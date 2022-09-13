ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Bristol playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The opening round, the round of 16, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to conclude this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
FanSided

NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming ‘soon’

With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits an Alarmed Kyle Busch Called Last Week After His Tweet Suggesting Driver Going to No. 8, and Reveals How They Concocted Plan to Throw Fans Off

Dale Earnhardt Jr. candidly admitted on his podcast that he received a call from an alarmed Kyle Busch last week after he tweeted that the driver was going to RCR in 2023, and revealed how the pair came up with a plan to throw off fans. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits an Alarmed Kyle Busch Called Last Week After His Tweet Suggesting Driver Going to No. 8, and Reveals How They Concocted Plan to Throw Fans Off appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing have lost another driver for 2023

Brandon Jones is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and join JR Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, replacing Noah Gragson. Back in July, Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Ty Dillon would not be returning to the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Noah Gragson emerged as the favorite to replace him.
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Austin Dillon Explains His Relationship with New RCR Teammate Kyle Busch

Amid all of the NASCAR drama that is the Kyle Busch X RCR signing – Austin Dillon spoke about his relationship with Rowdy. Some folks might think of Busch as hotheaded and impatient. It could be just how his competitiveness comes out. Dillon has known Busch for a long time now, and even when the two families didn’t get along – Dillon wasn’t so sure about writing off Busch like that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Bristol Motor Speedway#Race Track#Speedway Motorsports#Hendrick Motorsports
Racing News

Joe Gibbs, Toyota react to departure of Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch will drive for Richard Childress Racing in a Chevrolet after 15-years in a Toyota. Kyle Busch is a 60-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. With 634 starts, it’s an astounding win percentage near 10%. However, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota have been on a high horsepower...
Fox News

ARCA driver Toni Breidinger becomes Victoria's Secret model: 'Little me is crying'

Toni Breidinger has five top 10 finishes in the ARCA Menards Series this season, picking up her most recent at the Kansas Lottery 150 this past weekend. The 23-year-old is one of the most accomplished drivers in United States Auto Club history and even flirted with possibly competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series last year. On Wednesday, she added another bona fide accomplishment to her résumé — Victoria’s Secret model.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR releases 2023 schedule featuring some new twists

NASCAR released its 2023 Cup Series schedule Wednesday with a couple of new events that show the sport is embracing a new venue while also honoring its past glory. The two big additions had been previously announced, but are nonetheless still surprising changes to the NASCAR schedule. The Cup series will race on the Chicago street course on July 2. Yet the race that has had NASCAR fans buzzing is the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, which will be held May 21 at a renovated North Wilkesboro Speedway. North Wilkesboro hosted NASCAR events from the sport’s inception in the late 1940s through 1996 before being dropped from the schedule.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

