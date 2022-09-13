Fashion show held in Topeka to celebrate Assisted Living Week

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- Lexington Park Assisted Living celebrated Assisted Living Week by hosting a fashion show displaying attire from previous decades through today’s current trends.

Assisted Living Week is recognized nationally and begins on National Grandparent’s Day. The week is used to celebrate those who reside and work in assisted living communities.

This year’s theme is “through the decades.” Residents and staff at Lexington Park dressed for the occasion, with participants dressing up in attire dating back to the 1950s.

“So, Assisted Living Week is bringing awareness and having fun for staff and residents, and it’s kind of a week to celebrate them being here and us taking care of them and them helping us in ways they can help us as well,” Tanya Trueblood, activities director for Lexington Park Assisted Living, said.

Staff members said the best part of the fashion show were the resident’s smiles.

