Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
greenwichfreepress.com
Adopt-A-Dog’s Puttin’ on the Dog Set for Sunday, Sept 18
Adopt-A-Dog’s annual “Puttin’ on the Dog” event is set for Sunday, Sept 18, 2022 in Roger Sherman Baldwin Park. The event runs 10:00am to 4:30pm. The event will feature demonstrations, competitions, vendors, “DogLovers Lure Coursing,” Kid Zone,Face Painting, Caricature Artist, Bone Bar Ice Cream Pawlour and Food Trucks!
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 14 – Sept 20
Eat up. Catskill Food Festival at Dutchman’s Landing Park, Catskill on Saturday, September 17, 12-6 p.m. Food trucks, food vendors, live music and more. Rain or shine. For more information, go to https://m.facebook.com/events/411667894257275/. Celebrate with Red Hook. Hardscrabble Music Festival, Village of Red Hook on Saturday, September 17, 10...
milfordmirror.com
Stratford restaurant owners bring Italian flavor to Milford
MILFORD — Stratford restaurateurs have brought a taste of Italy to Bridgeport Avenue. Alex and Phyllis Gjeka, who serve as restaurant general manager and owner, respectively, of Stratford’s La Fortuna, spent Tuesday celebrating the opening of their new location — Il Capriccio Ristorante E Bar — in space at 1015 Bridgeport Ave.
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Newburgh antique store attracting national attention
Newburgh’s Vintage Emporium is heaven to antique enthusiasts. More than 40 vendors, each with their own uniquely-decorated specialty shops, fill out the 11,000-square foot space. Co-owners Anthony Vesnaver and Matt Smith say their journey started when they became vendors there in 2016. “I’ve worked in various vintage aspects in...
HEROES: Softball Player Not Breathing, No Pulse Revived By New Milford Police
A player had just collapsed at New Milford's new softball field when police arrived and found an off-duty nurse tending to him. He wasn't breathing and had no pulse, Police Chief Brian Clancy said. Officers Dennis Calacione and Kyle Hill, Sgt. Michael Lafrano and Detective Przemyslaw Boinski began CPR on...
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut
Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
theharlemvalleynews.net
More than $200K in Historical Sites & Museums Infrastructure Grants Awarded
More than $200K in Historical Sites & Museums Infrastructure Grants Awarded. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced today $205,000 in funding has been awarded for 16 local programs, as part of the County’s Historical Sites & Museums Infrastructure grant program, which provides funding opportunities for local nonprofit historical societies and museums. The program supports local historical institutions through vital capital and operating infrastructure investments, ensuring the continued preservation of Dutchess County’s unique heritage.
Popular Mamaroneck Seafood Restaurant Holds Grand Opening Of New Location
A popular restaurant in Westchester County is reopening at a brand-new location. Harbour Fish Restaurant will hold the grand opening of its new Mamaroneck location at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The seafood restaurant, which was founded in 2018, has moved to 576 Mamaroneck Ave., the former location of...
Big cats spotted in Upstate NY
A bobcat has been photographed walking the grounds of St. Alphonsos Cemetery in Tupper Lake. This isn't the first time big cats were seen in NY.
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
New Milford man killed in Brookfield crash
BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Milford man was killed in a crash on Route 7 North in Brookfield Wednesday night. State police said Caleb Jerrod Anderson, 24, was driving in an unknown lane on Route 7 North around 9:30 p.m., north of exit 11, when he drove into the median and struck the Junction […]
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Spotted Over Bethel
Some call them UFO's (Unidentified Flying Objects), others refer to them as UAP's (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon), whichever you choose, I believe this qualifies. The following video was sent to me by a close, personal friend who lives in Bethel, CT. We will call that friend "Matt." Matt's son Nick is the person who shot the video, and he can be heard commenting on it. I was told the footage was captured on September 7th 2022 at 6:23 pm.
Legendary Connecticut Promoter Jim Koplik Calls Woodstock ’99 ‘Horror Show’
Jim Koplik is a legendary concert promoter, and a household name in CT. Koplik has produced shows for the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, and everyone in between. Koplik is currently promoting his Sound on Sound music festival coming to Bridgeport, CT on September 24 and 25 of 2022. Our colleague Large Dave pulled a few strings and asked Koplik to join the Ethan and Lou Show on I-95, and he obliged on Thursday (9/14/22).
Third Family Member Dies Following White Lake Drowning Incident
A third family member has died following a drowning incident in the region. Nasrin Amin, age 21, died Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel. Nasrin was with her brother and uncle at a vacation rental home on White Lake in...
Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)
Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
Actor Kelsey Grammer visits Barton Orchards in Poughkeepsie to lend support after fire
Grammer visited Barton Orchards Tuesday to lend support in their recovery.
Suffolk Police to hold vehicle auction Saturday
The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on Sept. 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
