Starlyn Marie Hruska ( January 1, 1960 – August 28, 2022)
Starlyn Marie Hruska, 62, passed away August 28, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born on January 1, 1960 in Redwood City, California, the daughter of James and Agnes Purviance. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 13 years and was a former resident of...
Patty O’Lexey Recognized at Wyoming Hospital Association Conference
ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employee Patty O’Lexey was one of three finalists for the Norman S. Holt Award for Nursing Excellence and was recently recognized at the Wyoming Hospital Association’s Conference. While O’Lexey didn’t walk away with the award, just being named a finalist in such a competitive award is something to be proud of.
Maxine Condie (November 18, 1939 – September 13, 2022)
Maxine Condie, 82, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in Rock Springs. Maxine was a life-long resident of Rock Springs. She passed away from a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born November 18, 1939; the daughter of Mike Zakovich and Mildred “Rusty” Foster....
Western to Dedicate Mustang Loop in Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
ROCK SPRINGS —Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Mustang Loop trail system at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20. The Mustang Loop is multi-use, and the main access is located off the west side parking lot at the College. This celebration is open to the public and bikes or walking shoes are recommended. A BBQ meal that includes a pulled pork sandwich, Carolina coleslaw, baked beans and a drink will be available for purchase. First 100 Western students can eat free by show of ID!
Siu Tung “ABC” Lau (July 3, 1938 – September 9, 2022)
Siu Tung “ABC” Lau, 84 passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He was a resident of Rock Springs since 1975 and former resident of China. He was born July 3, 1938 in Taishan, China; the son of Way Jui...
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to Join Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will join the Wyoming Education Association and several other districts in its lawsuit recently filed against the State of Wyoming. The SCSD No. 1 Board of Trustees finished its meeting this week with an executive session to discuss the situation...
WY-TOPP Results Available for Sweetwater County School Districts
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The results for the fourth administration of the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) have been released by the Wyoming Department of Education, and are now available online. For the WY-TOPP, results indicate areas of growth in proficiency rates at individual grade levels within each...
PHOTOS: Rock Springs High School Celebrates 2022 Homecoming
It’s Homecoming Week at Rock Springs High School and activities are well underway. The school and community celebrated the annual Homecoming parade this afternoon with teams, clubs, floats and a wide variety of performances from band to cheer to dance taking place along James Drive and down Broadway Street.
Postgame Thoughts: No Quit in Tigers DNA
ROCK SPRINGS — Friday night’s rematch between the Rock Springs Tigers and Sheridan Broncs didn’t bounce in favor of Rock Springs. The Broncs proved why they are again one of the top teams in 4A in their 39-28 win. Rock Springs played a strong first half, but...
Do You Even Fall? 🍁
Colder days are on the way. Let’s get out and enjoy beautiful weather and fall festivities at the second annual Fall Into Fall Festival!. Come out and listen to some of your favorite local artists!. 11:00 to 12:30 – The EIO Band. 12:30 – 2:30 – WY5...
RSHS Students Seek Donations for BackPack Food Program
ROCK SPRINGS — With schools already being in session for a month now, The Giving Back Program is in desperate need of donations to get the program going this year. This year Rock Springs High School seniors and Health Academy students Brenalee Franklin and Easton Kopp are leading The Giving Back Program, also referred to as the backpack program, and are excited to see the program in action. Kopp is the president of the group, while Franklin is the vice president and they act as facilitators for the rest of the volunteers. Each year, the program is passed down to new incoming seniors.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 15
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10090, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: OTHER. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in...
SCSD No. 2 Initiates Several Programs to Support Mental Health
GREEN RIVER — Earlier this year, Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 dedicated a portion of its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds towards supporting staff, students, and families on emotional and mental needs. During the SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night, Assistant...
