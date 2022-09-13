5-star Oregon commit Mookie Cook to visit Eugene for Ducks vs. BYU game

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have an incredibly important opportunity on Saturday afternoon, with the No. 14 BYU Cougars coming to town and offering an opportunity to get back into the national limelight after a disappointing start to the year.

It will also be a big week for Dana Altman and the Ducks’ basketball team, with 5-star Oregon commit Mookie Cook coming to town for the game between two top-25 teams. While Cook is committed to Oregon’s top-10 recruiting class, it’s never a bad opportunity to solidify that commitment, especially considering the fact that Cook de-committed from the Ducks earlier this year.

It will be a great opportunity for Cook to see first-hand what type of atmosphere he is coming to in Eugene, with the fans out in drove at Autzen. Never a bad thing.

Film

Mookie Cook’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 98 AZ SF Rivals 5 N/A AZ SF ESPN 5 94 AZ SF On3 Recruiting 5 97.7 AZ SF 247 Composite 5 0.9977 AZ SF

Vitals

Hometown Jefferson, Oregon Projected Position Small Forward Height 6-foot-7 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Committed to Oregon Ducks on March 31, 2022

De-committed from Oregon Ducks on June 29, 2022

Re-committed to Oregon Ducks on August 12, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Kentucky Wildcats

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Arizona Wildcats

