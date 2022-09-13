Read full article on original website
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
longisland.com
Go Ghost Hunting on Long Island This Weekend
Want to be a ghost hunter? The crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators is going to spend the night exploring two old homes on the East End of Long Island you’re invited to join them! Find out what it really takes to be a Paranormal Investigator. Get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, hear great spooky stories and maybe even leave with one of your own.
northforker.com
The accidental farmers behind Mattituck Mushrooms
Mattituck Mushrooms is an almost magical place with mushroom growth aided by its natural surroundings. (Credit: David Benthal) There’s something mysterious about mushrooms. They’re oddly colored, asymmetrical and yet somehow intentionally shaped little curiosities that can also taste rather delicious. There’s also an undisputable beauty to them. Perhaps...
A good, old-fashioned steakhouse battle is brewing in NYC
Old Homestead Steakhouse, which first opened on 9th Avenue in 1868, has a lot going for it. It’s one of the best restaurants in its neighborhood and category. It’s address straddles touristy and residential areas. And it has another location in Las Vegas, where things that happen stay.
12 Top Places to See Colorful Fall Foliage in New York
It's the most colorful time of the year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York. The changes begin in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains in September and end on Long Island and in New York City in November. It takes about two weeks for the colors to complete their cycles in any area, with peak brilliance lasting three to four days in one spot. So where's the best place to see the picturesque fall foliage?
Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy
The event celebrates the patron saint of Naples. It features rides, parades - and of course, a lot of delicious food.
This Massive New LIC Venue Is Home To A Sports Club, Restaurant, Arcade, & Beer Hall
Long Island City’s brand new two-floor indoor/outdoor multifunctional venue is bringing a sporting club, restaurant, arcade, and beer hall to Queens all under one roof, and its grand opening is next Wednesday, September 21st! From hospitality veteran Stephen Cheng and Corissa Leong in partnership with El Grupo SN (the ones behind Somewhere Nowhere), the massive 5,000-square-foot space houses over a dozen large-screen TVs along with an 11-foot tall LED video wall, one of if not the largest in LIC, perfect for settling down in front of with a cold drink to root for your favorite team on game day. If watching sports isn’t really your thing you can try your luck at the gaming area located on the second floor–an indoor/outdoor room complete with all the classics from Skee Ball and Pacman to Atari Pong and Jurrasic Park. Up here you’ll even find table games, including cards, tableside shuffleboard, chess, and more. When you’re ready to grab a drink, you’ll have the option to choose from 20 seasonally rotating beers on tap, mostly from NYC and tri-state area breweries, including Fifth Hammer Brewing, ICONYC, Sixpoint, and Keg & Lantern.
Southern pine beetles killing thousands of trees across LI
EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. -- An invasive beetle is forcing thousands of trees to be cut down on Long Island's East End.The Paris family of Sag Harbor bemoans majestic trees on their street are victims of the southern pine beetle feeding frenzy."It's terrible," Deborah Paris told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.The southern pine beetle is wreaking havoc across Suffolk County."It's terrible. It feels like a fire trap ready to happen," one person said."This beetle spreads everywhere," another person said.Homeowners are discovering treasured pine trees dead and dying. Now, they must come down, which can be costly at $1,300 per tree on average.The...
NBC New York
A First-Ever ‘After Dark Haunted Experience' Is Coming to Bronx Zoo. Here's a Preview
For the first time ever, the Bronx Zoo is debuting an "after-dark haunted experience" to titillate the senses of anyone ages 13 and older. It's called Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching. Sound creepy? This is the zoo’s first-ever Halloween nighttime event for older audiences and features a "scary" walk-through that...
untappedcities.com
Step Inside LongHouse Reserve, a 16-acre Nature Reserve and Sculpture Garden
LongHouse Reserve inspires living with art in all of its forms. The late founder Jack Lenor Larsen — an internationally known textile designer, author, and collector — created this modernist home and garden to capture color, ideas, innovation, change, and reinvention. Today, the 13,000 square feet reserve features sculpted gardens and sprawling spaces for artists to display their artistic creations.
longisland.com
New Museum Set to Open Highlighting Jewish History on Long Island
On October 3rd the Long Island Jewish History Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time. It is located within the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County at 100 Crescent Beach Road in Glen Cove. A preview of the museum will be available to members of the media on Wednesday September 21st beginning at 12 noon.
The Fight to Ban Carriage Horses in NYC
Ryder, a carriage horse in New York City, collapsed in Hell’s Kitchen on Aug. 10, 2022. Veterinarians speculate that Ryder is around 27 years old; the average age for a carriage horse ranges from 13-14, making him exceptionally old for his occupation. Ryder’s collapse occurred after a 7 and a half hour shift during a New York heatwave, where temperatures reached 90 degrees. The incident was unfortunately not shocking, as Ryder was later found to be malnourished, dehydrated and suffering from Equine Protozoal Myeloencephalitis (EPM), a disorder that attacks the central nervous system.
Missing NY cat returns home, rings owner’s doorbell: ‘We all gasped’
The cat can be seen in the Ring video pawing at the doorbell, seemingly begging to be let inside.
Big cats spotted in Upstate New York
According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, bobcats occupy a little more than one-quarter of New York.
syossetjerichotribune.com
Free Animal Adoptions Throughout September At Town Animal Shelter
The Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees throughout the month of September. “I invite and encourage residents looking for a new pet, to check in with the town’s Animal Shelter during the month of September, as general adoption fees will be waived,” said Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “Our shelter staff has a wonderful reputation for providing great care to the pets housed there, and has a long history of uniting those looking for a fur-ever companion.”
NYC is in store for a ‘cold and snowy’ winter, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get your winter coats ready. It will be a cold winter season in New York City, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022-2023 Winter Weather Forecast. The Almanac explained this season will be “A Tale of Two Winters” because the weather this winter will...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Albies invade the east end. Bluefish and mackerel blitzes might trick you, but keep after them. Weakfish bite continues to impress. Huge numbers of tuna offshore. Hundreds of sharks swarm the surf. Striper bite picks up more every day. Looking for the Western L.I. and NYC fishing report? Click here...
Port Jeff Documentary Series kicks off fall season
Line-up spotlights how singular stories impact society. What responsibility to people have to each other and the planet? This question is a recurring theme examined when the award-winning Port Jefferson Documentary Series’ film festival returns this fall. The season kicks off Monday, Sept. 19 and runs on select Mondays through Nov. 28.
Town of Babylon unveils new pickleball courts for residents
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the unveiling at Zahn’s Park.
To confront rising sea levels, an NYC artist invites you to stand in the East River for 12 hours
Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde (wearing red) and residents and supporters stand in the East River at Hallet’s Cove in Astoria. On Wednesday, Sunde completed a performance piece for which she stands in a body of water for a full tidal cycle, allowing the water to cover her completely. The performance is both a reaction to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and a surrender to the human vulnerability to rising oceans in decades to come. Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde concludes her nine-year project to stand in water on six continents and allow the high tides to slowly engulf her. [ more › ]
idesignarch.com
Dutch Revival Shingle Style Oceanfront House on Long Island
Situated on a dune in East Quogue, New York overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this elegant beach house offers sweeping views of the water from all major rooms. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, the gambrel roof shingle style home features blue shutters and Doric columns at the porches. The casual...
