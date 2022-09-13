Read full article on original website
Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Flying With Left Hook
MMA fighter Daniel Konrad ended his fight against Tayron Chavarro with a punch that sent Chavarro collapsing to the canvas hard. Konrad and Chavarro fought on the main card of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Austria. The two welterweights came out swinging in the opening minute of the fight and looked to be a blood bath.
Holland Addresses Failed UFC 279 Glove Touch Vs. Chimaev
Kevin Holland has spoken out about the alleged fake glove touch by Khamzat Chimaev as the action in their fight began at UFC 279. Holland lost to Chimaev via first-round submission in the UFC 279 co-main event. The fight came together just hours before the event after Chimaev missed weight, forcing the UFC to pair six fighters with different opponents.
Diaz Explains What He Disliked About UFC 279 Opponent Switch
Even though a late-notice opponent switch for UFC 279 ended up working out in his favor, Nate Diaz still had some concerns when he was informed of the change. Diaz was scheduled to meet Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight bout for the main event of UFC 279 in Las Vegas. “Borz” ended up missing the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds the day before the fight, resulting in the UFC shuffling some fighters around to match Diaz up with Tony Ferguson as the card’s new main event.
BKFC President Names “Dream Opponent” For Mike Perry
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship President David Feldman has his eyes on booking a blockbuster showdown involving Nate Diaz following the conclusion of his UFC contract. On September 10, Diaz fought out his deal on MMA’s biggest stage by submitting fellow fan-favorite veteran Tony Ferguson in the fourth round of the UFC 279 main event. Having added a fitting end to his Octagon tenure, Diaz confirmed his intentions to explore opportunities elsewhere.
Helwani: We’re About To Learn If Diaz/UFC Are On Good Terms
MMA journalist Ariel Helwani believes that UFC President Dana White‘s remarks about Nate Diaz‘s departure will be put to the test in the coming weeks and months. After a triumph on The Ultimate Fighter, 15 years, and 27 fights, Diaz’s Octagon tenure came to a close at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. In the event’s main event, the Stockton star fought out his contract with a fourth-round submission victory over Tony Ferguson, who’d been drafted into the headliner on late notice after Khamzat Chimaev’s 7.5-pound weight miss.
Watch: MMA Fighter Uses Knee To End Spectacular KO Combo
MMA fighter Armando Gjetja melted Daniel Bastidas with a nasty series of strikes in their matchup at Ring of Combat 77 on Friday. Gjetja and Bastidas fought on the early part of the main card of Ring of Combat 77 in Atlantic City, NJ. The two lightweights fought in a catchweight bout that was put together just weeks before the event.
Sandhagen: O’Malley’s Track Record Doesn’t Match His Big Talk
UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen believes Sean O’Malley doesn’t back up his confident persona with high-quality wins in the Octagon. Sandhagen will battle Song Yadong in the UFC Vegas 60 headliner this Saturday. He’s looking to rebound following a short-notice loss to former champion Petr Yan at UFC 267 last October.
Yoel Romero Plans Major Change To MMA Career
Bellator light heavyweight and former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero wants to return to his old stomping grounds following his next fight. Romero will face Melvin Manhoef at Bellator Dublin on Sept. 23. He returns to the Bellator cage following a vicious knockout of Alex Polizzi at Bellator 280, after he was originally supposed to face Manhoef.
Watch: MMA Fighter Shows Inner Jon Jones With Standing Choke
MMA fighter Bogdan Grad defeated Christian Mach with a technique that mirrored one of Jon Jones‘ greatest victories. Grad faced Mach in the co-main event of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Wiener Neustadt, AUT. The two lightweights were looking to stay on track after recent winning streaks. Following...
MMA Fighter Protesting Title Fight After Series Of Alleged Fouls
MMA fighter Elisandra Ferreira is appealing her technical decision loss to Anastasia Nikolakakos last month after a series of alleged fouls that went unruled. Ferreira took on Nikolakakos for the Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship (PAWFC) 105lb title in Calgary, CA on Aug. 27. Nikolakakos earned a technical decision victory in Round 4 after landing an illegal knee to the head of Ferreira.
Darren Till Responds To “Pull-Out Guy” Stigma
UFC middleweight contender Darren Till is not best pleased to have been branded the “pull-out guy” following some failed matchups in recent years. Once touted as a future champion on MMA’s biggest stage, Till has slipped down the pecking order owing to some setbacks inside the Octagon and injuries outside it. After following up a failed title challenge at welterweight with a knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal in 2019, “The Gorilla” re-began his quest for glory at 185 pounds.
MMA Reporter Documents Journey Preparing For His First Fight
In an effort to better understand the trials that fighters go through in their careers, MMA reporter John Hyon Ko has started training with the ultimate goal of competing in an MMA bout himself. A Senior MMA Correspondent with The AllStar, Ko is chronicling his experience via video blog as...
Till Defends Chimaev & Team After Khabib’s Comments
UFC middleweight Darren Till has come to the defense of Khamzat Chimaev and his team following comments from MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Till was recently in Las Vegas alongside Chimaev and his Allstars Training Center entourage for the UFC 279 pay-per-view. Whilst “Borz” was widely expected to add the name of Nate Diaz to his perfect professional record in the main event, he had to settle for a co-main event victory over Kevin Holland instead.
UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results: Ladd Misses Again, Fight Canceled
UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official. Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.
Strickland Suggests Chimaev Weight Miss “Looked Staged”
UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has joined the group of individuals who believe that Khamzat Chimaev‘s recent weight miss was “staged.”. At UFC 279 this past weekend, Chimaev was scheduled to headline inside the Octagon for the first time in his career. “Borz” was set to share the spotlight with MMA superstar Nate Diaz for the final bout of the Stockton native’s contract with the promotion.
GSP Breaks Down Deciding Factor In Makhachev/Oliveira Bout
Georges St-Pierre has today given his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 280 main event, with GSP breaking down what he thinks is the deciding factor. The former two-weight world champion GSP is known for his high cage IQ. He has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev bout. “Rush” retired following his middleweight title triumph over Michael Bisping. He has still been linked with a catchweight bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov every couple of months.
Khabib: Oliveira Won’t Show Up Vs. Makhachev, Dariush Will Sub
If former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s prophecy is any indication, the UFC may want to prepare for a backup to Charles Oliveira. Oliveira will face Nurmagomedov’s protégé, Islam Makhachev, for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. The matchup puts the recently vacated former champion against the rising contender Makhachev.
Only In Russia: The Bizarre World of Medieval MMA
Apparently in Russia, MMA fighters sometimes wear full chain-link armor and wield swords. This bizarre spin on traditional MMA was the brainchild of M1-Global—a leading Russian MMA promotion that birthed the likes of UFC stars Shavkat Rakhmonov and Alexander Volkov. In 2015, M1 began staging full-contact jousting matches—or “knight fights”—to keep the crowd entertained in between its traditional MMA bouts.
Whittaker Refuses To Deal With “Ladder Politics” After UFC Paris Win
Robert Whittaker isn’t going to play politics to finagle another middleweight title shot. Whittaker consolidated his position as the division’s number one contender after defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris. The 31-year-old spent the opening round slickly evading Vettori’s onslaught, before finding his offensive rhythm in the last two.
