ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

STEP Recovery opens new facility

By MacLeod Hageman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Lmdb_0huAFsn700

DANVILLE, Ill. — A recovery group officially opened the doors to its new facility in Danville over the weekend.

STEP Recovery is an organization with a mission to help people struggling with substance abuse. It helps them find freedom and a new way of life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQUvl_0huAFsn700

The group held its open house ceremony Saturday at the old Concept College Building in Danville. That’s 2500 Georgetown Road.

STEP leader, Wendy Lambert , says they’ve been in the new space for a couple months, but they wanted to host their grand-opening ceremony over the weekend to let people know what they’re all about. The center will feature everything from workshops for blended families to helping people with their finances. It’s also a spot where people can find help for clothing donations and food donations. People looking for work can also get help writing resumes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZzyc_0huAFsn700

Lambert says turnout from the grand opening was great, and they had other vendors in house to help people find assistance for various causes.

Lambert says STEP is renting the new building, but she would like to raise enough money to buy it.

STEP leaders are planning a Spring Festival for possibly May, and it will be in that location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnx9S_0huAFsn700

Lambert says STEP is about to launch its Wellness Workshops to enhance the lives of addicts or alcoholics in recovery, but it will also help the general public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign-Urbana Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening tomorrow

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This fundraising goes toward a handful of different areas at the Alzheimer’s Association. What’s most notable is resources for respite for caregivers, a 24/7 hotline for people to call if they have questions and perhaps most importantly, it goes toward clinical trials/research for a cure.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville to celebrate 47th River fall festival

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion River Fall Festival is back this weekend for its 47th year at Ellsworth Park. The festival starts on September 16 at 5 p.m. and runs till September 18 at 4 p.m. Officials said this event features family activities and will have plenty of fun for everyone.
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

SHIELD Illinois opens new community location at UI Campus Recreation Center East

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - SHIELD Illinois is opening a new community location for its free, saliva-based COVID-19 testing on Sept. 19 at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Campus Recreation Center East. The free PCR testing is a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and SHIELD Illinois that...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Urbana Little Free Library damaged by fire

URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A Little Free Library in Urbana was damaged by a fire on Tuesday. Officials said the fire happened around 1 p.m. in front of an Urbana home. The house is near the corner of West Michigan and Carle Avenues. Urbana Police reported a 59-year-old Urbana male is a suspect. At least […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
City
Georgetown, IL
Danville, IL
Society
Danville, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
WCIA

More changes coming to downtown Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Dead bird with West Nile Virus found in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Vermilion County Health Department announced they have found a dead bird that tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Danville. The bird was found Sept. 7 and tested at the University of Illinois’ Veterinary School laboratory.  Three other birds from Vermilion County have been tested this season, and all […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Darrin’s Kids 2 establishes memorial scholarship

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Darrin Hightower and his non-profit organization Darrin’s Kids 2 established the Derric Hightower, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The full tuition scholarship will be awarded each year to a kindergarten student in financial need at Schlarman Academy. “I think this is a wonderful opportunity for our school and students,” said Janet Picillo, who […]
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concept College Building#Wellness Workshops#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Saliva COVID testing site opening to public

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new free saliva-based COVID testing site is opening up in Urbana. Starting Monday, SHIELD Illinois will begin offering COVID-19 tests to the public at the University of Illinois’ Campus Recreation Center East. The free testing is made possible through federal funding from the CARESand American Rescue Plan Acts in partnership […]
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Helping People Affected by Kirchner Relocation

(Above) Veteran Carl Abbott addresses the Danville City Council Public Works Committee. An interesting moment occurred early in the Tuesday evening Danville City Council Public Works Committee meeting. Carl Abbott is a Veteran living at 936 North Gilbert, in the area affected by the approved Kirchner Building Services move into the old Goodwill building at Gilbert and Fairchild. Abbott’s a Springfield native, who settled into the Danville area after his military career. Abbott will now eventually have to move, and says he is very stressed because he is not sure he can afford all the expenses that come with a move. The city plans to acquire several properties and transfer them to Kirchner, giving them the room they need for all of their operations. Abbott says, although the city says all landlords were notified, with the understanding to inform their tenants, there seems to have been an unintentional communications gap somewhere.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Employees at EpiWorks evacuated

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Champaign Fire and several other departments responded to a fire at Epiworks. Smoke is currently coming out of the roof. All employees at EpiWorks were evacuated. Employees from a hotel across the street were also evacuated. This is a developing story.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

West Side Arts and Incident at Kickapoo Creek with Champaign Park District

Sept 17, 5-9pm Virginia Theatre, Downtown Champaign. Celebrating the Virginia Theatre’s 2022-2023 Performing Arts Season. Vocalists Atrain, Kayla Brown, Ryan Byfield, AndrewDuncanson, RyanGroff, and DawnaNelson will perform with a full band on Park Avenue – in front of the theatre – before the screening. 7pm – Special...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WCIA

Champaign firefighters respond to fire at EpiWorks

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters said they responded to a building fire Friday afternoon. In a press release, officials said the fire was in the gas vault of EpiWorks at 1606 Rion Drive. The fire caused crews to evacuate a nearby hotel and school. Crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to respond to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Annual book sale returns to Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The annual Books to Prisoners book sale returns to Urbana on October 8. After a two-year hiatus, the one-day sale will fill the first floor of the Independent Media Center (IMC), featuring a wide selection of books in all genres like fiction, children’s and young adult. The sale is a critical […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Family camping event with Mahomet Christian Church

Pastor Jeff Dyson and Fellowship Ministry Team Leader, Erin Arends, join us from Mahomet Christian Church to share more on how they’re sharing faith in the community. WHAT BIG EVENT IS YOUR CHURCH HAVING TO END THE SUMMER AND KICK OFF THE FALL?. • Sept. 16th – 17th Camping...
MAHOMET, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Derric Hightower, Jr Scholarship Established at Schlarman Academy

Schlarman Academy is proud to announce that Darrin Hightower and his non-profit organization Darrin’s Kids 2 has established the Derric Hightower, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The full tuition scholarship will be awarded each year to a kindergarten student at Schlarman Academy. Derric Hightower, Jr. attended Danville schools and graduated from...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Applications open for ARPA funding

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has opened applications for organizations and service providers to receive money courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act. This latest round of ARPA funding allocation is meant to address eight goals the city government identified by both public input and the Urbana City Council. Those goals are: […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Mahomet-Seymour school board responds to strike notice

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour school board responded on Friday to the news that the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association has authorized a strike. The board sent out an email to parents Friday evening about the possible teacher strike if both parties did not reach an agreement. Since late April 2022, the board and the union […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Balloon Festival

People are always attracted to fairs and festivals, and are particularly intrigued by the idea of riding in a hot air balloon – and fascinated by the sight and sound of the balloons. Our most unique feature is our focus on providing a ballooning experience to those least likely...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody.  Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
GILMAN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy