South Dakota teachers comment on social studies standards
We're hearing for the first time from current South Dakota teachers about the new social studies content standards proposed by the Department of Education.
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
KELOLAND TV
Kristi Noem’s book doesn’t match what Mickelson remembers
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Among the items South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem covers in her autobiography was a phone call that then-state Representative Mark Mickelson made to her in late 2016. But according to Mickelson, what’s in the book was “not quite” what happened. “She has...
KELOLAND TV
SD justices affirm stabbing conviction, despite error
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man found guilty for stabbing his girlfriend in Sioux Falls in 2019. Robert Loeschke appealed. His lawyer argued that Circuit Judge Susan Sabers shouldn’t have allowed at trial the playing of recorded telephone conversations Loeschke had with the victim, Melissa Greenwalt, in 2020 while Loeschke was in the Minnehaha County jail after his arrest.
KELOLAND TV
DOE secretary, SDEA share differing views on social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both the South Dakota Department of Education and the South Dakota Education Association are preparing arguments ahead of the first public input meeting. South Dakotans will have their first opportunity to give public input on the controversial social studies standards Monday in Aberdeen. Ahead...
South Dakota Social Studies Committee member not backing proposed standards
One of the members of a committee chosen to come up with new social studies standards for South Dakota public schools says he no longer supports the plan.
KELOLAND TV
Where South Dakota stands in a growing labor movement
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From striking teachers and nurses to a threatened railroad strike, labor negotiations have taken center stage for Americans over the past week. Thursday, President Joe Biden said a tentative deal was reached in ongoing railroad negotiations to divert a strike from taking place that would have upset the American supply-chain. Kooper Caraway, a Sioux Falls labor leader, explained that while a tentative agreement has been reached, all unions must agree otherwise the negotiation process begins again.
KELOLAND TV
Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
KELOLAND TV
SD lawmakers question Highway Patrol raises
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Secretary of Public Safety spent more than an hour Thursday defending the Noem administration’s recent decision to raise starting pay for South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers. Secretary Craig Price told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee that the $1.50 increase, from $23.61 to $25.11...
sdpb.org
Gov. Noem rests and reinvents, Jamie Smith charges ahead
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has received surgery on her back and will need to limit her campaign trail appearances. We ask how can she turn video conversations into intimate talks with voters. Does limited mobility give her opponent the upper hand? We also look at challenger Jamie Smith's latest campaign ad with "a chicken in every pot."
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
sdstandardnow.com
Noem declines to reveal details on back surgery, as South Dakotans closely monitor her words and movements
On Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem revealed she has recently undergone a medical procedure at the famed Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., to deal with a back problem. Once again, she chose to use an out-of-state company. While the Mayo Clinic has a lofty reputation, was there no South Dakota doctor capable of performing the surgery?
dakotanewsnow.com
Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
dakotafreepress.com
Hansen Vows to Shout Down Women and Voters Seeking Vote on Roe V Wade Amendment
Through the Life Defense Fund, we will oppose this deadly constitutional amendment at every step. Beginning this November, we must stand next to their petition circulators, explain to the public how radical this amendment is, and encourage our fellow citizens not to sign the petition. We must tell the truth to people rather than leave them to sort through the lies of the liberal press and misleading ad campaigns for themselves [Rep. Jon Hansen, “South Dakota Pro-Abortion Ballot Measure Alert,” South Dakota Right to Life Fall 2022 newsletter, retrieved 2022.09.14, p. 4].
KELOLAND TV
Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma to make historic visit to Pipestone, Blood Run
PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) — After visiting the Pipestone National Monument earlier this week, a group of elders are now coming to a South Dakota state park. This week, elders from the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma will be making a historic homecoming journey to Pipestone National Monument, Good Earth State Park at Blood Run and other ancestral sites in the region.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
wnax.com
Mixed Reaction to Marijuana Poll
A recent poll in South Dakota found a majority of potential voters now oppose legalization of recreational marijuana. The poll, done in July by Mason-Dixon Polling, found just forty four percent of voters would vote yes on recreational marijuana in November. Matthew Schweich with “South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws”...
KEVN
Housing development in Deadwood, will it be affordable?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Development in the Black Hills is still booming; with developers pushing forward in Deadwood, despite economic worries. Housing development in the Black Hills is breaking records and what some call a hidden spot in the Black Hills is no longer a secret. Deadwood is a tourist destination, rooted in history. As more people visit, more people want to call it home.
newscenter1.tv
Hideaway Hills sinkhole lawsuit overcomes legal milestone
A South Dakota judge awarded class certification on Thursday to 158 homeowners whose homes became worthless after a sinkhole opened up in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood of Black Hawk in 2020. This means that any of the homeowners who do not opt out will be represented in court together as...
KELOLAND TV
How do medical marijuana card companies work?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a year past the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota, there are currently 150 practitioners approved by the state to recommend medical cannabis to patients. There are just over 2,600 total state card holders, as of Sept. 6, 2022, when the state last updated its numbers.
