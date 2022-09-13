Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
WTVQ
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
Wave 3
Community pulls together for 22-year-old victim hospitalized in deadly DUI crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The community is coming together to support a 22-year-old woman injured in a deadly DUI crash early Saturday morning. Brianna Lucas was taken to the hospital and listed with serious injuries following the single-vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m. on Algonquin Parkway. Court documents said a...
WLKY.com
Police: Bardstown man shot, killed after strangling man in altercation
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Nelson County on Wednesday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department. Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and found a man dead inside a garage. The man was identified as 44-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Jefferson County coroner releases cause, manner of death for 7-year-old who died while in state care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 7-year-old who died while in state care. The coroner's office said Ja'Ceon Terry died at Norton Children's Hospital on July 17, 2022. The cause of death was positional asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man flags down officer on Watterson Expressway after car shot up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car was hit by several bullets Thursday night, leaving the driver injured, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. According to LMPD, just before midnight, an off-duty LMPD officer was on I-264 near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when a driver flagged them down for help. When...
k105.com
Breckinridge Co. man on trial for killing his hunting buddy pleads guilty to lesser charge
An Irvington man who accidentally shot and killed a man he was deer hunting with has been sentenced to probation. Christopher B. Stone, 48, pled guilty on Wednesday to reckless homicide, a class D felony, and was sentenced to five years in prison, which will be probated for five years, according to news outlets.
WLKY.com
Man injured in fiery crash near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 12:15 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a single car crash near the intersection of South Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway. When they got there, they found a Corvette with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release.
Wave 3
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a person down in the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
953wiki.com
Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Leads Investigation that results in the Arrest of a Jefferson County Indiana Resident for Drug Dealing
Scott County-On 8-13-2022, James Charles Edward McCarty was arrested and subsequently incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison for Dealing in Methamphetamine. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Detective where in July of 2022, an undercover purchase of Methamphetamine was made from McCarty in Jefferson County, Indiana. After consulting with the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office, an arrest warrant for James Charles Edward McCarty, 23 of Madison, Indiana was issued for Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony offense, resulting in his arrest. McCarty remains incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison. Sheriff Goodin advised the following about this investigation…“it prides me to see our deputies aggressively seek out drug dealers in surrounding counties…a good offense is a great defense, where we are able to take out a drug dealer before they sell their poison in our county. This is just one example of several where Scott County Deputies have made solid cases in surrounding counties, cutting the potential flow of illegal drugs into our community…I am extremely proud of our team”. Assisting with this investigation were officers of the Madison Police Department and the Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutors Office.
WLKY.com
4 arrested, 1 still at large, in deadly New Albany home invasion
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Five people are facing charges in connection to a deadly robbery in New Albany. New Albany officials announced Friday that four people are in jail, and one is still at large. Dajour Drones, 25, was killed on Sept. 1. He was found dead in an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-64 E after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of 11 p.m., all lanes are back open on I-64 e. All lanes were blocked on I-64 East near mile marker four due to a crash. TRIMARC said the lanes were blocked around 8:28 p.m. on Friday night. They did not say what the cause...
WLKY.com
Federal judge rules former LMPD officer violated teenager's rights in traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has ruled that a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer violated a Black teenager's rights during a traffic stop. Watch our previous coverage and footage of the stop in the player above. Tae-Ahn Lea was stopped, in August of 2018, for making an...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man critically injured in workplace accident at Hurstbourne Parkway restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a workplace accident that has left a man in critical condition. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down at a restaurant in the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Police...
WLKY.com
Coroner releases cause of death for 7-year-old in Louisville foster care facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry. According to their report, Terry died from positional asphyxia/homicide. Brooklawn released a statement on Thursday night saying they have dismissed two staff members who were involved with the incident. They said...
k105.com
Leitchfield police arrest man for his fourth DUI in less than four years
Leitchfield police have arrested a man for his fourth DUI since December 2018. Monday night at approximately 11:50, the Leitchfield Police Department was informed by Central Dispatch of a reckless driver approaching Leitchfield on the eastbound Western Kentucky Parkway. LPD Sgt. Keith Harrell responded and made contact with a Toyota...
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-64 East near Blankenbaker Parkway after injury accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after a crash on I-64 East shut down both lanes Friday morning. According to Louisville Metrosafe, the crash was reported around 7:49 a.m. just past Blankenbaker Parkway at mile marker 18.4. TRIMARC said at least two cars were involved. Lanes are estimated...
WLKY.com
Change of plea expected for former LMPD officer facing charges in death of David McAtee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former Louisville Metro Police officer facing federal charges in connection with events that led to David McAtee's death is expected to change her plea. Katie Crews was among the LMPD and National Guard members dispersing a crowd at the corner of 26th Street and Broadway...
WLKY.com
This day in Louisville history: Employee opens fire at Standard Gravure, killing 8
It was a grim day in Louisville history. On the morning of Sept. 14, 1989, Joseph Wesbecker opened fire inside the Standard Gravure Printing Facility, which was located at Sixth Street and Broadway. Watch coverage from when it happened in the player above. It's known as one of the worst...
Comments / 0