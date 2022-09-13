ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

PSU to host virtual townhalls to discuss operating budget and tuition fees

By Rebecca Parsons
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi will host two virtual town hall meetings to share additional details and answer questions from members of the Penn State community.

The meetings will focus on topics about the University`s 2022-23 operating budget and tuition rates. They will take place on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14. Their will be two meetings, one for faculty and staff and the other for students and families.

The first town hall will be for all Penn State faculty and staff members at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The town hall will feature a question-and-answer format and will be live-streamed for viewing at all Penn State campuses on Penn State’s Live Events Website.

During the employee town hall, leaders will provide an update about the University’s budget outlook and the steps Penn State is taking to arrive at a balanced budget by 2025.

The second town hall will be for all Penn State students and their families at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The student town hall, which also will be live-streamed for viewing at all Penn State campuses on Penn State’s Live Events Website .

It will feature a Q&A format to provide students with greater context about Penn State`s budget process and challenges, and how these factors are impacting tuition.

Leaders will share updates on work that is underway to enhance revenues, find efficiencies and reduce spending, while also maintaining both access and affordability and educational excellence in line with Penn State leaders to engage in further information-sharing and dialogue with students and families, faculty and staff about the universities’ operating budget, tuition and planning for long-term success.

Both town halls will be archived shortly after each meeting for those who are unable to view them live.

WTAJ

Penn State fans in full force at Auburn for Saturday’s game

AUBURN, Ala. (WTAJ) — Everywhere you look, blue and white is in sight in Auburn for Saturday’s game between the Nittany Lions and the Tigers. Thousands of Penn State alumni and fans made the nearly 900-mile trip to Alabama from Pennsylvania. WTAJ’s Jordan Tracy said he met fans from Happy Valley, Bedford County, New York, […]
AUBURN, AL
WTAJ

It’s in his DNA: Penn State’s DeVore announces weather too

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The voice of Beaver Stadium; Dean DeVore has been representing Penn State for more than 20 years, but it may not be the first place you heard his voice. For some, their first Dean DeVore memory may be a snowy school day forecast. “When I’m doing the weather on the big […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

GAME DAY PRIMER | 22. Penn State at Auburn

22. Penn State (2-0) at Auburn (2-0)When: Saturday, September 17Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn ALTV: CBSRadio: See Penn State Radio Network Three Things to Watch…Will this game be as big as it feels? Penn State vs. Auburn wasn’t nearly as sexy on paper at the beginning of this season as it was a year ago. But both […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State invites Hollidaysburg LL team to practice

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Little League team is continuing to get recognition for their incredible run in the Little League World Series. A couple of weeks ago Penn State Football invited the team out to a practice where Head Coach James Franklin says it was important to congratulate them on a great season. […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Penn State is ready for the Auburn Orange Out

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is no stranger to playing in rowdy road environments and that’s once again going to be the case as they visit Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers will be attacking Penn State with their Orange Out. This comes after Purdue had their Black Out against the Nittany Lions to open […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Saint Francis University named “Top Performer in Social Mobility”

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Saint Francis University has once again made the cut as one of the “Best Regional Universities” in the North Region according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Colleges guide. This time around, the university also holds a new recognition, “Top Performer in Social Mobility,” from the nationally known […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1on1 with Rex Castillo

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Andrew Clay talks with Rex Castillo, sports director at WRBL in Columbus, GA to preview Penn state’s road trip to Auburn. It’s Penn State’s first SEC road trip since 2010 and Rex and Andrew discuss this matchup. This episode airs on Nittany Nation Gameday
STATE COLLEGE, PA
