New Milford, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

Adopt-A-Dog’s Puttin’ on the Dog Set for Sunday, Sept 18

Adopt-A-Dog’s annual “Puttin’ on the Dog” event is set for Sunday, Sept 18, 2022 in Roger Sherman Baldwin Park. The event runs 10:00am to 4:30pm. The event will feature demonstrations, competitions, vendors, “DogLovers Lure Coursing,” Kid Zone,Face Painting, Caricature Artist, Bone Bar Ice Cream Pawlour and Food Trucks!
GREENWICH, CT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?

One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
BEACON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 14 – Sept 20

Eat up. Catskill Food Festival at Dutchman’s Landing Park, Catskill on Saturday, September 17, 12-6 p.m. Food trucks, food vendors, live music and more. Rain or shine. For more information, go to https://m.facebook.com/events/411667894257275/. Celebrate with Red Hook. Hardscrabble Music Festival, Village of Red Hook on Saturday, September 17, 10...
KINGSTON, NY
milfordmirror.com

Stratford restaurant owners bring Italian flavor to Milford

MILFORD — Stratford restaurateurs have brought a taste of Italy to Bridgeport Avenue. Alex and Phyllis Gjeka, who serve as restaurant general manager and owner, respectively, of Stratford’s La Fortuna, spent Tuesday celebrating the opening of their new location — Il Capriccio Ristorante E Bar — in space at 1015 Bridgeport Ave.
MILFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme

I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Newburgh antique store attracting national attention

Newburgh’s Vintage Emporium is heaven to antique enthusiasts. More than 40 vendors, each with their own uniquely-decorated specialty shops, fill out the 11,000-square foot space. Co-owners Anthony Vesnaver and Matt Smith say their journey started when they became vendors there in 2016. “I’ve worked in various vintage aspects in...
NEWBURGH, NY
Florence Carmela

What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut

Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
WESTPORT, CT
theharlemvalleynews.net

More than $200K in Historical Sites & Museums Infrastructure Grants Awarded

More than $200K in Historical Sites & Museums Infrastructure Grants Awarded. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced today $205,000 in funding has been awarded for 16 local programs, as part of the County’s Historical Sites & Museums Infrastructure grant program, which provides funding opportunities for local nonprofit historical societies and museums. The program supports local historical institutions through vital capital and operating infrastructure investments, ensuring the continued preservation of Dutchess County’s unique heritage.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
News Break
Politics
WTNH

New Milford man killed in Brookfield crash

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Milford man was killed in a crash on Route 7 North in Brookfield Wednesday night. State police said Caleb Jerrod Anderson, 24, was driving in an unknown lane on Route 7 North around 9:30 p.m., north of exit 11, when he drove into the median and struck the Junction […]
BROOKFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Spotted Over Bethel

Some call them UFO's (Unidentified Flying Objects), others refer to them as UAP's (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon), whichever you choose, I believe this qualifies. The following video was sent to me by a close, personal friend who lives in Bethel, CT. We will call that friend "Matt." Matt's son Nick is the person who shot the video, and he can be heard commenting on it. I was told the footage was captured on September 7th 2022 at 6:23 pm.
BETHEL, CT
i95 ROCK

Legendary Connecticut Promoter Jim Koplik Calls Woodstock ’99 ‘Horror Show’

Jim Koplik is a legendary concert promoter, and a household name in CT. Koplik has produced shows for the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, and everyone in between. Koplik is currently promoting his Sound on Sound music festival coming to Bridgeport, CT on September 24 and 25 of 2022. Our colleague Large Dave pulled a few strings and asked Koplik to join the Ethan and Lou Show on I-95, and he obliged on Thursday (9/14/22).
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Associated Press

Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)

Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
RONKONKOMA, NY
riverheadlocal

Suffolk Police to hold vehicle auction Saturday

The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on Sept. 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.

