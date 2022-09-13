Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Notre Dame vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview
Notre Dame vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Notre Dame (0-2), Cal (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
thecomeback.com
Marcus Freeman makes major life change after 0-2 start
Marcus Freeman probably did not envision his Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coaching career starting like this. The season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus was understandable. The following week’s loss at home to the Marshall Thundering Herd was less so. That game cost the Irish their starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner, after the former four-star prospect suffered a grade 5 AC sprain in his non-throwing shoulder.
Deadspin
Brian Kelly vs. Mike Leach, a Notre Dame win watch, and more from college football’s unranked
There are so many good games featuring at least one ranked school this weekend that it’s easy to overlook the unranked matchups that are still compelling this early in the season before teams amass nicks and cuts and flaws and people deem their season a loss. If you’ve only got one TV/screen, you’re doing it wrong, but I like to refer to these as flip-around games.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Former Irish quarterback seeks to help athletes navigate NIL space
In 2018, Arike Ogunbowale hit back-to-back game-winning buzzer beaters in the national semifinal and championship to earn the Notre Dame women’s basketball team its first national title since 2001. The historic feat further propelled Ogunbowale to stardom, even leading to an appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.” Despite the...
footballscoop.com
Marcus Freeman joins Catholic Church
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has been confirmed Catholic, according to an announcement in the bulletin of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, Ind. Freeman's wife Joanna and their six children already are Catholic. In an interview with the National Catholic Register published in late August, Freeman, who...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. California: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Week three for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish wasn’t supposed to be the biggest game of the year. Notre Dame plays host to the California Golden Bears, and quite frankly, this was supposed to be a sure “W” with plenty of fun during the Green Out planned inside the stadium. The 0-2 start for the Irish has changed everything, and there may be no bigger game played this year than the one this Saturday. Will the Irish crumble — or will they piece together a win and create momentum moving forward?
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Notre Dame officially dedicates 2.5 MW hydropower plant
The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., has officially dedicated its 2.5 MW small hydropower plant on the St. Joseph River. The groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held in 2019. Work concluded and the facility was commissioned in May 2022. The plant is located at Seitz Park,...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame inches up national college rankings
Notre Dame was ranked No. 18 in the U.S. News & World Report best national university rankings released Monday. The list, which ranks 443 U.S. colleges and universities, ranks Notre Dame as tied for No. 18 with Columbia University. Notre Dame was ranked a spot below at No. 19 in last year’s rankings.
WNDU
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
WNDU
Coal Line Trail set to bridge the gap in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikers, hikers, and runners can rejoice now that phase 1 of the Coal Line Trail project is nearing completion. The city is still putting on the final touches on the westside trail, but commuters and active people have already been using the trail for weeks.
abc57.com
ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
swmichigandining.com
The Harvey House
Fall is my favorite time of year. I pick up a lot of overtime at work doing something I really like doing. Most of that overtime comes on Friday nights. I work my normal shift then usually go on a short road trip somewhere to pick up a few extra hours.
WNDU
South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck
The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
WNDU
South Bend’s ‘May House’ to be moved to new neighborhood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house in South Bend will be on the move this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 15. A 2,400-square-foot brick house built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May will be moved to its new location at 919 Riverside Drive in the Chapin Park Historic District, which is approximately 0.2 miles from its current location at 130 Park Lane.
WNDU
46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival kicks off Thursday
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall is on the horizon, which means it’s time for the Nappanee Apple Festival!. The festival kicks off in downtown Thursday night and runs through the weekend. There’s plenty of fun for the whole family, with food vendors and lots of entertainment. And of course,...
harborcountry-news.com
Woodfire Grille offers Greek, Mexican and American food under one roof
NEW BUFFALO — The Woodfire Grille serves a mix of Greek, Mexican and American food at the former Jimmy’s Bar and Grill location (18529 Harbor Country Dr.) next door to the Dollar General in New Buffalo. Open daily, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for hungry residents...
WNDU
Groundbreaking ceremony set for new patient tower at Memorial Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking ceremonies for a new ten-story patient tower at Memorial Hospital have been set for mid-October. It’s a $232-million expansion project that is expected to create 500 new jobs. Memorial is already South Bend’s largest employer with a payroll of about 2,700. Even...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Community Schools, inappropriate image on accounts
Elkhart Community Schools wants families to reset their Seesaw account, after an inappropriate image was found on the app. It happened on Wednesday, when administration was told about the images. That’s when they temporarily blocked student access to Seesaw. School officials say that the issue is not local to...
