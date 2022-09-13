A room for a writer: Calvert Historical Society to honor author Footner

Author and playwright Hulbert Footner entertained readers for decades and now Southern Marylanders will be given a glimpse into his life when the Calvert County Historical Society dedicates a room in his honor on Sept. 24.

Footner, who lived in Calvert County for much of his life before he died in 1944 at the age of 65, wrote more than 60 books on detective fiction, mystery and adventure as well as six plays. He also wrote hundreds of articles, many of them about the outdoors.