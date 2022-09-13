ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police arrest suspect accused of ordering cannabis, robbing delivery drivers

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Detectives arrested a man suspected of ordering home delivery of cannabis and robbing three delivery drivers, including one person who was held up at gunpoint.

Jaron Aaron Silva, 22, was arrested Sept. 8 on suspicion of robbery, grand theft and being a convicted felon in illegal possession of a gun, the Sacramento Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

Police said Silva, during his arrest last week, was found in possession of a privately manufactured gun, also known as a ghost gun. Detectives believe Silva used the ghost gun in one of the cannabis robberies.

The robberies occurred last month and earlier this month. Police said Silva in each robbery ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence.

Detectives from the department’s Neighborhood Crimes Unit who took up the case said when the victims arrived to make the delivery, Silva stole the cannabis from them.

On Tuesday, Silva remained in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He was arraigned Monday in Sacramento Superior Court. Silva is scheduled to return to court Sept. 26.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Rocklin man arrested after gun-involved road rage

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Rocklin man on Aug. 31 following a road rage incident involving a gun. At 5 p.m. police said they received a report that Johnathan Davis Duarte, 47, pointed a handgun at another driver on Atlantic Street near Tiger Way. After quickly turning down […]
ROCKLIN, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Galt Police investigating two violent incidents over two day period

The Galt Police Department is investigating two separate incidents over a two-day period that left one person killed and three others injured. The first incident happened on Sunday, September 11, around 11 am. Officers responded to a stabbing of a female victim and located the suspect in the home. PRESS...
GALT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Rancho Cordova officers make drug arrest after pulling car over

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Rancho Cordova police said officers arrested a man on drug-related charges after stopping him for vehicle code violations.  Police said the officers were on patrol on Aug. 30 when they spotted a car with code violations. They pulled the car over and learned the driver was on probation.  A search […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27.  The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries.  He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Tens of thousands of fentanyl pills reportedly seized during Placer County traffic stop

Two people were arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Placer County. On the afternoon of August 29, a deputy pulled over a vehicle along eastbound I-80 at the Maple Street exit in Auburn. The deputy’s K-9 partner, Ruger, reportedly alerted to the presence of drugs on the driver’s side of the car, and a search was conducted.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cannabis#Robbery#Home Delivery#Neighborhood Crimes Unit#Sacramento Superior Court
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Imprint of License Plate in Roseville

Driver Arrested After Striking Another Vehicle on Roseville Parkway and Fleeing. A hit-and-run driver in Roseville left behind evidence that got him arrested. The accident occurred on Roseville Parkway near Creekside Ridge Drive around dinner time when a BMW was rear-ended by a Ford F-250. The pickup driver fled the scene without realizing that his truck left a tell-tale indentation on the other vehicle. The indent was the pickup driver’s license plate number.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police seize cocaine, meth and cannabis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Departments South Gang Enforcement team seized several pounds of narcotics on Wednesday, according to the police department. Police said that multiple search warrants were carried out that resulted in the seizure of 10 kilograms of cocaine, 20 pounds of methamphetamine, cannabis and evidence of narcotics sales. One person […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Roseville man unknowingly helps police in own arrest

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man unknowingly assisted police in his own arrest following a hit-and-run on Sept. 6, according to the Roseville Police Department. Demitry Mediucho, 33, rear-ended a BMW sedan with his Ford F250 along Roseville Parkway near Creekside Drive, according to police. Mediucho fled the scene of the crash at a […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Man accused of ordering cannabis deliveries and robbing the suppliers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 8, who was wanted for three separate incidents of robbery and theft. According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, throughout August and early September, Jaron Silva, 22, ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and then […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Semi Near Natomas Reportedly Involved in Hit-and-Run

An injury accident involving a reported hit-and-run with a semi occurred in the area of North Natomas on September 14. The accident happened just before 5:00 p.m. along southbound Interstate 5 just north of the Arena Boulevard off-ramp. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, they discovered a Subaru Forester along with another vehicle on the right-hand side.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento police to hold DUI checkpoint on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, checkpoint locations are chosen in areas that have a history of DUI crashes and arrests. This checkpoint is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacpd.org

Detectives Arrest Suspect Wanted for Robberies and Grand Theft

On September 8, 2022 Sacramento Police Department detectives arrested Jaron Silva, 22, who was wanted for robbery and grand theft related to three separate incidents that occurred in August and early September. In these incidents, Silva ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and when the victims arrived to complete the delivery, Silva stole the cannabis from them. In one robbery, he was reported to have brandished a firearm.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

32K+
Followers
763
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy