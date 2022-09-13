Police: Two local residents facing felony charges for trying to smuggle drugs into jail

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents face felony charges after police say they attempted to smuggle drugs into the Bannock County Jail following recent arrests for unrelated incidents.

Zachary Douglas Hollowell, 38, of Pocatello, has been charged with introducing major contraband into a correctional facility and destruction of evidence, both felonies.

The incident first unfolded in June when Hollowell was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence in Pocatello.

After Hollowell was arrested, he was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. While being booked into the jail, a detention staff deputy observed two small pieces of paper fall from Hollowell’s waist area as he prepared to enter the shower, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

The detention staff deputy ordered Hollowell to back up to the wall, which Hollowell did while sliding his feet across the floor, police said. The detention deputy ordered Hollowell face the wall, put his hands on the wall above his head and lift his feet up, police said.

Hollowell lifted his feet and grabbed the piece of paper that stuck to one of his feet and put the paper in his mouth, police said.

Eventually, Hollowell spit the paper out and attempted to tell officers that he did not know what was contained in the paper because it was not his, according to the report.

The officer informed Hollowell that because he put the paper in his mouth, he was in possession of the item, which officers later learned contained four tan pills, police said.

The officer sent the pills off to the Idaho State Crime lab in Meridian for testing. On Sept. 1, a report came back from the lab indicating all pills tested positive for fentanyl, police said.

Hollowell was then charged with introducing major contraband into a correctional facility and destruction of evidence. He was incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail on the felony DUI charge when the new charges were filed against him.

Hollowell appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Cousin for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 6, during which his bond for the new charges was set at $10,000. His felony DUI charge carries a $15,000 bond.

Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 20.

If convicted of the two felony charges recently filed against him, Hollowell faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

Penny Dawn Lacy, 37, of Pocatello, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, introduction of a major contraband into a correctional facility and destruction of evidence, all felonies for an alleged incident on Sept. 4. She was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pocatello police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Fifth Avenue for the report of a woman behaving oddly in the area, police said.

Upon arrival, police located a woman, later identified as Lacy, who they knew to have outstanding warrants and was sitting next to an open alcoholic beverage container, police said.

Police searched the woman before arresting her on the outstanding warrants and located no illegal items in her possession, but noted Lacy has a history of attempting to smuggle drugs into the Bannock County Jail, according to the police report.

At the jail, a detention staff deputy searched Lacy and located a meth pipe in her bra, though Lacy did not hand the item over, police said. Instead, she shook her body causing the pipe to fall on the jail floor and shatter, police said.

The stem of the pipe, which officers noted contained a white crystalline substance inside, was retained and later tested at the Pocatello Police Department, returning a positive hit for meth, police said.

Lacy was then charged with the additional felonies and misdemeanor charge, police said.

She appeared in front of judge Cousin for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 6, during which her bond was set at $15,000.

She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 20.

If convicted of all the felony charges filed against her, Lacy faces up to 17 years in prison and a fine of up to $35,000.