Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley first responding agencies to participate in career fair
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — If you have ever dreamed of being a police officer or firefighter, now is a good time to pursue your dreams as local agencies will all be in one place for a career fair. The fair is on Saturday September 17 from 11 a.m. to...
WSLS
Southwest Virginia Sleep Center opens in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new way to treat sleep apnea has arrived in Southwest Virginia. The Southwest Virginia Sleep Center, an addition to Henritze Dental Group, is one of the first of its kind in the region to offer a combined dental officer and sleep center under one roof.
WDBJ7.com
Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns for 31st year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is back for its 31st year. The fair began Friday and will continue through September 24. There will be classic carnival rides and food, but this year, there will also be free monster truck rides Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night. Tickets are...
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department hosts special academy for people in the area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is hosting a special academy, but not for recruits. The Citizen’s Police Academy gives people from the Lynchburg area the opportunity to learn an ‘abbreviated version’ of what the officers learn. This is the 25th year that LPD is...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
WSLS
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
WDBJ7.com
Kroger pharmacies looking to hire 200+ employees amid labor shortage
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pharmacies in the area are being impacted by a worker shortage and are actively trying to employ pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Kroger pharmacies in Charlottesville, Martinsville, Roanoke and the New River Valley are looking to fill 200 job openings. “Pharmacists play a critical role in the...
WSLS
Roanoke naturalization ceremony celebrates new U.S. citizens
ROANOKE, Va. – Celebrating new citizens in the Roanoke Valley. On Friday, the City of Roanoke held its naturalization celebration in downtown as part of Welcoming Week. Mayor Sherman Lea and other city council members were there to honor those who have become United States citizens in the last year.
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
wakg.com
Survey Reveals How Danville and Pittsylvania County Can be Better Promoted
The Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism revealed the results of their recent regional tourism branding survey on Thursday morning at the Danville Science Center. Eddy Alexander Marketing Agency conducted and revealed the results of the wide-ranging survey. The goal for the survey is to help development and tourism...
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia
Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
chathamstartribune.com
Sovah Health takes action to prevent physician suicide
Sovah Health honors National Physician Suicide Awareness Day to help shift the health care system from one where physicians think burnout, depression or suicidal thoughts are something they must overcome by themselves to one where they see the support system around them. As we move father from the onset of...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Riverview Rotary to hold annual Ducks on the Dan event
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 3,000 ducks will make their way down the Dan River this weekend. The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is holding its annual Ducks on the Dan event Saturday. The thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and float...
WSLS
Martinsville City schools to perform mental health assessments on students
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Doctors say checking in on your mental health is just as important as getting regular check-ups for your physical health. That’s why Martinsville City Public Schools is prioritizing students’ mental health in a new way – by performing a mental health assessment. School...
WDBJ7.com
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
WSLS
Franklin County Agricultural Fair returns to Recreation Park
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Franklin County Agricultural Fair has returned to Recreation Park!. This is the first year the fair is back since 2019 because of the pandemic. Organizers are excited to welcome everyone back to learn and discover all the sites of the fair. You can enjoy...
WSLS
Pulaski County students help build net-zero energy home
DUBLIN, Va. – Students in the New River Valley are getting hands-on experience to prepare for real-world work. Pulaski County High School students are building the first net-zero home, which is designed to produce as much energy as it consumes within a year, resulting in net zero energy consumption according to Atmos Energy’s website.
WDBJ7.com
Long time Roanoke County assistant director of parks retires after 27 years
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’ve always considered myself a Bob the Builder type guy so I always like maintenance and building things.”. Mark Courtright became Roanoke County’s assistant director of parks in 1995. Courtright immediately got involved with one of his favorite projects of his career.
