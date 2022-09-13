Read full article on original website
kut.org
Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse
In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built in the late 1950s. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
City of Gregory receives $2.5 million to replace vital waterline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Rescue Plan is coming to the aid of the City of Gregory after leaders there worked for several years to get the money to replace a vital waterline in town. The federal government is sending the City of Gregory $2.5 million to replace...
JK Northway Exposition Center to double as emergency training facility
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The popular JK Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville, Texas is not only almost completely restored, but it will also double as an emergency operation center. This is all thanks to a competitive grant awarded to the city by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The exposition...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Sept. 15, 2022: Latest on Corpus Christi’s troubled Harbor Bridge project
A construction project in Corpus Christi to replace the current Harbor Bridge, built during World War II, has given public officials headaches for years. New bridge construction has halted as TxDOT and other engineers worry those design issues could lead to a collapse. Also: The latest on the railroad worker strike that wasn’t. Plus: You’ve heard of blue books, the green book, but what about the beige book? It’s choc full of the economy’s secrets, and our own Sean Saldana’s been looking through a copy.
'Decades of neglect': How Corpus Christi leaders are responding to awful street conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has been paying attention to our 'Driving You Crazy' series with pen and paper in hand these last few weeks. We had a chance to visit with the Interim Director of Public Works, Gabriel Hinojosa, to get his take on efforts to repair and replace all those potholes and bumps that are driving you crazy.
City moves to revitalize a shrinking North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "It's totally different, totally different every time we come here." Donato and Lydia Herrera are from San Antonio and love to come to Corpus Christi to relax on the beach every now and again. They have noticed recent changes to the beach, specifically North Beach.
Call about active shooter at Ray High School was a hoax, city manager says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a large police presence at Ray High School. Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there is NO active shooter and asked parents not to come to campus while they clear the scene. Corpus Christi police previously tweeted that any parents en...
Expanded VA clinic opening in Corpus Christi, will accept new patients by the end of 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans looking for healthcare services will soon have more options in the Coastal Bend. The Corpus Christi VA Clinic is expanding later this year to a larger building not far from the current location. The new facility will be more than 59,000 square feet and have multiple floors.
Now Hiring: The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi looking for 290+ workers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on Corpus Christi's first The Cheesecake Factory continues at La Palmera mall, and the company is now looking to hire!. The restaurant needs more than 290 staff members for the new location. "Hospitality-minded individuals who take pride in their work and thrive in an...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Corpus Christi
Known for its sweeping beaches, great surf, kiteboarding, windsurfing, kite flying and sailing (due to its high windspeeds), as well as nearby migratory birds and endangered sea turtles, the unofficial capital of the Texas Gulf Coast is loved by its many visitors. Throw in some interesting museums, a variety of...
Rockport-Fulton kicks off 2022 HummerBird Celebration
ROCKPORT, Texas — It's prime season for the fall migration of the Ruby-throated Hummingbirds! Mid-September is a time when the birds travel from North America to Mexico, Costa Rica or even Panama. It's also a time when the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual celebration for the migration.
Every Corpus Christi ISD police officer will get a protective shield thanks to Texas grant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After the tragedy in Uvalde, the way the community feels about safety measures in schools has changed forever… especially in Texas. Just Monday afternoon, 3NEWS reported that a student brought a gun to Hamlin Middle School, proving that in times like these, it is extremely important to be proactive.
KIII TV3
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Roadwork soon to begin as the City of Corpus Christi targets pothole concerns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has their work cut out for them as the Public Works Department works to fix more than 400 potholes reported around town. The city's pothole issue has been ongoing for some time now, with no help from the recent rain.
TAMU-CC kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ringing in a large celebration at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "Texas used to be part of Mexico at one point, and we are in Nueces County, that's a Spanish word," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator. "We are a Hispanic serving institution, its part of our mission. So it's really important to embrace the culture and plan things that appeal not only to students, faculty, and staff, but to the community as well."
Calallen grandmother leans on faith, community after losing her home, dogs in a fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grandmother is working to pick up the pieces after an early morning fire Thursday heavily destroyed her trailer along with other properties. The woman and her grandchild who was also home at the time made it out safely. However the family lost two of...
Man falls 500 ft. on Mustang Island from powered paraglider
A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after falling from over 500 feet in the air from a powered paraglider and his parachute did not open.
'Not a non-stop yet': Corpus Christi airport now has direct, but not non-stop, flights to Denver
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're planning on visiting the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, you'll be able to do so with a direct flight out of Corpus Christi International Airport. Direct flights to Denver are available now, but only for a limited time. But they won't actually be "non-stop."...
Traffic signal construction will begin soon at busy intersection
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic signal construction will be taking place at the intersection of Kostoryz Rd. and Masterson Dr. Wednesday, September 14. With a new high school nearby, and the potential for even more residential development, Renee Couture, Interim Assistant Director of Public Works, told 3NEWS a traffic signal was needed to help with the increased activity they're seeing in the community lately.
New sinkhole forms on Amistad St., as City allocates more than $130 million for public works
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi officially adopted its 2023 budget this week. The city plans for more than $130 million, one of the largest portions, to go directly to fixing streets. “The city, you know, after decades of neglect is in need of this,” said...
