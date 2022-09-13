ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Muller Has His Say On Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Bayern Munich and German football legend Thomas Muller has had his say on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate.

Bayern Munich star and German football legend Thomas Muller has been asked for his preference in the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi debate.

Ronaldo and Messi are regarded as the two best footballers of the current generation.

However fans have been debating for years upon years who is greater out of the duo.

Now, Muller has been asked for his personal preference on the debate of the two superstars.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ronaldo of course is the favourite amongst most Manchester United fans due to his status at the club.

Many footballers past and present have been asked for their preferences on the debate in the past.

However some people think that due to their ages at the moment that people should stop the debate and enjoy their greatness.

Regardless, a valid point such as that will never stop the debate over the greatest of all time in football.

IMAGO / Marca

Muller has been asked recently for his preference on the debate having played against both players.

When speaking to ESPN UK, Muller gave Ronaldo the slight edge, in his opinion.

He said; “I go for Ronaldo. Against Messi I have a good statistic, against Ronaldo, not that good."

