disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
disneydining.com
Disney Leaves Big Character Out of New Splash Mountain Retheme
Two years ago, Disney announced that it would be rethemeing one of its most iconic attractions — Splash Mountain. Disney decided to make the change as more and more people noted that the theming itself was problematic, as it was based on the 1946 film Song of the South, which is increasingly being called racially insensitive. When the retheme was announced, Disney shared that the new ride would be based on one of its most popular recent films — 2009’s The Princess and the Frog.
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
WDW News Today
Unicycling Umbridge Display Toy Back Again at Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes in Universal Studios Florida
After disappearing, reappearing, and disappearing again, the unicycling Umbridge display toy is once again riding through across a tightrope in Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter of Universal Studios Florida. The toy includes a Dolores Umbridge figure with cauldron weights unicycling along a rope. It’s...
Universal Orlando Trolls Disney World Once More After Tron Coaster’s Release Date Announcement
Disney World's Tron Coaster is taking its time getting here, and Universal Orlando Resort has noticed.
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
disneydining.com
Walt Disney World to Begin Selling “Elevated” Cocktails In Just Two Weeks!
Many Disney fans know that, when Walt Disney was creating the magical Disneyland Resort, he was firm in his belief that he did not want any alcohol sold in the theme park. Even though Walt died before his Magic Kingdom would open at Walt Disney World, his brother Roy kept Walt’s belief alive and decided that the Magic Kingdom would also be a dry Park. Walt Disney World did not begin selling alcohol until EPCOT opened in 1981. For 40 years, the Magic Kingdom remained dry, but that changed in 2012.
disneydining.com
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts
The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
travelawaits.com
12 Amazing Walt Disney World Restaurants According To Disney Travel Experts
Dreaming of dining at Disney? Our Disney travel experts weigh in on what’s worth your time and money on your next visit to The Happiest Place On Earth. When it comes to Disney restaurants, there is something for everyone. Kiddos love character dining, while Mom and Dad prefer fine/signature dining. There are also counter-service and casual dining spots. We’ll cover the counter-service spots in an upcoming article, but for now, we’re focusing on Walt Disney Restaurants that provide table service. Heads up: If they take reservations, make them ASAP. Reservation booking windows generally open up within a 60-day window.
disneytips.com
Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World
It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
WDW News Today
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023, Disney KiteTails Ending This Month, More Halloween Treats Coming to Walt Disney World, and More: Daily Recap (9/14/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year
If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
travelawaits.com
Disney Announces Details About New Cruise Ship Coming In 2024
Disney Cruise Line announced details of its fleet’s sixth ship. The newest ship will be named Disney Treasure and will be an all-new vacation experience for Australia and New Zealand. “At the heart of every adventure, there’s a treasure, and we can’t wait for you to create memories aboard...
6 Awesome Things Universal Hollywood Horror Nights Has In 2022 That Orlando Doesn’t
While Orlando is the obvious Horror Nights favorite, there are numerous attractions this year Hollywood has only.
WDW News Today
Universal Studios Hollywood Adds Another Night to Halloween Horror Nights 2022
Universal Studios Hollywood has added another night of scares to Halloween Horror Nights 2022. Guests can experience more thrills on October 19, 2022. Tickets for the extra night are now available. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Read...
