ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Police, advocates weigh in on sound system uses during 2020 protests

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OvSY_0huAFzyC00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Public Safety Commission discussed Tuesday the use of long-range acoustic device systems during the summer 2020 protests and potential hearing damages caused by them.

Jeff Greenwalt, assistant chief of the Austin Police Department, said an LRAD device was mounted on top of APD headquarters during the summer 2020 protests. He said these systems are beneficial when police are trying to control large crowds of people and when there is a lot of noise, making it difficult to hear police commands.

He added use of these systems during the 2020 summer protests include alerting protesters to not block public roadways or impede vehicle traffic, as well as to give people clear warnings if they’re violating the law.

APD currently has four LRAD systems available for use. These are portable and can be mounted on tripods, on top of roofs or on the top of a police vehicle. He said LRADs are not used as a “sonic weapon.”

Greenwalt said officers who sustained hearing damages during the summer 2020 protests attributed the damage to bullhorn use and fireworks shot off during the protests.

“The injuries in 2020 due to hearing did not come from the LRAD system that was mounted on top of the police headquarters,” Greenwalt said.

Kevin Welch, the president of the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s Austin chapter, challenged that assertion and said it’d be difficult to know definitively that the LRADs didn’t contribute to officers’ hearing damages.

He said information from one of the LRAD model’s use manual said that, when used at or closer than 120 feet from people, LRADs can reach decibel levels above 115 — which could cause possible hearing damages, Welch said.

“By the use manual’s own stuff, I have to debate the conclusion that the hearing damage was definitely not caused by the LRADs,” Welch said.

Information provided by APD to commissioners Tuesday outlined various activities and corresponding decibel levels, including the department’s use of LRADs during the protests.

  • Conversational speech: 60 decibels
  • School cafeteria: 85 decibels
  • LRAD from ~50 feet away: 109 decibels (used during summer 2020 protests)
  • Handheld bullhorn, megaphone from ~6 feet away: 100-120 decibels
  • LRAD from ~13 feet away: 121 decibels
  • Fireworks: 140-165 decibels

Welch said he was unfamiliar with the manual being cited and requested access to the documents. Welch said he will share the documents with APD and commissioners as well to look into the system’s uses and any potential concerns related to them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

2020 protests After Action Report update from Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is holding a news conference to provide an update on the After Action Report regarding the 2020 protests in May. The news conference was held at APD Headquarters in downtown Austin. 21 APD officers have been indicted for their actions during the May...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
kut.org

Austin OKs an automated license plate reader program

Lee esta historia en español. Austin City Council approved a revival of a police department program to use license plate scanners on police cruisers and at fixed points throughout the city. The council on Thursday agreed on a one-year pilot program to reinstate the readers, which passively scan license...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Welch
KVUE

Silver Alert discontinued for missing Austin woman, 88

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert issued for a missing 88-year-old Austin woman who officials said has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment is now ended. Frances Charlene Simmons, who has been found and is now safe, was described as follows:. female. 5 feet, 3 inches. 110 lbs. reddish-gray hair.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound System#Public Safety Commission#Lrad
fox7austin.com

Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox7austin.com

Threat against Akins ECHS made on social media; Austin ISD investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District says it has been made aware of a threat on social media made against Akins Early College High School. Austin ISD says that is actively investigating and that it does not believe there is a threat to the school. Additional Austin ISD police...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police officers involved in pair of early-morning crashes

AUSTIN, Texas — A pair of early-morning crashes at 15th Street and Interstate 35 involved Austin Police Department officers. The first crash happened shortly before midnight when an officer was working a scene and a vehicle crashed into a car at the same location. After that crash, other officers...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy