ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantsville, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Cremation memorialization options at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Dignity Memorial. Scott Schreyer with Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary, a Dignity Memorial provider, joined Elora to talk about cremation memorialization and what the company can provide for grieving families. Cremation memorialization is the concept of celebrating and remembering a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grantsville, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Grantsville, UT
Crime & Safety
KUTV

Fire officials respond to wildfire in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fire officials were called to a new wildfire in Provo Canyon on Monday. They said the fire, officially called the South Fork fire, was estimated at 23 acres and located south of Vivian Park on U.S. Forest Service land. More from 2News. Utah fire officials...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roy intersection

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Roy has died, police said. The car vs. motorcycle incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 1900 West and 4800 South. Roy City Police Department spokesperson Stuart Hackworth said the motorcyclist...
ROY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Mexico#Jeans#Violent Crime#Grantsville Police
KUTV

Crash leads to power outage for hundreds in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — Power was out for a portion of Saratoga Springs after police said a car struck a power box. They said issues were impacting power south of Harvest Hills Blvd., including multiple traffic lights, on Sunday. As of 4 p.m., officials said the traffic lights were working again.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
KUTV

Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County

UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Fall Fashion Week: Vuori at City Creek Center

KUTV — Vuori is one of City Creek Center's newest stores. Stephen Lawrence, Vuori's general manager, joined Fresh Living to talk about the company's founding story, what they offer and why it's such a great place to shop. For more information visit: shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KUTV

Nix puts up 5 TDs, No. 25 Oregon takes down No. 12 BYU 41-20

(AP) — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU on Saturday. The victory extended Oregon's winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games, the third-longest in the nation. Nix, a transfer from...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy