Bradford County, PA

Man caught in Montoursville Walmart parking lot with items stolen from Bradford County home

By Brett Crossley
 3 days ago

Bradford County, Pa. — A checkbook and other stolen items from a theft in Bradford County were discovered in a stolen car at a Walmart parking lot in Lycoming County, police say.

A Leroy Township homeowner called police on June 8 after discovering items in her house had been taken. The homeowner and her son believed the items had been taken sometime between May 27-29.

The items that went missing from the home along Rt. 414 included keys, a checkbook, keys, gas cans, and a tool box, according to State Police at Towanda, who filed a report.

The same day the theft was reported, the Montoursville Borough Police contacted the homeowner about items found in a stolen car in a Walmart parking lot the previous week.

Inside the car, police say they found items that appeared to belong to the Bradford County residents. The driver of the stolen car, David Scott Smith, 37, of Newberry, FL was taken into custody by troopers with PSP Montoursville.

Police reportedly found a checkbook with the homeowner's name on it and later discovered it was reported stolen from a property near the 11000 block of State Route 414 in Leroy Township.

Smith was given $100,000 monetary bail during an Aug. 30 preliminary arraignment. He was also charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

Smith is scheduled to appear before Judge Jonathan Wilcox on Sept. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Several vehicles catch fire in Lebanon County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple vehicles caught on fire in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Union Township at around 3:08 p.m. The fire is threatening an under-construction building. It's not clear if the building is on fire. No...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Details out on School Bus/Car Accident in Milton

MILTON- State Police are out this morning with details on a school bus/car accident earlier this week. It happened on Monday in Turbot Township, Northumberland County on Broadway Road, not far from Milton’s Baugher Elementary School. CORRECTED: A bus, driven by 56-year-old Craig Wheeland of Milton stuck a car...
MILTON, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Charged in Two States

An Endicott man is facing a long list of charges after authorities say they found he was wanted by law enforcement on both sides of the New York/Pennsylvania border. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 37-year-old Matthew McCloe September 13 in connection with a vehicle pursuit on August 31.
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

