We Don't Know Much About 'Tears of the Kingdom' Yet — But Fans Have Some Theories
After much anticipation and patience from Zelda fans, during the September Nintendo Direct presentation, the video game company finally unveiled more details about one of its most anticipated titles: the sequel to Breath of the Wild. The first game was one of the first to be released for the Nintendo...
Is 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Based on the Novel, 'The Silmarillion'?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video. In 1917 J.R.R. Tolkien was battling trench fever in a military field hospital in France — however, the fantasy author was already formulating ideas for his great work, The Simarillion in his head, even as he was battling his fever. Per the One Wiki To Rule Them All, Tolkien actually thought that The Simarillion was his most important work.
Grant Morrison Reflects Fondly on Their Time With DC: "We Were Allowed to Sort of Be Punks" (EXCLUSIVE)
When it comes to contributions to the world of comic books, few can hold a candle to the sheer amount of critically-acclaimed work that Grant Morrison (who identifies as non-binary) has put out. Over the course of the last 40 years, they have left their imprint on a variety of some of the biggest superheroes on the planet, including the likes of Batman and Superman. Through those experiences, Grant has learned a wealth of knowledge about how the industry works and how to best navigate it as an independent creative.
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Catches Up With (Almost) All of the Season 2 Cast Members
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special for Season 2. There are quite a few couples and plenty of singular cast members from Season 2 of Love Is Blind that fans are still talking about. Like Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, who made waves as the "villain" of the season when he made multiple comments about fiancé Deepti Vempati ahead of their wedding. So, is Shake in the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special?
