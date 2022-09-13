ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

When $20.2M and $16.7M are really the same number

After the West Virginia football team lost at home to 13-point underdog Kansas, a lot of Mountaineer fans are ready to jettison head coach Neal Brown and his 17-20 overall record since becoming coach in 2019. Much, however, was made about Brown’s buyout dropping from $20.2 million now to $16.7...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Webster, red zone stops propel Philip Barbour past Liberty, 35-10

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) – It took all of three plays for a lot of things to go wrong for the Liberty Mountaineers late in the second quarter. Third-and-goal from the Philip Barbour 3: Jayce Clevenger is stopped just short of the goal line, is injured, and doesn’t return.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

EFHS 25 BCHS 8.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Both teams entered the night equal in the Class AA playoff stand…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Huggins: It was all about the kids, not me

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It wasn’t, Bob Huggins was assuring the reporter on the other end of the line as he sat in a Chicago hotel room the other day, all about him. Yes, he understood that two days earlier he was the one wearing the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ring on his finger along with his Hall of Fame blazer. And, yes, it was him at the podium giving thanks and making a speech in which he finally could see life through a rear-view mirror.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

North Marion now 4-0 for 1st time in quarter century

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a matchup of former Class AAA rivals, the North Marion Huskies shut out the Brooke Bruins, 14-0, on the road Friday to improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 1997 state championship season. The game featured a rematch of the 1980...
WELLSBURG, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont excels on both sides in rout of Braxton County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Both teams entered the night equal in the Class AA playoff standings, but one team was clearly superior on the field. East Fairmont scored on its first five possessions and shut out Braxton County into the second half, claiming a 42-6 win on its home turf Friday. The Bees (2-2) and Eagles (1-3) were both tied for 21st in the WVSSAC’s Class AA rankings released earlier this week, but East Fairmont left no doubt that it deserved to be back at .500 after falling last week to Class AAA Hedgesville.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Grafton rallies, but can't overcome large deficit

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In the second half, the cannon sounded three times from two touchdown passes and one touchdown run by Grafton quarterback Camden Foley. Foley connected on touchdown passes of 38 and 29 yards and ran for a 1-yard touchdown run.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona visits Morgantown

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week trip around the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Teacher of the Year talks about winning, plans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Teacher of the Year turned West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols still gets treated like Mrs. Nichols by her students. “I got some applause, some really cool cards; and they're just treating me like Mrs. Nichols, which is exactly how...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

David Paul Elliott Jr.

JANE LEW- David Paul Elliott Jr., 45, of Weston, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown with his loving family by his side. David was born in Fairmont on October 18, 1976, a son of Janet Sue...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

AB announces events for Homecoming weekend

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University will host a variety of events for the public as part of their Homecoming celebration September 28 through October 2. As part of alumni festivities, AB will host the class of 1972 celebrating their 50th anniversary. Full Homecoming Event Schedule.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

ATC

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private nonprofit entities throughout the state. The Preston County Commission received $44,205.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Rebecca M. 'Becky' Boyles Stealey

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey, 94, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Barbour County on August 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Thomas B....
CLARKSBURG, WV

