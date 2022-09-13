Read full article on original website
WVNews
When $20.2M and $16.7M are really the same number
After the West Virginia football team lost at home to 13-point underdog Kansas, a lot of Mountaineer fans are ready to jettison head coach Neal Brown and his 17-20 overall record since becoming coach in 2019. Much, however, was made about Brown’s buyout dropping from $20.2 million now to $16.7...
WVNews
Webster, red zone stops propel Philip Barbour past Liberty, 35-10
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) – It took all of three plays for a lot of things to go wrong for the Liberty Mountaineers late in the second quarter. Third-and-goal from the Philip Barbour 3: Jayce Clevenger is stopped just short of the goal line, is injured, and doesn’t return.
WVNews
EFHS 25 BCHS 8.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Both teams entered the night equal in the Class AA playoff stand…
WVNews
Huggins: It was all about the kids, not me
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It wasn’t, Bob Huggins was assuring the reporter on the other end of the line as he sat in a Chicago hotel room the other day, all about him. Yes, he understood that two days earlier he was the one wearing the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ring on his finger along with his Hall of Fame blazer. And, yes, it was him at the podium giving thanks and making a speech in which he finally could see life through a rear-view mirror.
WVNews
North Marion now 4-0 for 1st time in quarter century
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a matchup of former Class AAA rivals, the North Marion Huskies shut out the Brooke Bruins, 14-0, on the road Friday to improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 1997 state championship season. The game featured a rematch of the 1980...
WVNews
Richards scores 3 first-half TDs as Doddridge County romps; WVU men tie, volleyball sweeps tourney
MT. ZION, W.Va. (WV News) — The Class A No. 5 Doddridge County Bulldogs ran their record to 3-0 with a 40-0 road blanking of Calhoun County on Friday night as Seth Richards scored three touchdowns, all in the first half. Talyn Snyder got the Bulldogs on the board...
WVNews
Keyser's Anthony Mele is tackled by a Beaver Local defender.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH. (WV News) – What should have been a three and a half-hour trip to Ohio t…
WVNews
East Fairmont excels on both sides in rout of Braxton County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Both teams entered the night equal in the Class AA playoff standings, but one team was clearly superior on the field. East Fairmont scored on its first five possessions and shut out Braxton County into the second half, claiming a 42-6 win on its home turf Friday. The Bees (2-2) and Eagles (1-3) were both tied for 21st in the WVSSAC’s Class AA rankings released earlier this week, but East Fairmont left no doubt that it deserved to be back at .500 after falling last week to Class AAA Hedgesville.
WVNews
graf 8 recovers his own fumble.JPG
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In the second half, the cannon sounded three times from two touch…
WVNews
Grafton rallies, but can't overcome large deficit
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In the second half, the cannon sounded three times from two touchdown passes and one touchdown run by Grafton quarterback Camden Foley. Foley connected on touchdown passes of 38 and 29 yards and ran for a 1-yard touchdown run.
WVNews
Mountaintop Beverage plant hosts topping off ceremony in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Excitement, emotion and thankfulness were in the air at a topping off ceremony for the Mountaintop Beverage facility — a 330,000 square foot facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park. There have been a handful of humbling moments in the process, and Friday was...
WVNews
U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona visits Morgantown
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week trip around the...
WVNews
West Virginia Teacher of the Year talks about winning, plans
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Teacher of the Year turned West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols still gets treated like Mrs. Nichols by her students. “I got some applause, some really cool cards; and they're just treating me like Mrs. Nichols, which is exactly how...
WVNews
Alderson-Broaddus campus parking map
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University will host a variety of events for t…
WVNews
David Paul Elliott Jr.
JANE LEW- David Paul Elliott Jr., 45, of Weston, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown with his loving family by his side. David was born in Fairmont on October 18, 1976, a son of Janet Sue...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to honor Golden Horseshoe recipients, hear UTC updates
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet for a regular session Tuesday that will include a slate of mental health additions. Seven after-hours contracts are up for approval for school psychologists, as well as a memorandum of understanding with United Summit Center Inc. for mental health services.
WVNews
AB announces events for Homecoming weekend
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University will host a variety of events for the public as part of their Homecoming celebration September 28 through October 2. As part of alumni festivities, AB will host the class of 1972 celebrating their 50th anniversary. Full Homecoming Event Schedule.
WVNews
ATC
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private nonprofit entities throughout the state. The Preston County Commission received $44,205.
WVNews
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
WVNews
Rebecca M. 'Becky' Boyles Stealey
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey, 94, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Barbour County on August 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Thomas B....
