds be used to buy equipment, like body armor, for police officers.
After Bardstown falls prey to ransomware attack, FBI urging public to protect against hackers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a hack forced an entire Kentucky city offline, the FBI wants everyone to know that it's easy to become a victim. The agency says the more people spend time at their desks on their computers or at home on their phones, the more vulnerable they become.
Judge rules teenager’s rights violated by LMPD officer during traffic stop in 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal judge has ruled that a teenager’s rights were violated by a Louisville Metro Police officer during a controversial traffic stop in August 2018. In a ruling filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court, Judge Greg Stivers said Tae-Ahn Lea’s rights were violated “against...
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
WKU student charged with terroristic threatening after fake bomb threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Western Kentucky University (WKU) student has been arrested after she admitted to police that she had sent in a fake bomb threat on campus. On Wednesday, authorities were responding to a possible explosive device that was discovered on near Cherry Hall. Nearby buildings were evacuated and classes were postponed while police investigated.
Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
LMPD: Man flags down officer on Watterson Expressway after car shot up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car was hit by several bullets Thursday night, leaving the driver injured, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. According to LMPD, just before midnight, an off-duty LMPD officer was on I-264 near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when a driver flagged them down for help. When...
Security increased at Stonestreet Elementary in south Louisville after incident near school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stonestreet Elementary School had increased security Friday morning after an incident near the school. Rumors circulated quickly on social media, but, according to a letter sent home to families, the incident involved a domestic incident between two adults that happened off school grounds. The letter from...
Sept. 14 marks 33 years since Louisville's Standard Gravure mass shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the nation's first workplace shootings happened in Louisville on Sept. 14, 1989. It is now 33 years since Joseph Wesbecker, 47, went on a shooting spree at the Standard Gravure printing plant. Wesbecker was a former employee of the company on disability for mental...
Identity of S. 7th Street homicide victim released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man shot and killed early Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released. Jesse Workman, 36, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. September 11 in the 2100 block of S. 7th Street.
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
