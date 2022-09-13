Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KUTV
2 critically injured after juvenile allegedly breaks into Taylorsville home, stabs couple
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Taylorsville couple is recovering at the hospital after a juvenile allegedly broke into their house and stabbed them early Tuesday, authorities said. At this time, it appears the suspect and the victims are strangers, according to Taylorsville Police. The incident happened in the area...
KUTV
Man allegedly stabs 2 people in Salt Lake City in separate, apparently random attacks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 32-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed two people in separate attacks that happened one week apart, authorities said. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Mario Fresques is facing two charges of aggravated assault. SLCPD Chief...
KUTV
Man arrested after stabbing victim in the neck 'for no reason' in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after it was reported to police that he stabbed a man in the neck "for no reason." Officers responded to the area of 300 South and 500 West in Salt Lake City on Saturday on a report of the stabbing.
KUTV
Cremation memorialization options at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Dignity Memorial. Scott Schreyer with Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary, a Dignity Memorial provider, joined Elora to talk about cremation memorialization and what the company can provide for grieving families. Cremation memorialization is the concept of celebrating and remembering a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
Fire officials respond to wildfire in Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fire officials were called to a new wildfire in Provo Canyon on Monday. They said the fire, officially called the South Fork fire, was estimated at 23 acres and located south of Vivian Park on U.S. Forest Service land. More from 2News. Utah fire officials...
KUTV
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
KUTV
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roy intersection
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Roy has died, police said. The car vs. motorcycle incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 1900 West and 4800 South. Roy City Police Department spokesperson Stuart Hackworth said the motorcyclist...
KUTV
Utah veterans win $20k after solving treasure hunt in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — A hiking duo has won $20k after solving a Utah treasure hunt. The hunt, organized by John Maxim and David Cline, lasted 39 days and included over 25,000 participants. According to a press release, Korri and Sashley Wolfe — a single mom and her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Crash leads to power outage for hundreds in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — Power was out for a portion of Saratoga Springs after police said a car struck a power box. They said issues were impacting power south of Harvest Hills Blvd., including multiple traffic lights, on Sunday. As of 4 p.m., officials said the traffic lights were working again.
KUTV
Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County
UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
KUTV
Fall Fashion Week: Vuori at City Creek Center
KUTV — Vuori is one of City Creek Center's newest stores. Stephen Lawrence, Vuori's general manager, joined Fresh Living to talk about the company's founding story, what they offer and why it's such a great place to shop. For more information visit: shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media,...
KUTV
Oliverson family files lawsuit against Little League Baseball, bunk bed maker after fall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson, the little leaguer who fell from his bunk bed while at the Little League World Series and suffered head injuries, is suing Little League Baseball and Savoy Contract Furniture, the bed maker. The suit was filed on September 16,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
Oregon student section issues apology after viral video of profane chant toward BYU
EUGENE, Ore. (KUTV) — The University of Oregon's official student section apologized in a statement Saturday night for the offensive chant that was directed at BYU players, fans, and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As the BYU Cougars faced off against the Oregon Ducks,...
KUTV
University of Oregon interim president addresses offensive chants at game against BYU
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The University of Oregon’s interim president published a letter condemning intolerance after a group of fans were filmed shouting an offensive chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a game against Brigham Young University. The viral video...
KUTV
Nix puts up 5 TDs, No. 25 Oregon takes down No. 12 BYU 41-20
(AP) — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU on Saturday. The victory extended Oregon's winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games, the third-longest in the nation. Nix, a transfer from...
KUTV
Fear Factory wins two awards for being one of nation's scariest haunted houses
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's Fear Factory has claimed two awards for being one of 2022's scariest haunted houses in the nation. The attraction has been listed on HauntWorld's list of top 13 scariest haunted houses in America, and it also made it onto the list of the Haunted Attraction Association’s top haunts this year.
KUTV
New convention center hotel could mean boost for downtown business
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Along with FanX in town at the Salt Palace Convention Center this week, Salt Lake City has plenty more conventions in store. That’s in part because of the new Hyatt Hotel next to the convention center set to open soon. Bryant Larsen, communications...
Comments / 0