KELOLAND TV

Kristi Noem’s book doesn’t match what Mickelson remembers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Among the items South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem covers in her autobiography was a phone call that then-state Representative Mark Mickelson made to her in late 2016. But according to Mickelson, what’s in the book was “not quite” what happened. “She has...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

SD justices affirm stabbing conviction, despite error

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man found guilty for stabbing his girlfriend in Sioux Falls in 2019. Robert Loeschke appealed. His lawyer argued that Circuit Judge Susan Sabers shouldn’t have allowed at trial the playing of recorded telephone conversations Loeschke had with the victim, Melissa Greenwalt, in 2020 while Loeschke was in the Minnehaha County jail after his arrest.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

DOE secretary, SDEA share differing views on social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both the South Dakota Department of Education and the South Dakota Education Association are preparing arguments ahead of the first public input meeting. South Dakotans will have their first opportunity to give public input on the controversial social studies standards Monday in Aberdeen. Ahead...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Where South Dakota stands in a growing labor movement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From striking teachers and nurses to a threatened railroad strike, labor negotiations have taken center stage for Americans over the past week. Thursday, President Joe Biden said a tentative deal was reached in ongoing railroad negotiations to divert a strike from taking place that would have upset the American supply-chain. Kooper Caraway, a Sioux Falls labor leader, explained that while a tentative agreement has been reached, all unions must agree otherwise the negotiation process begins again.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD lawmakers question Highway Patrol raises

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Secretary of Public Safety spent more than an hour Thursday defending the Noem administration’s recent decision to raise starting pay for South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers. Secretary Craig Price told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee that the $1.50 increase, from $23.61 to $25.11...
PIERRE, SD
sdpb.org

Gov. Noem rests and reinvents, Jamie Smith charges ahead

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has received surgery on her back and will need to limit her campaign trail appearances. We ask how can she turn video conversations into intimate talks with voters. Does limited mobility give her opponent the upper hand? We also look at challenger Jamie Smith's latest campaign ad with "a chicken in every pot."
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Hansen Vows to Shout Down Women and Voters Seeking Vote on Roe V Wade Amendment

Through the Life Defense Fund, we will oppose this deadly constitutional amendment at every step. Beginning this November, we must stand next to their petition circulators, explain to the public how radical this amendment is, and encourage our fellow citizens not to sign the petition. We must tell the truth to people rather than leave them to sort through the lies of the liberal press and misleading ad campaigns for themselves [Rep. Jon Hansen, “South Dakota Pro-Abortion Ballot Measure Alert,” South Dakota Right to Life Fall 2022 newsletter, retrieved 2022.09.14, p. 4].
ELECTIONS
KELOLAND TV

Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma to make historic visit to Pipestone, Blood Run

PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) — After visiting the Pipestone National Monument earlier this week, a group of elders are now coming to a South Dakota state park. This week, elders from the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma will be making a historic homecoming journey to Pipestone National Monument, Good Earth State Park at Blood Run and other ancestral sites in the region.
PIPESTONE, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
LAKE PRESTON, SD
wnax.com

Mixed Reaction to Marijuana Poll

A recent poll in South Dakota found a majority of potential voters now oppose legalization of recreational marijuana. The poll, done in July by Mason-Dixon Polling, found just forty four percent of voters would vote yes on recreational marijuana in November. Matthew Schweich with “South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws”...
ELECTIONS
KEVN

Housing development in Deadwood, will it be affordable?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Development in the Black Hills is still booming; with developers pushing forward in Deadwood, despite economic worries. Housing development in the Black Hills is breaking records and what some call a hidden spot in the Black Hills is no longer a secret. Deadwood is a tourist destination, rooted in history. As more people visit, more people want to call it home.
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Hideaway Hills sinkhole lawsuit overcomes legal milestone

A South Dakota judge awarded class certification on Thursday to 158 homeowners whose homes became worthless after a sinkhole opened up in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood of Black Hawk in 2020. This means that any of the homeowners who do not opt out will be represented in court together as...
BLACK HAWK, SD
KELOLAND TV

How do medical marijuana card companies work?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a year past the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota, there are currently 150 practitioners approved by the state to recommend medical cannabis to patients. There are just over 2,600 total state card holders, as of Sept. 6, 2022, when the state last updated its numbers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

