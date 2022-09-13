STEP Recovery opens new facility

DANVILLE, Ill. — A recovery group officially opened the doors to its new facility in Danville over the weekend.

STEP Recovery is an organization with a mission to help people struggling with substance abuse. It helps them find freedom and a new way of life.

The group held its open house ceremony Saturday at the old Concept College Building in Danville. That’s 2500 Georgetown Road.

STEP leader, Wendy Lambert , says they’ve been in the new space for a couple months, but they wanted to host their grand-opening ceremony over the weekend to let people know what they’re all about. The center will feature everything from workshops for blended families to helping people with their finances. It’s also a spot where people can find help for clothing donations and food donations. People looking for work can also get help writing resumes.

Lambert says turnout from the grand opening was great, and they had other vendors in house to help people find assistance for various causes.

Lambert says STEP is renting the new building, but she would like to raise enough money to buy it.

STEP leaders are planning a Spring Festival for possibly May, and it will be in that location.

Lambert says STEP is about to launch its Wellness Workshops to enhance the lives of addicts or alcoholics in recovery, but it will also help the general public.

