ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

Notre Dame vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Notre Dame (0-2), Cal (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
NOTRE DAME, IN
thecomeback.com

Marcus Freeman makes major life change after 0-2 start

Marcus Freeman probably did not envision his Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coaching career starting like this. The season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus was understandable. The following week’s loss at home to the Marshall Thundering Herd was less so. That game cost the Irish their starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner, after the former four-star prospect suffered a grade 5 AC sprain in his non-throwing shoulder.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Deadspin

Brian Kelly vs. Mike Leach, a Notre Dame win watch, and more from college football’s unranked

There are so many good games featuring at least one ranked school this weekend that it’s easy to overlook the unranked matchups that are still compelling this early in the season before teams amass nicks and cuts and flaws and people deem their season a loss. If you’ve only got one TV/screen, you’re doing it wrong, but I like to refer to these as flip-around games.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Former Irish quarterback seeks to help athletes navigate NIL space

In 2018, Arike Ogunbowale hit back-to-back game-winning buzzer beaters in the national semifinal and championship to earn the Notre Dame women’s basketball team its first national title since 2001. The historic feat further propelled Ogunbowale to stardom, even leading to an appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.” Despite the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
City
Marshall, IN
footballscoop.com

Marcus Freeman joins Catholic Church

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has been confirmed Catholic, according to an announcement in the bulletin of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, Ind. Freeman's wife Joanna and their six children already are Catholic. In an interview with the National Catholic Register published in late August, Freeman, who...
GRANGER, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. California: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Week three for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish wasn’t supposed to be the biggest game of the year. Notre Dame plays host to the California Golden Bears, and quite frankly, this was supposed to be a sure “W” with plenty of fun during the Green Out planned inside the stadium. The 0-2 start for the Irish has changed everything, and there may be no bigger game played this year than the one this Saturday. Will the Irish crumble — or will they piece together a win and create momentum moving forward?
BERKELEY, CA
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Notre Dame officially dedicates 2.5 MW hydropower plant

The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., has officially dedicated its 2.5 MW small hydropower plant on the St. Joseph River. The groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held in 2019. Work concluded and the facility was commissioned in May 2022. The plant is located at Seitz Park,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Notre Dame inches up national college rankings

Notre Dame was ranked No. 18 in the U.S. News & World Report best national university rankings released Monday. The list, which ranks 443 U.S. colleges and universities, ranks Notre Dame as tied for No. 18 with Columbia University. Notre Dame was ranked a spot below at No. 19 in last year’s rankings.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Football Team#College Football#Manti Te O#American Football#The Fighting Irish
WNDU

Father, son buy historic Kizer House

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Coal Line Trail set to bridge the gap in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikers, hikers, and runners can rejoice now that phase 1 of the Coal Line Trail project is nearing completion. The city is still putting on the final touches on the westside trail, but commuters and active people have already been using the trail for weeks.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
swmichigandining.com

The Harvey House

Fall is my favorite time of year. I pick up a lot of overtime at work doing something I really like doing. Most of that overtime comes on Friday nights. I work my normal shift then usually go on a short road trip somewhere to pick up a few extra hours.
CONSTANTINE, MI
WNDU

South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend’s ‘May House’ to be moved to new neighborhood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house in South Bend will be on the move this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 15. A 2,400-square-foot brick house built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May will be moved to its new location at 919 Riverside Drive in the Chapin Park Historic District, which is approximately 0.2 miles from its current location at 130 Park Lane.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival kicks off Thursday

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall is on the horizon, which means it’s time for the Nappanee Apple Festival!. The festival kicks off in downtown Thursday night and runs through the weekend. There’s plenty of fun for the whole family, with food vendors and lots of entertainment. And of course,...
NAPPANEE, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart Community Schools, inappropriate image on accounts

Elkhart Community Schools wants families to reset their Seesaw account, after an inappropriate image was found on the app. It happened on Wednesday, when administration was told about the images. That’s when they temporarily blocked student access to Seesaw. School officials say that the issue is not local to...
ELKHART, IN
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
610K+
Followers
75K+
Post
342M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy