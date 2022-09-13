ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento enforcement targeting sideshows leads to 204 citations, 52 vehicles towed

By Rosalio Ahumada
 3 days ago

Authorities over the past few days have towed away 52 vehicles, made nine arrests and issued 204 citations in the Sacramento area as part of enforcement operations targeting so-called sideshows.

The Sacramento Police Department said it conducted the sideshow enforcement with help from the California Highway Patrol, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Rancho Cordova police, along with the Elk Grove, the Citrus Heights and Folsom police departments.

The CHP Valley Division said one of its aircraft stayed busy over the weekend responding to sideshows throughout the Sacramento area as part of the operation.

Sideshows are “illegal gatherings in which groups of drivers take over intersections, city streets, stretches of busy freeways and/or parking lots to do tricks with their cars, including burnouts and doughnuts,” The Sacramento Bee has previously reported .

Groups of spectators can reach into the hundreds, often blocking even more traffic lanes. Some sideshows go on for hours, while others clear out in minutes to avoid l aw enforcement.

On Saturday, authorities made five felony arrests, towed 36 vehicles, issued 60 traffic citations and 37 misdemeanor citations and confiscated a handgun, according to Sacramento police.

Officers continued their sideshows enforcement in Sacramento on Monday and made four arrests, issued in 107 citations and towed 16 vehicles, police said.

T ea
3d ago

Hope they convert the cars back into stock condition, and charge the owner to cost required for the conversion.

