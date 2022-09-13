ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse

In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built in the late 1950s. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
Texas Standard for Sept. 15, 2022: Latest on Corpus Christi’s troubled Harbor Bridge project

A construction project in Corpus Christi to replace the current Harbor Bridge, built during World War II, has given public officials headaches for years. New bridge construction has halted as TxDOT and other engineers worry those design issues could lead to a collapse. Also: The latest on the railroad worker strike that wasn’t. Plus: You’ve heard of blue books, the green book, but what about the beige book? It’s choc full of the economy’s secrets, and our own Sean Saldana’s been looking through a copy.
City moves to revitalize a shrinking North Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "It's totally different, totally different every time we come here." Donato and Lydia Herrera are from San Antonio and love to come to Corpus Christi to relax on the beach every now and again. They have noticed recent changes to the beach, specifically North Beach.
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Corpus Christi

Known for its sweeping beaches, great surf, kiteboarding, windsurfing, kite flying and sailing (due to its high windspeeds), as well as nearby migratory birds and endangered sea turtles, the unofficial capital of the Texas Gulf Coast is loved by its many visitors. Throw in some interesting museums, a variety of...
Rockport-Fulton kicks off 2022 HummerBird Celebration

ROCKPORT, Texas — It's prime season for the fall migration of the Ruby-throated Hummingbirds! Mid-September is a time when the birds travel from North America to Mexico, Costa Rica or even Panama. It's also a time when the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual celebration for the migration.
TAMU-CC kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ringing in a large celebration at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "Texas used to be part of Mexico at one point, and we are in Nueces County, that's a Spanish word," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator. "We are a Hispanic serving institution, its part of our mission. So it's really important to embrace the culture and plan things that appeal not only to students, faculty, and staff, but to the community as well."
Traffic signal construction will begin soon at busy intersection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic signal construction will be taking place at the intersection of Kostoryz Rd. and Masterson Dr. Wednesday, September 14. With a new high school nearby, and the potential for even more residential development, Renee Couture, Interim Assistant Director of Public Works, told 3NEWS a traffic signal was needed to help with the increased activity they're seeing in the community lately.
