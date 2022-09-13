BPD investigating auto theft on Ming Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an auto theft.

Police say the incident happened in the Home Depot parking lot on Ming Avenue on Aug. 24 between 3:50 and 4:20 p.m.

The suspect appears to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, according to BPD. He is approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build and facial hair. He has a tattoo of lips on the right side of his neck.

Suspect

Anyone with information regarding this case contact Detective C. Boyer at 661-679-0145, or BPD at 661-327-7111.

