Topeka, KS

Fashion show held in Topeka to celebrate Assisted Living Week

By Lily Becker
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- Lexington Park Assisted Living celebrated Assisted Living Week by hosting a fashion show displaying attire from previous decades through today’s current trends.

Assisted Living Week is recognized nationally and begins on National Grandparent’s Day. The week is used to celebrate those who reside and work in assisted living communities.

This year’s theme is “through the decades.” Residents and staff at Lexington Park dressed for the occasion, with participants dressing up in attire dating back to the 1950s.

“So, Assisted Living Week is bringing awareness and having fun for staff and residents, and it’s kind of a week to celebrate them being here and us taking care of them and them helping us in ways they can help us as well,” Tanya Trueblood, activities director for Lexington Park Assisted Living, said.

Staff members said the best part of the fashion show were the resident’s smiles.

KSNT News

Adopt a Pet: Lincoln

LAWRENCE (KTMJ) – Elina Alterman with the Lawrence Humane Society stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to show us this week’s adoptable pet. Alterman introduced us to Lincoln, but it was more of a reunion. Lincoln was on the show back in March. He was adopted, but then returned to the shelter so he’s […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

K-State Veterinary Health Center gives details on equine field service

MANHATTAN (KTMJ) – Dr. Chris Blevins, equine field service veterinarian at the K-State Veterinary Health Center, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to give us some insight on the equine field service program. The Equine Medical Center offers emergency services 24 hours a day. For more information on equine services at the Veterinary Health […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Live air guitar competition coming to Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A live air guitar show featuring the “greatest air guitar player in the world” is coming to Manhattan. Big Air in the Little Apple will take place on Poyntz Avenue at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 15. People are encouraged to turn out to see the show and, if they’re feeling bold, sign […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo Lights tickets are now on sale

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo’s annual light display is set to return later this year. Tickets and igloo purchases will be going live starting on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. This will be the third year that the Topeka Zoo has held their light display. Visitors will be able to take a stroll […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Garden Glow to return for 3rd year in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The third year for Garden Glow at Ward-Meade Botanical Garden is fast approaching. Garden Glow is a light display that is held from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden, located at 124 NW Fillmore St. Eighty lighted displays, larger-than-life illuminated flowers and seasonal […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man turns his life around with opening of new barbershop

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Raymond Fox has had clippers in his hand since he was 11-years-old. After watching his grandfather in the barber shop, it became Fox’s dream to follow in his footsteps. That dream was cut short after Fox spent many years in and out of prison. “In my heart I wanted to change,” Fox […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn University Fall Career Fair

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held a career fair Wednesday in Lee Arena. “Our career fair is open to employers looking for part-time, internships and full time employees. This is the first year we required first year students to attend the career fair. We did this because, if we can get first year students to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

