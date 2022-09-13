NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans made a statement in Week 3 for the team’s first win of the season with a 54-6 road win against fellow 5A opponent in Nat Central. The Chiefs scored the first points of the game on a connection from Adam Guillet to Jeremy Lowe. That put Nat Central up 6-0, but that was the last time they found the endzone. The Trojans would then score 54 unanswered.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO