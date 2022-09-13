Sacramento police arrest suspect accused of ordering cannabis, robbing delivery drivers

Detectives arrested a man suspected of ordering home delivery of cannabis and robbing three delivery drivers, including one person who was held up at gunpoint.

Jaron Aaron Silva, 22, was arrested Sept. 8 on suspicion of robbery, grand theft and being a convicted felon in illegal possession of a gun, the Sacramento Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

Police said Silva, during his arrest last week, was found in possession of a privately manufactured gun, also known as a ghost gun. Detectives believe Silva used the ghost gun in one of the cannabis robberies.

The robberies occurred last month and earlier this month. Police said Silva in each robbery ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence.

Detectives from the department’s Neighborhood Crimes Unit who took up the case said when the victims arrived to make the delivery, Silva stole the cannabis from them.

On Tuesday, Silva remained in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He was arraigned Monday in Sacramento Superior Court. Silva is scheduled to return to court Sept. 26.