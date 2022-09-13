ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affidavit provides more detail in crash that killed child

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court filings have shed more light on the night that 9-year-old Armani Saucedo was killed in a car crash on Kellogg Ave .

Devin Saucedo (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Armani’s father, Devin Saucedo, 28, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while his license was suspended or canceled in August 2022.

The affidavit says on March 12, 2022, officers were dispatched to a crash at approximately the 1100 block of W. Kellogg Ave . around 10:15 p.m. involving three vehicles; a 2007 Ford Focus, a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500, and a 2017 Ford F-150.

A Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) trooper arrived and saw firefighters providing aid to Armani, who was lying on the ground. The trooper saw Devin standing nearby.

Armani was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 10:27 p.m.

Devin told the trooper he was trying to go home and did not know what happened, but the car started to spin.

The affidavit says while Devin was talking to the trooper, the trooper noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath. The trooper “noted the odor was distinct and persistent throughout the entire time he was speaking with Saucedo.”

The affidavit says Devin told police he had last drank alcohol “about an hour and a half prior to the collision.” He told the trooper he drank a six-pack of Bud Light.

According to the affidavit, Devin told the trooper Armani was his son, and he was in the car with Devin prior to the collision.

While looking for identifying paperwork in the Ford Focus, the trooper saw two cans of Bud Light in the vehicle. Devin was taken to a hospital where, after a warrant was issued, had three vials of blood drawn.

The affidavit says Wichita police officers contacted the drivers of the other vehicles. Both of them said Devin was speeding in the right lane when he hit the barrier and the Ford F-150, causing the Ford F-150 and Dodge Ram to collide.

One of the other drivers got out of his car and called 911.

Saucedo is not in jail and is currently free on bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

