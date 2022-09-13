As harvest season approaches, law enforcement reminds drivers to be careful

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Harvest season will soon begin for farmers in Siouxland which means they will be back on the road.

Law enforcement across the Tri-state are advising drivers keep their eyes and ears peeled while on the road.

Officers also recommend slowing down when approaching large hills while driving.

Captain Todd Peterson of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said farm equipment travels slower on the road compared to other vehicles.

“Typically farm equipment only travels at about 25 mph so if you’re traveling at 55 mph which would cover about 80 feet per second, you would very quickly close the distance between you and that piece of equipment,” said Cpt. Peterson.

Authorities added that drivers need to practice safe driving while they’re waiting to pass farm equipment on the road.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.