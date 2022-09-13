ROCK SPRINGS — With schools already being in session for a month now, The Giving Back Program is in desperate need of donations to get the program going this year. This year Rock Springs High School seniors and Health Academy students Brenalee Franklin and Easton Kopp are leading The Giving Back Program, also referred to as the backpack program, and are excited to see the program in action. Kopp is the president of the group, while Franklin is the vice president and they act as facilitators for the rest of the volunteers. Each year, the program is passed down to new incoming seniors.

