iowa.media
Perry netters claim conference win over Saydel
The Perry volleyball team picked up their first HOIAC victory of the season Tuesday by knocking off visiting Saydel, 3-1. Perry (2-8, 1-0) won the first game, 25-15, but Saydel (4-6, 0-2) rallied for a 25-19 win in game two. A 25-16 Perry win in the critical third set put the hosts in position to close out the win, which they did with a 25-23 squeaker in game four.
iowa.media
Bill “Pecos” Kelly
Bill “Pecos” Kelly, 73, of Creston, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmonson Hospital in Council Bluffs. No public services will be held at this time. Memorials can be made to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.powersfh.com. William “Bill” Charles Kelly was born...
weareiowa.com
Iowa DCI: Death investigation underway in Norwalk
Norwalk officers received a report of a death on Knoll Drive early Thursday morning. DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation.
who13.com
Meet new metro orthopaedic surgeon
You won’t just see a new metro surgeon in the operating room. You’ll also see him on the sidelines of football games. Dr. Jeffrey Bannister is a new team member at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers. DMOS has three convenient locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny. For...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Iowa Man on Driving Trio in Mercer County Monday
Troopers report the arrest of an Iowa man late Monday in Mercer County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Tyler A. Snelson on preliminary charges of speeding (90 in a 60), felony driving while revoked or suspended, and not having valid insurance.
iowa.media
Just keep spinning
Dave Barrett of Greenfield loves his spin class participants at the Adair County Health and Fitness Center, and it’s clear they love him. For four mornings a week, Barrett is a welcoming face to those who are serious about getting their heart rate going to the beat of the music by way of their feet and two pedals on stationary bicycles.
KCCI.com
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Here are the names you can pick for the baby giraffe at Blank Park Zoo
DES MOINES, Iowa — Blank Park Zoo has released a list of possible names for one of the zoo's newest residents - a baby giraffe. The male giraffe calf was born Sept. 7. The public can vote for their favorite name through noon Sept. 23. The final name will...
ourquadcities.com
Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
kmaland.com
Dallas County wreck takes Lenox man's life
(Woodward) -- A Lenox man was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Dallas County earlier this week. The Iowa State Patrol Wednesday released information on an fatal accident occurring Monday afternoon. Authorities say 39-year-old Jason Lee Johnson of Lenox was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on 150th Street east of S Avenue in Woodward. Johnson's 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup was eastbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a field drive. The collision caused the pickup to overturn. The patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seat belt.
Police investigating shooting in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after there was an exchange of gunfire in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of 22nd Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a person called 911 and claimed several juveniles shot at him. He […]
iowa.media
Debra Lucht nominated as CEO of the Year by technology group
WOODWARDMOINES, Iowa — Minburn Communications CEO Debra Lucht has been selected as a CEO of the Year finalist in the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) Prometheus Awards, the Woodward-based telephone and internet provider announced Tuesday. Nominations were submitted to earlier this year, and entries were narrowed to the top...
KCCI.com
Arrest made in shooting on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman has been charged for shooting a man while a baby was in the same room. Zakiya Muhammad is charged with willful injury, domestic assault and child endangerment. The shooting happened last Wednesday on Kenyon Avenue. Police say Muhammad and the victim...
iowa.media
Creston Water Board tables Maple St. project
Facing a shortfall of $240,584, Creston Water Works Tuesday agreed to table the Maple Street project until its October meeting to research additional funding. Bids for the work, which are to replace water mains in the 100, 200 and 300 block of North Maple Street, are part of developers proposal from RANT LLC to refurbish properties in the 100 block.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa woman broke her child's leg
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman is in the Polk County Jail tonight after police said she broke her 4-month -old daughter's leg. Twenty-three-year-old Cassandra Backer was charged with child endangerment. According to court records, on June 28, Backer told police her daughter was injured trying to roll over.
GoFundMe Donations Up in the Air After Teen Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Accused Rapist's Family
A GoFundMe page has collected over $325,000 for an Iowa teen who has to pay restitution to her rapist's family after she pled guilty to stabbing him to death.
‘Reapers’ land at Iowa Air Guard base for first time
DES MOINES, Iowa – For more than eight decades, the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines has assisted in war efforts. While the aircraft they fly has changed over the years, their mission has not. For the first time, members of the 132d Wing got a chance to see in person the remotely piloted aircraft they’re […]
Man critically injured when motorcycle and van collide in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday night in a crash on Des Moines’ southeast side. It happened around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Indianola Avenue and Evergreen Avenue, said Sgt. Paul Parizek, the Public Information Officer for the Des Moines Police Department. The preliminary investigation indicates a motorcycle and a […]
