BPD investigating auto theft on Ming Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an auto theft.
Police say the incident happened in the Home Depot parking lot on Ming Avenue on Aug. 24 between 3:50 and 4:20 p.m.
The suspect appears to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, according to BPD. He is approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build and facial hair. He has a tattoo of lips on the right side of his neck.
Anyone with information regarding this case contact Detective C. Boyer at 661-679-0145, or BPD at 661-327-7111.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 2