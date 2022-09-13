Read full article on original website
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans made a statement in Week 3 for the team’s first win of the season with a 54-6 road win against fellow 5A opponent in Nat Central. The Chiefs scored the first points of the game on a connection from Adam Guillet to Jeremy Lowe. That put Nat Central up 6-0, but that was the last time they found the endzone. The Trojans would then score 54 unanswered.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The most competitive MedExpress Game of the Week voting has come to an end and Menard versus St. Mary’s claims the victors. Over 2,700 votes were cast in just a few days, constantly going back and forth with Tioga versus Pineville. For Week 3, Mary Margaret Ellison will be on the sideline in Natchitoches to watch the battle for the Bishop’s Bowl.
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Kicking and making a 49-yard and 53-yard field goal as a junior in high school isn’t something you hear about or see every day, but for St. Mary’s Payne Williams, he nailed both of them last week against Buckeye, as he put up the first six points of the game.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season continues tonight, with many matchups happening in Cenla for Week 3. We preview some emotions with our local coaches heading into the third week of the year.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 2 picks and predictions weren’t too good for Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon as they are both 4-5 in their picks through the first two weeks. Newcomer Mary Margaret Ellison is definitely having some beginner’s luck going nearly perfect last week and having a 7-2 record.
Mary Margaret Ellison previews our Game of the Week: Menard vs St. Mary's!. Representatives from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital hosted a medical career day for juniors and seniors at Peabody Magnet High School interested in medical careers after graduation. New carbon monoxide detector requirement for La. residents. Updated: 6...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Representatives from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital hosted a medical career day for juniors and seniors at Peabody Magnet High School interested in medical careers after graduation. Booths were set up for different careers with hands-on activities for the students, giving them a chance to ask...
A man was arrested after leading police on a chase through Natchitoches on Monday that ended in a car crash. Police say they attempted to arrest Gregory Washington [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the Alexandria restaurant that has been in business for 28 years is shutting its doors. The post said that Friday night (September 16) will be the last night to enjoy Robbie G’s food and visit with owners, Kelli and Toby Brazzel.
Louisiana State Police Troop E reported a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 8, west of U.S. Highway 167. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Impairment Suspected in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Claimed the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 14, 2022, that on September 13, 2022, at about 4:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1 north of Marksville, Louisiana. Aaron Hebert, 65, of Church Point, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Colfax was killed in an early morning crash on September 16 in Grant Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, Hunter L. Hayes, 23, was driving south on Hwy 71 around 12:15 a.m. Hayes’ vehicle went off the road, down the ditch embankment and hit several trees.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A motorcyclist from Church Point died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday on Hwy 1, north of Marksville. Louisiana State Police said a Marksville man was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram southbound on Hwy 1 when he attempted to turn left into a private drive. This placed the vehicle in the direct path of a northbound 2014 Harley Davidson, which resulted in a crash.
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
Slagle, LA (KPLC) - The community of Slagle will be holding its 28th annual Homecoming and Trade Days beginning Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The festival will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday and at 7 a.m. on Saturday. There will be live music, food, a puppet show, a craft market,...
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, someone called in a report of a possible shooter a Bolton High School on Friday afternoon. The Alexandria Police Department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police responded to this report. Officers cleared the school and determined that the report was false.
