ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

5-star Oregon commit Mookie Cook to visit Eugene for Ducks vs. BYU game

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdrFr_0huAEfWh00

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have an incredibly important opportunity on Saturday afternoon, with the No. 14 BYU Cougars coming to town and offering an opportunity to get back into the national limelight after a disappointing start to the year.

It will also be a big week for Dana Altman and the Ducks’ basketball team, with 5-star Oregon commit Mookie Cook coming to town for the game between two top-25 teams. While Cook is committed to Oregon’s top-10 recruiting class, it’s never a bad opportunity to solidify that commitment, especially considering the fact that Cook de-committed from the Ducks earlier this year.

It will be a great opportunity for Cook to see first-hand what type of atmosphere he is coming to in Eugene, with the fans out in drove at Autzen. Never a bad thing.

Film

Mookie Cook’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5 98 AZ SF

Rivals

5 N/A AZ SF

ESPN

5 94 AZ SF

On3 Recruiting

5 97.7 AZ SF

247 Composite

5 0.9977 AZ SF

Vitals

Hometown

Jefferson, Oregon

Projected Position

Small Forward

Height

6-foot-7

Weight

200 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Committed to Oregon Ducks on March 31, 2022
  • De-committed from Oregon Ducks on June 29, 2022
  • Re-committed to Oregon Ducks on August 12, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks
  • Kentucky Wildcats
  • Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • Arizona Wildcats

Twitter

https://twitter.com/marquiscookk/status/1569400328604512256

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?

The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Utah Basketball
Eugene, OR
Basketball
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
College Basketball
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
Provo, UT
College Basketball
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
Provo, UT
College Sports
Local
Utah College Basketball
Local
Oregon College Basketball
Provo, UT
Basketball
City
Provo, UT
Eugene, OR
College Sports
fishduck.com

Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?

BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
750thegame.com

Listen: Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dan Lanning Joins The BFT

Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning joined John Canzano’s Bald Faced Truth (Weekdays 3-6 P.M. on 750 The Game) on Thursday. Lanning shares what he has learned about himself and about his team so far this season, what challenges BYU presents, his work-life balance during the season, and much more.
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game

PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Altman
violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Espn#The Oregon Ducks#Az Sf Rivals
thatoregonlife.com

OSP Warns of ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect in Oregon

BREAKING NEWS-Just released from the Harney County Sheriff’s Office, suspect that was involved in yesterday’s high speed vehicle chase which started in Salt Lake City, Utah has been caught. We will update when more information becomes available. (via Elkhorn Media Group / Facebook) A man from Salt Lake...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Klamath Alerts

OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon

On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
ELKO, NV
thatoregonlife.com

Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained

The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
kezi.com

Aerial firefighters using plane to combat Cedar Creek Fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- Attacking a wildfire from the air is one of the best strategies firefighters have for big wildfires, and soon the Cedar Creek Fire will see 1,400 gallons of air support. A plane called the Super Scooper is one of the only aircraft designed specifically for fighting fires....
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

151K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy