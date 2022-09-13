ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Andrew Cuomo files ethics complaint against New York attorney general

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCdar_0huAFdnS00

F ormer New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed an ethics complaint against the state's attorney general, Letitia James .

In the 48-page filing , Cuomo alleged James purposefully misled the public about sexual assault allegations against him and used the inquiry to pursue her own personal and political gains. He claimed that James's report on 11 sexual assault allegations against him repeatedly implied that he was guilty despite the investigation itself finding that most of the accusations did not constitute sexual assault. His complaint extends to the conduct of two hand-picked aides to the attorney general: Joon Kim and Anne Clark.

ANDREW CUOMO 'PLOTTING' COMEBACK AFTER SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL: REPORT

"Fundamentally, the Attorney General and her investigators issued a purposefully inaccurate and misleading Report on August 3, 2021 ... bombastically and repeatedly implying that I sexually harassed eleven women, even though the allegations made by most of the eleven women did not constitute sexual harassment under state or federal law, even assuming arguendo the truth of those allegations," he wrote in the filing. "Indeed, the title of an August 6, 2021 press release issued by the Attorney General’s office and published on her official website furthered that false narrative: 'Statement from the Attorney General’s Office in Response to Attacks on 11 Women Harassed by Governor Cuomo.'”

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization meeting.


"The Attorney General’s August 3, 2021 press conference announcing the Report was meant to be prejudicial and highly inflammatory, and to villainize me in the public eye, and to mislead the public and the press that I had sexually harassed eleven women, which simply was not true ... but that was the narrative the press reported, over and over, without correction or rebuttal by the Attorney General," he added.

The complaint, filed to a grievance committee in the state's court system, could be dismissed or lead to an investigation and even disciplinary action, including disbarment, per the New York Times .

James, Kim, and Clark all deny the allegations, pushing back against the narrative set by Cuomo.

"Mr. Cuomo resigned after an independent investigation revealed that he preyed on multiple women who worked for him. New Yorkers are ready to move forward and close this sordid chapter in our state’s history,” a spokeswoman for James's office told Axios . She added that James and the pair "hold themselves to the highest ethical standards."

The former governor resigned in disgrace in August of last year after a flurry of sexual assault allegations led most of his allies to abandon him, including President Joe Biden , who asked him to resign, according to the New York Times . His resignation was announced just one week after James's report. Cuomo has apologized for making any women uncomfortable but denies any inappropriate touching.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Cuomo has recently gone through great efforts to rehabilitate his image, with these efforts intensifying in the past month, seemingly emboldened by an Aug. 16 court victory wherein the judge denied the request by the attorney general for Cuomo to return the $5.1 million he made from his memoir book deal for American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic . One report found that the former governor had spent $60,000 on Facebook ads over the past month, aiming to portray his resignation as a consequence of "#MeToo excess," according to Politico .

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Letitia James
Person
Joon Kim
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney General#Politics State#Politics Governor
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Benzinga

'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says

Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
POTUS
Vice

Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
MANHATTAN, NY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
235K+
Followers
70K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy