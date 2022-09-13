Read full article on original website
UWS men’s basketball releases schedule, to tip-off season against CSS
The University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) men’s basketball team announced their schedule for the 2022-2023 season this week. They’re slated to play 12 home games, along with two tournaments. The Yellowjackets open the regular season hosting the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) on November 8. This follows an exhibition...
Inside the making of 'Hockeyland,' bringing Minnesota high school hockey to the big screen
Tears flowed in the locker room. Players hugged each other as high school teammates for the last time. Documentarian Tommy Haines was struck by the rawness of the emotions, even in a land where hockey is considered life. "It was brutal. I felt for them," Haines said, adding that his...
Oliver Bridge In Gary New Duluth To Close For Inspection
DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for people who use the Oliver Bridge in Gary New Duluth. It will be closing for inspection September 21 for a few days. The bridge is located above the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105. It...
New COVID-19 booster shots start rolling out in Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New COVID-19 booster shots have started rolling out in Minnesota. The first recipients rolled up their sleeves at state-run vaccination sites at the Mall of America and in Duluth. The rollout began at the Mall of America Wednesday. People ages 12 and up are eligible to...
Duluth Pack’s first annual Minnesota Maker event
Duluth Pack hosted their first annual Minnesota Maker event at their legendary retail store in Canal Park Thursday evening. The flagship retail store partnered with several different local vendors including Mike & Jen’s Cocoa, Duluth Candy Co., Fitz Craft Creations, SJ Neilson, and Faribault Mills. People who attended were able to enjoy event-only specials such as 50% off clearance items and double punches on in-store purchases. Raffle prizes and gift giveaways were also available for attendees.
How a ghost town was turned into a Minnesota state park
SANDSTONE, Minn. -- It's said that Banning State Park is full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River, to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it's not just the river way that catches your eye. It's the rocks, too.Over thousands of years, Mother Nature has molded, chiseled and shaped much of the sandstone in the park, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park manager Clarissa Payne."You can see the drill holes from when they blasted them off the walls," Payne said.She says before any of this was a state park, it was actually...
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
Officials begin investigation into Duluth building blaze
One week to go before the 20th Annual Cable Fall Fest!. There will also be adaptive fishing equipment on hand for guests to see the tools Fishing Has No Boundaries utilizes during their outings.
2 injured in Duluth shooting
DULUTH, Minn. – Police say two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Duluth.It happened on the 100 block of East 3rd Street near Central High School, which is about a mile northwest of Canal Park. The victims suffered "non-life threatening injuries," according to police. The shooting is still under investigation.
Heavy rain possible through this evening
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 16, 2022. Rain and thunderstorms will continue today into this evening, diminishing overnight. There will be a lull in shower/thunderstorm coverage Saturday, especially in the morning with chances increasing Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Thunderstorms Saturday night could be strong and produce more localized heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms will end from west to east Sunday into Sunday evening.
One Building Deemed Total Loss after Duluth Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, downtown Duluth was smoke-filled after a building caught fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood. According to Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, a fire was reported on 522 East Fourth Street at 5:37pm. Engulfed in the flames was the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building and...
Business Goes Up In Flames In Duluth’s East Hillside Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department is battling a fire that broke out on Wednesday evening at a business in the East Hillside neighborhood. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building at 5:37 p.m. The business is located at 522 East Fourth...
MN State program offers to pay for job training for workers
DULUTH, MN. (CBS Duluth) - Many employers are finding it harder than ever to find skilled applicants to fill open positions. In Minnesota, a program offered through the Department of Labor and Industry is attempting to fix the problem by paying for a worker’s training after they’ve been hired for a job.
Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota
A Culver, Minnesota man was killed in what police describe as an "industrial accident" at a gravel pit Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Brad Wojtysiak was alone at the time of the incident. It remains unclear what caused his death. The sheriff's office was called...
Bayfield Apple Festival 2022: Everything To Know
The time is almost here for one of the biggest events in the midwest. The Bayfield Apple Festival is just a few weeks away and as always, it is sure to be a packed weekend full of fun. This is one of many events we have to look forward to...
High school students get a fresh message about creating a healthy school culture in Cloquet
It was a fairly fun Friday at the Cloquet High School. Two motivational speakers gave students a chance to laugh and learn more about creating a good learning environment. Craig Hillier and Bill Cordes are longtime friends. They each have separate presentations, but on Friday, were able to work together, which is rare.
As Wisconsin’s only oil refinery comes back online, Superior residents will see a decrease in water rates
Superior residents will pay less for water service next year as Wisconsin’s only oil refinery is set to come back online following an explosion in 2018. Privately-owned Superior Water Light & Power is proposing to cut water rates by 9.6 percent for its roughly 10,000 water customers. While it’s moving to reduce rates, the Superior utility is also proposing to raise $3.3 million in revenue to pay for safety and reliability upgrades by increasing electric rates 3.1 percent while gas rates would go up by 8.7 percent.
Duluth Officials Provide Updates on 21 Avenue E, Glenwood Roundabout Projects
Have you heard the exciting news? It's National Roundabout Week! While that may be a "reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways", we do have a couple of roundabout construction projects underway in Duluth that are having significant traffic impacts, especially now that school has started.
Body Found Under I-35 Ramp In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A man’s body was found under the I-35 ramp in Downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of West Railroad Street at the underpass. Investigators believe the 29 year-old man...
Proctor Man Charged With Online Solicitation
STEARNS COUNTY -- A Proctor, Minnesota man is facing three felony charges after allegedly soliciting an undercover St. Cloud Police Investigator. Police officials say 28-year-old Joseph Farley logged onto an online chat room and began a sexual conversation with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Farley exchanged text messages and pictures on two separate occasions in July.
