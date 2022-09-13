ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star

By Andrew Epperson
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.

Ronald Dunlap, 49, is the father of Cassadee Dunlap, who starred in the second season of “Cheer.” A police report showed he was shot several times after going into the wrong apartment early Saturday morning.

A family member said Ronald Dunlap thought it was his apartment, but he actually lived in a different building. Police said Joshua Womack shot Ronald Dunlap several times. Womack said he was asleep and heard knocking on the door shortly after 3 a.m., but then the situation escalated.

Relative says man shot after entering wrong Little Rock apartment

“I heard a big, loud thud through the front door,” Womack said. “The door was actually knocked off the hinges. With that, he ended up bum rushing it. It wasn’t like an accidental walk-in.”

Womack said he is temporarily living elsewhere while the scene is being investigated.

Ronald Dunlap’s family member said he is now stable and expected to survive.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

