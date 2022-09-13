Read full article on original website
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
benitolink.com
Salinas police make arrest in Hollister related to narcotics
The Salinas Police Department announced on Sept. 14 that it made an arrest in the block of 2900 Fairview Road when they witnessed narcotics transaction. Police said it recovered a half kilo of cocaine and over $14,000 in cash. The announcement did not say how many people were arrested or the charges.
KSBW.com
Scotts Valley police investigating 3 business robberies from past week
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — The Scotts Valley Police Department is currently investigating two robberies that took place at multiple businesses in town over the past week. Police report a surveillance camera caught a masked suspect breaking into the restaurants and stealing registers within one minute. Officers say the suspect...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
KSBW.com
Juvenile struck by car in Greenfield, airlifted to Bay Area
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Greenfield police responded to a pedestrian traffic collision on Elm Avenue and 4th Street Thursday afternoon, right before 4 p.m. Officers report the juvenile that was struck suffered injuries that required an airlift to a Bay Area hospital. Police say the driver remained on scene and...
KSBW.com
Carjacking, chase led to police presence and lockdown at Target in Gilroy
SALINAS, Calif. — --Coverage from previous broadcast. Law enforcement has released new details about a chase that ended with stores in Gilroy being placed on lockdown during a manhunt. The California Highway Patrol reported on Wednesday that officers were alerted of a stolen Ford Mustang located in the area...
KSBW.com
17-year-old shot and killed in Salinas, police investigating
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Thursday evening. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the area of San Blanco Drive and Los Olivos Drive in south Salinas. The shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. The victim's identity is being...
Merced County deputies still searching for woman 40 years later
17-year-old Pamela Pedro was last seen in 1982 when she was dropped off at Atwater High School.
Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that has left a teenager fighting for his life Thursday night. Police said a teenage male was shot near a residence on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive in South Salinas at around 5 p.m. He is in critical condition and was taken The post Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Masked men break into Hollister home, steal dog and personal items from homeowner
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Warning: The video contains strong language. A woman in Hollister was injured when two masked men broke into her home and stole her French bulldog. According to the Hollister Police Department, the victim was returning home when she found two masked men with guns inside. The men stole her dog and some of her personal belongings before running out.
San Jose stabbing suspect in custody
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday. The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 […]
San Jose child hit by car near elementary school dies
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police say a juvenile male has died after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Friday morning. Police say the crash happened around 8:03 a.m. on Castlemont Avenue near Castlemont Elementary school. The driver was there and cooperating with the investigation. 2/ Follow this thread for updates. Expect a road closure The post San Jose child hit by car near elementary school dies appeared first on KION546.
Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 15, 2022, at 10:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said the teenager who was shot in south Salinas Thursday afternoon has died of their injuries. Salinas Police said at around 5:55 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Salinas was shot on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive. The victim's name is being The post Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly
Derek Shingu Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Wren Avenue [Gilroy, CA]
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run on El Cerrito Way. The pedestrian collision happened on Monday night, at around 8:54 p.m., near the intersection of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way. According to reports, Shingu, driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee struck a pedestrian in the area. Upon impact, he fled the scene...
rwcpulse.com
Blog: The First San Mateo police officer killed in the line of duty
The secretary of the pharmaceutical company was suspicious. A man called and said he was from Stanford Medical School and wanted to purchase 100 pounds of a particular starch used to produce pills for medical use. But he refused to leave a phone number or address and said he would pick up the starch in person one week later. The secretary called the San Mateo Police Department, which then assigned one of their officers, 34-year-old Gordon Joinville, to intercept the anonymous man at the pick up time.
1 Person Killed In Hit And Run Accident In Gilroy (Gilroy, CA)
According to the Gilroy Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Gilroy on Monday. The crash happened near Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way at around 8:55 p.m. According to the officials, the driver of the [..]
Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Pebble Beach home Wednesday night. Deputies said the home was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances for the shooting. This The post Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
Police: Two suspects arrested in connection with King City Homicide
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE 1:28 PM- King City Police confirmed with KION that two people were arrested in connection with a murder in King City on Wednesday night. Kevin James Powell, 27, and his mother Connie McKinley, 49, both were arrested on Thursday morning in Greenfield after officers reviewed video surveillance footage. Both suspects The post Police: Two suspects arrested in connection with King City Homicide appeared first on KION546.
Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself
BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said using DNA evidence, they solved the murder of a woman found in the San Lorenzo River in 1983. Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond, was found murdered on March 29, 1983, according to deputies. She had last been seen leaving Henflings Bar on The post Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose stabbing suspect arrested after barricading himself in apartment
A teenager wanted for an alleged stabbing was arrested after barricading himself in a San Jose apartment on Thursday. The suspect, who was described as a teen by family members, was loaded into an ambulance midday. The standoff with San Jose police happened on Pamela Avenue. The suspect's father watched...
