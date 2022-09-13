ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Farm to table and the importance of shopping local

By Jordan Rodriguez
 3 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — An insurance company is taking it into its own hands to show North Dakotans how important it is to buy local.

Farmers Union wanted to showcase the passion local farmers and ranchers put into their work.

Organizers also wanted to contrast the quality you see here compared to what you and your family may buy at a store.

“One thing we did is we sourced all of our ingredients today, food and everything from local vendors here from the farmers market and prairie sky breads they are donating the buns and the cookies,” said Ward County Farmers Union President, Garret Roen.

Tuesday, they are promoting burgers from Farmers Union while also shopping from Minot area vendors.

“With this farm-to-table event, the one thing we wanted to do is kind of showcase what the farmers actually put into it, versus what individuals might get from a grocery store or different things like that,” added Roen.

In addition to buying local, they are promoting and raising funds for the Farmers Union Camp.

The camp allows youth from the 3rd grade all the way to seniors in high school to go to summer camp in North Dakota.

“Assist them to maybe the ones who don’t have the funds to go might be able to have the chance to enjoy activities during the summer and it’s a fun time. Hopefully, we can get a few participants tonight,” said Roen.

Roen says that shopping locally allows your money to go back into the community. It helps your city flourish for years to come.

Buying local ranges from rugs to produce, all made right here in our region.

