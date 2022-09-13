Georgia ranks 11 in US among drowning deaths

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An estimated 236,000 people drown to death every year in the United States, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The state of Georgia was ranked 11th in the country in drowning deaths, with Chatham County having had over a dozen from 2018-2021, according to the Online Analytical Statistical Information System’s latest data.

The reports is broken down below:

3 drowning deaths in 2021 (latest data)

8 drowning deaths in 2020

5 drowning deaths in 2019

2 drowning deaths in 2018

Although it’s illegal, Savannah’s riverfront has had its share of people jumping into its deep water, only to come out lifeless. Just last month, a man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront after he went missing.

“The Savannah River is a major shipping channel and not meant for swimming. There are ordinances prohibiting it,” Advanced Firefighter Matthew Spivey told WSAV. “Accidental falls into the Savannah River are preventable. Do not sit on or climb the rails. Anyone who finds themselves in the river should yell for help and wave their arms to attract attention. If possible, hold on to the nearest stationary object until help arrives.”