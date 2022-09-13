ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdsville, KY

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
Man injured in fiery crash near Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 12:15 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a single car crash near the intersection of South Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway. When they got there, they found a Corvette with a...
Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Leads Investigation that results in the Arrest of a Jefferson County Indiana Resident for Drug Dealing

Scott County-On 8-13-2022, James Charles Edward McCarty was arrested and subsequently incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison for Dealing in Methamphetamine. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Detective where in July of 2022, an undercover purchase of Methamphetamine was made from McCarty in Jefferson County, Indiana. After consulting with the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office, an arrest warrant for James Charles Edward McCarty, 23 of Madison, Indiana was issued for Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony offense, resulting in his arrest. McCarty remains incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison. Sheriff Goodin advised the following about this investigation…“it prides me to see our deputies aggressively seek out drug dealers in surrounding counties…a good offense is a great defense, where we are able to take out a drug dealer before they sell their poison in our county. This is just one example of several where Scott County Deputies have made solid cases in surrounding counties, cutting the potential flow of illegal drugs into our community…I am extremely proud of our team”. Assisting with this investigation were officers of the Madison Police Department and the Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutors Office.
TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-64 E after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of 11 p.m., all lanes are back open on I-64 e. All lanes were blocked on I-64 East near mile marker four due to a crash. TRIMARC said the lanes were blocked around 8:28 p.m. on Friday night. They did not say what the cause...
Leitchfield police arrest man for his fourth DUI in less than four years

Leitchfield police have arrested a man for his fourth DUI since December 2018. Monday night at approximately 11:50, the Leitchfield Police Department was informed by Central Dispatch of a reckless driver approaching Leitchfield on the eastbound Western Kentucky Parkway. LPD Sgt. Keith Harrell responded and made contact with a Toyota...
