ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Southwest Virginia Sleep Center opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new way to treat sleep apnea has arrived in Southwest Virginia. The Southwest Virginia Sleep Center, an addition to Henritze Dental Group, is one of the first of its kind in the region to offer a combined dental officer and sleep center under one roof.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns for 31st year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is back for its 31st year. The fair began Friday and will continue through September 24. There will be classic carnival rides and food, but this year, there will also be free monster truck rides Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night. Tickets are...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
SALEM, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Education
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Health
Roanoke, VA
Government
Roanoke, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Government
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
MONETA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Local Office On Aging#The Star City Diners Club
WDBJ7.com

Kroger pharmacies looking to hire 200+ employees amid labor shortage

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pharmacies in the area are being impacted by a worker shortage and are actively trying to employ pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Kroger pharmacies in Charlottesville, Martinsville, Roanoke and the New River Valley are looking to fill 200 job openings. “Pharmacists play a critical role in the...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke naturalization ceremony celebrates new U.S. citizens

ROANOKE, Va. – Celebrating new citizens in the Roanoke Valley. On Friday, the City of Roanoke held its naturalization celebration in downtown as part of Welcoming Week. Mayor Sherman Lea and other city council members were there to honor those who have become United States citizens in the last year.
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Survey Reveals How Danville and Pittsylvania County Can be Better Promoted

The Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism revealed the results of their recent regional tourism branding survey on Thursday morning at the Danville Science Center. Eddy Alexander Marketing Agency conducted and revealed the results of the wide-ranging survey. The goal for the survey is to help development and tourism...
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Pizza Marketplace

Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia

Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Sovah Health takes action to prevent physician suicide

Sovah Health honors National Physician Suicide Awareness Day to help shift the health care system from one where physicians think burnout, depression or suicidal thoughts are something they must overcome by themselves to one where they see the support system around them. As we move father from the onset of...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Riverview Rotary to hold annual Ducks on the Dan event

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 3,000 ducks will make their way down the Dan River this weekend. The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is holding its annual Ducks on the Dan event Saturday. The thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and float...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Pulaski County students help build net-zero energy home

DUBLIN, Va. – Students in the New River Valley are getting hands-on experience to prepare for real-world work. Pulaski County High School students are building the first net-zero home, which is designed to produce as much energy as it consumes within a year, resulting in net zero energy consumption according to Atmos Energy’s website.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy