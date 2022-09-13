Read full article on original website
The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played
"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
CNET
Tekken 8 to God of War: Every Trailer at PlayStation State of Play
The Mishima family is back. Sony on Tuesday opened its State of Play presentation, a showcase of upcoming PlayStation 5 and PS VR games, with the announcement of Tekken 8. We didn't get a release date for the new game, but it'll be the first Tekken title in over at least eight years.
Digital Trends
Sega explains why it’s officially ditching the Yakuza name for Like a Dragon
The Yakuza name is no more, as Sega plans to officially rebrand the series of crime dramas under the franchise name “Like a Dragon” moving forward — a move that became apparent with the reveal of three new games prior to this year’s Tokyo Game Show. Speaking to Digital Trends, a Sega of America representative confirmed the reason for the name change.
IGN
10 Minutes of Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion PS5 Gameplay
Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a bit of a departure from what you'd expect had you played Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, fans of the Crisis Core line of stories are going to appreciate the modernization of this classic entry in the Final Fantasy 7 series. You'll get an early look at what Sephiroth looked like, and how the gameplay mechanics of Crisis Core have been modernized in this gameplay clip. We've had to edit it down as there was a 10 minute restriction on gameplay, but we've done our best to keep the combat mechanics available for you to see as well as the cutscenes with beloved characters like Ifrit, early enemies like the Vajradhara Wu, and we get to see Zack cast Limit Break in two different forms.
Digital Trends
Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom showcase: how to watch and what to expect
Tokyo Game Show returns this year with a Japanese-developer-filled showcase. One of the guests of honor is Capcom, the publisher of popular series like Street Fighter and Resident Evil. Some fans are eager to find out more about their favorite franchises, but those in the West might worry they won’t be able to watch the publisher’s showcase because of the time difference between the U.S. and Japan. Thankfully, the TGS schedule aligns just enough for those with room in their morning schedules, depending on what coast you’re on. Here’s how to watch the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom Online Program and what games will be present.
Gamespot
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch
The title for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been revealed! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on Nintendo Switch May 12th, 2023.
Digital Trends
Judgment and Lost Judgment are coming to PC despite modding controversy
Ryu Ga Gotoku and Sega have announced that both Judgment and Lost Judgment will be coming to PC via Steam on September 14. The releases are significant, considering a talent agency reportedly was blocking the series from coming to PC due to mods. In Judgment, protagonist Takayuki Yagami must solve...
GoldenEye On Switch And Xbox Is Coming And Twitter Is Freaking Out
At long last, Rare has announced the arrival of "GoldenEye 007," a faithful remastering of the Nintendo 64 classic that rounds out the Mount Rushmore of first-person shooters. The game will be available for both the Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms, the latter offering it for no additional charge to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as well as anyone who happens to own the 30-game "Rare Replay" collection. The news comes on the eve of the Tokyo Game Show, where top industry developers are sharing their latest plans for upcoming releases.
Digital Trends
Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
ComicBook
Former PS3 Exclusive JRPG Finally Comes to Xbox
A former exclusive JRPG that first launched on PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2013 is finally coming to Xbox after nearly a decade of requests from fans. Because of Sony's ties to Japan, PlayStation as a platform has always been synonymous with role-playing games that are developed within the country. And while Xbox has seen an influx of these games over the years (Final Fantasy, Persona, Dragon Quest, etc.), one of the most popular RPGs from the PS3 is now finally making the jump to Microsoft's console.
dotesports.com
Pikmin 4 coming to Switch in 2023
Nintendo has officially unveiled Pikmin 4 as part of the latest Nintendo Direct showcase. The title will be released sometime in 2023, Nintendo announced today. The game’s showcase, which was presented by Pikmin creator Shigeru Miyamoto, did not reveal much in terms of its visual gameplay. But the game feature wherein players can explore the VR game through the Pikmin creatures’ perspective from the ground was announced.
IGN
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - Exclusive Neclord Boss Gameplay
Watch almost four minutes of exclusive gameplay from the upcoming Suikoden 2 HD remaster, showing off a tense boss battle with Neclord. Join the hero and his allies Kahn, Victor, Eilie, Nanami, and Rikimaru as they take on the formidable foe. Classic RPG franchise, Suikoden, will return in 2023 with...
Suikoden 1 and 2 remasters bring the old JRPGs to new players next year
Konami is remastering the PSP releases
NME
Multiple ‘Resident Evil’ games are coming to Nintendo Switch this year
Nintendo has confirmed that cloud versions of multiple Resident Evil titles will be coming to the Switch later this year. 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake will be available, allowing players to join Leon on his first day as a Racoon City police officer, alongside the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake.
So it begins: Elden Ring bags its first GOTY award
I bet everything on Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
Polygon
EA and the developer of Dynasty Warriors team up to take on Monster Hunter
EA and Koei Tecmo have announced a partnership to make what they call “the next great hunting game,” in what seems to be an attempt to rival Capcom’s enormously successful Monster Hunter series. The game will be made by Omega Force, the in-house Koei Tecmo studio responsible...
IGN
10 Minutes of Star Ocean: The Divine Force PS5 Gameplay
Star Ocean: The Divine Force is a new entry into the Star Ocean action-RPG series. Some of the mechanics that Square Enix has promed will return include hig-speed action battles, encounters that are not random, and richer exploration. During our gameplay demo we had the opportunity to face off against a few enemies and see how the new combat works and also attack a few boss characters to try out more advanced abilities.
Digital Trends
Overwatch 2’s heroes will be tied to battle passes. Here’s how it works
Blizzard shared several updates on Overwatch 2 at Tokyo Game Show ahead of the game’s multiplayer beta launch. In addition to unveiling the game’s latest hero, Kiriko, the company gave details on the game’s new seasonal model. As part of the change, new heroes will now be tied to battle pass progression rather than offered unlocked for free.
A small detail in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom might link it to Twilight Princess
Link appears to be carrying around an item from Twilight Princess
