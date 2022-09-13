PSU to host virtual townhalls to discuss operating budget and tuition fees

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi will host two virtual town hall meetings to share additional details and answer questions from members of the Penn State community.

The meetings will focus on topics about the University`s 2022-23 operating budget and tuition rates. They will take place on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14. Their will be two meetings, one for faculty and staff and the other for students and families.

The first town hall will be for all Penn State faculty and staff members at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The town hall will feature a question-and-answer format and will be live-streamed for viewing at all Penn State campuses on Penn State’s Live Events Website.

During the employee town hall, leaders will provide an update about the University’s budget outlook and the steps Penn State is taking to arrive at a balanced budget by 2025.

The second town hall will be for all Penn State students and their families at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The student town hall, which also will be live-streamed for viewing at all Penn State campuses on Penn State’s Live Events Website .

It will feature a Q&A format to provide students with greater context about Penn State`s budget process and challenges, and how these factors are impacting tuition.

Leaders will share updates on work that is underway to enhance revenues, find efficiencies and reduce spending, while also maintaining both access and affordability and educational excellence in line with Penn State leaders to engage in further information-sharing and dialogue with students and families, faculty and staff about the universities’ operating budget, tuition and planning for long-term success.

Both town halls will be archived shortly after each meeting for those who are unable to view them live.

