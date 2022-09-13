Read full article on original website
EW.com
The Challenge season 38 showrunner reveals how Ride or Dies is like Rivals and Exes — with a twist
When the time came to start thinking about The Challenge season 38, showrunner Emer Harkin decided to take it back to the classics. "We've been talking about it for a while — we've done Rivals, we've done Exes, and those are some of our most beloved and well-known franchises," she tells EW. "We thought, why don't we flip Rivals and Exes on its head. There's something sort of classic Challenge about this in a way, but rather than bringing people into an environment that they're going to really be awkward and uncomfortable in, why not give them the best chance to win and bring them in with the person they love the most and see how they do? It was really interesting to look at it in that way for a change, because it was a really positive, loving, beautiful entry point."
EW.com
What the Disney+ move means for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars
Dancing With the Stars is cha-cha'ing its way over to Disney+, the first ever live show on the streaming platform. But what does that mean for the long-standing dance competition show that has been a core part of the ABC line-up since it premiered in 2005? Well, for starters, no commercials — which, while great for audiences, presents a new set of challenges for the production team.
EW.com
The Challenge: USA winners unpack that shocking ending: 'It was miserable'
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: USA's season 1 finale. The Challenge: USA may have ended in a controversial way for eight competitors between all those DQs and quits, but for the two winners, Survivor alums Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina, they think the final was "perfect." "They...
EW.com
The Challenge: USA icon Kiki McCray (a.k.a. Danny's wife) talks becoming a 'unique' fan-favorite
Kiki McCray has never been on a single episode of reality TV, and yet she's become a Challenge legend without even trying. Every week on The Challenge: USA, Survivor alum/former NFL player Danny McCray mentions his wife during his confessional interviews. Without fail, every episode has featured a "My wife Kiki" this, or "my wife Kiki" that — and it's gotten to the point where fans actually now jokingly refer to Danny as "Kiki's husband." But throughout the past 10 episodes of the CBS spin-off of The Challenge, Kiki has only been talked about. Until now.
NFL・
EW.com
'The Challenge' reveals season 38 'Ride or Dies' partner theme and cast
After multiple spin-off seasons of All Stars on Paramount+ and The Challenge: USA on CBS, the original flagship is finally returning with season 38 (premiering Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT), and it's got an all-new theme but also plenty of returning fan-favorites and the villains you love to hate.
SheKnows
Heading for Their Wedding, Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian Share a First-Dance Rehearsal Video That’s a Real Scream
Perhaps “Catch Me (I’m Falling)” by Pretty Poison is the song they’re looking for. You don’t have to tell former Days of Our Lives castmates Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian that a whole lot of planning goes into a wedding. The couple, who got engaged back in the summer of 2021, are currently in the thick of it.
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
Jeopardy! Allows a Rare Correction Midshow, Sparking Confusion and Accusations from Fans
The champion–turned–host of Jeopardy! breezed by a controversial self-correction by reigning winner Luigi de Guzman on Wednesday's episode This Jeopardy! host has found himself in fans' sights after a controversial ruling in his first week on the job. Who is Ken Jennings? Just days after the newly appointed co-host kicked off season 39, his rulings (or lack thereof) have come under scrutiny. Jennings, 48, allowed contestant Luigi de Guzman to casually correct an answer on Wednesday's episode. De Guzman was first to answer a question under the "Cons" category....
EW.com
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke 'would love' for her character Robin to die in season 5
Maya Hawke is totally game for her Stranger Things character Robin Buckley dying in the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit. The actress and singer-songwriter is proposing a big "hero's moment" death, not unlike the heartbreaking and gallant demises of Bob (Sean Astin), Billy (Dacre Montgomery), and, of course, Eddie (Joseph Quinn). (No, the latter is not a spoiler. It's been four months!)
EW.com
Daemon Targaryen, prince and forecaster: Watch House of the Dragon star Matt Smith track the weather
Should the whole acting thing not work out, Matt Smith could have a successful career as a… meteorologist?. The House of the Dragon star stopped by Today on Thursday morning and helped forecaster Al Roker track the weather. "Well, there's heavy rain up here obviously," he said of the...
EW.com
Jeff Probst says 26-day Survivor seasons are 'here to stay'
Jeff Probst has a lot of famous stuff he like to say over and over on Survivor. Once again, immunity is back up for grabs…. Wanna know what you're playing for?… Come on in [guys]!. And, for 40 seasons, he kicked off every premiere the same way: "39...
EW.com
Evan Peters makes a horrific turn as Jeffrey Dahmer in the first trailer for Ryan Murphy's Netflix series
Ryan Murphy is about to deliver a different kind of American crime story. Evan Peters, a veteran of Murphy's American Horror Story and Pose series, emerges in his new role as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the first trailer for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Murphy released...
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Everything is not peachy keen for the final season premiere of Atlanta
Atlanta is back for its final season, and the action has moved back to the titular city from Europe. Get ready to take a bite out of a new vampire series, Vampire Academy, based on the books by Richelle Mead. The Harley Quinn animated series is back for its fourth season, picking up after Harley and Ivy spent a season exploring their relationship.
EW.com
Speak No Evil director explains how he made the 'most disturbing film in Danish history'
When Danish director Christian Tafdrup was 12 years old, his parents made the mistake (they didn't know it would be one) of reconnecting with a German family they'd met while on vacation in Tuscany. "They were not at all so friendly, not at all so funny, as they were in...
EW.com
Atlanta executive producer Stephen Glover promises 'a little more hope' in final season
Atlanta's return was really a departure. After a four-year hiatus, the acclaimed comedy's third season debuted in March with one shock after another. Previously up-and-coming rapper Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) was now a globe-trotting music sensation, which meant his once-struggling manager, cousin Earn (creator Donald Glover) was now a successful music-biz guy with big-money "tour clout." This new Atlanta was notably short on, well, Atlanta, tracking characters like Van (Zazie Beetz) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) to far-off places on Paper Boi's European tour. Except even that's not quite right, because four of the episodes — almost half the season! — broke away from the main cast to track anthology-style tales of ambient racial surrealism.
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Praise be, the new season of The Handmaid's Tale is here
On today's episode of the podcast, we learn that Hocus Pocus 2 will include some big musical numbers set to "familiar" songs, a Strangers remake is in the works starring Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch, and French new wave filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard has passed away. Plus, it's time to return to the...
EW.com
Naomi Ackie recreates Whitney Houston's biggest moments in I Wanna Dance With Somebody trailer
"I might've just heard the greatest voice of her generation." The voice, of course, belongs to Whitney Houston. That's a line you'll hear as Naomi Ackie, who appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, transforms into the iconic singer in the first trailer for I Wanna Dance With Somebody, an upcoming biopic named after one of the pop diva's most famous hits.
I called She-Hulk’s phone number. It wasn’t who I was expecting
Although, it wasn’t Jennifer on the phone. I heard a voicemail from someone else. Who is Titania? What is the She-Hulk phone number? Does the She-Hulk phone number work?
EW.com
Watch Raymond Lee become a robber — and a rock star — in Quantum Leap sneak peek
Get ready to jump headfirst into the Quantum Leap revival. After 33 years, the iconic sci-fi adventure series — which ran for five seasons from 1989-1993 — is returning to TV screens once again with a brand-new cast and a few surprise tricks up its sleeve — and EW has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what fans can expect when the show premieres next week.
EW.com
Jeff Probst says Survivor's controversial hourglass twist is no more
Season 40 of Survivor was the end of an era. Featuring 20 past champions, the Winners at War installment was a celebration of 20 years of outwitting, outplaying, and outlasting — complete with a champagne toast to kick things off, and a record $2 million prize to victor Tony Vlachos.
