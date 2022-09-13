Read full article on original website
Going Head-to-Head With Adam Sandler
Reading Maddie Levine's article about comedy superstar Adam Sandler coming to Boston brought back memories of my friendly dust-up with the world-famous actor and comedian. A group of us talk show hosts at the Talk America Radio Network and our spouses were treated to a taping of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Standard operating procedure was to have a warm-up act before Leno appears. It just so happened that Adam Sandler was the supporting player that afternoon (NBC taped the show in the afternoon for replay in late night).
Win Tickets to Lizzo at TD Garden in Boston
Lizzo in Boston? It's About Damn Time. Lizzo's Sept. 30 concert at TD Garden in Boston is a must-see event. We want you to be part of it. Enter below for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the show. Michael and Maddie will make dreams come true for several lucky fans the week of Sept. Sept. 19-23.
Caught in Southie: Bruno Mars
If you were lucky enough to be at the Lookout Rooftop bar at The Envoy on Sunday, you probably saw Bruno Mars slinging shots behind the bar. According to boston.com, Mars stopped by a the Seaport hotel before his final and sold out concert at the newly opened MGM Music Hall in Fenway to give out shots of his luxury rum brand, SelvaRey Rum.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Makes Drama-Free Switch from NBC to Peacock
Legendary soap opera "Days of our Lives" has made the switch from network television to a streaming service and now we'll see just how dedicated its fans are. It's been 57 years since the daytime soap took to the airwaves. For decades, millions of fans have been dedicated daily viewers, including many in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Watch Dropkick Murphys Ken Casey Rant Against MAGA
A Dropkick Murphys Ken Casey rant is a thing of beauty to behold. And his latest raver doesn’t disappoint. Boston’s beloved Celtic punks were deep into their set at Allentown Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania on Thursday, September 1 when Ken went off. Let’s dive right in. I created...
Southie Stranger Things: What the hell is this?
One CIS reader, Rilla Perkins, sent us this photo of a strange, blueish/purple glowing mass floating in the sky behind the clouds over Southie. It was captured on Tuesday night from the South End with an iPhone. No editing has been done to the photo. (Make sure to follow Rilla on Instagram)
See The Big Papi Corn Maze In Plympton, Massachusetts!
Oh sure, it’s farming. But it’s also art. And it’s a lot of hard work. Sauchuk Farm in Plympton, MA is ready for the unveiling of their 2022 corn maze. Starting this Saturday, September 17 and continuing through October 30, you can see farm owner Scott Sauchuk and his team’s work of art. This year, it’s a David Ortiz tribute.
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, Here are the BEST Cheeseburgers in and Around Boston Voted on By YOU!
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18th and we want to celebrate by showing some love to the best of the best cheeseburgers in the area. The cheeseburger is just the perfect food. A typical burger is a beef patty with some cheese in between a hamburger bun. Nowadays, there are all types of burgers being created. There are burgers that don’t include any meat at all. There are also burgers that don’t include any buns at all. Regardless of how you eat your cheeseburgers, they could quite possibly be the most perfect food on the planet.
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!
(Photo by muhannad alatawi) (BOSTON, MA) Calling all dog lovers! The Harpoon Brewery in Boston is hosting their 5th annual Dogtoberfest presented by Life's Abundance, and both you and your furry friend are invited to this paw-some celebration! This pup-friendly festival will include competitions, a 3-mile fun run (or walk!), and will even feature an on-site adoption meet and greet presented by the MSPCA, "dog lovers may even leave the event as dog owners!"
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers
BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
Free Fun Friday: Tickets to Seekonk Speedway’s Pumpkin Smash Thrill Show
Fall is approaching. That means it's time for the Pumpkin Smash Thrill Show at Seekonk Speedway. The show features figure-eight races driving through a wall of 10,000 pounds of pumpkins, Troy City Tactical spectator drags, backward races and more. As if you need more. The show is set for Saturday,...
Encore To Debut Sports Betting At WynnBET Sports Bar
With Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker clearing the way for sports betting at the states major casinos in August, Encore Boston Harbor patrons will be able soon to place bets both online and in-person at the casino’s WynnBET Sports Bar. According to WynnBET staff, the bar’s betting option is on...
Embrace Your Inner Wizard at This Harry Potter Expo Coming to Massachusetts
Calling all witches and wizards. After a two-year hiatus, a magical event returns to Malborough on Dec. 10 and 11 that brings the world of Harry Potter to the world of muggles. Grab your wands and cloaks, it’s almost time for New England Wizardfest. What is New England WizardFest?
The Most Popular Pasta Dish In Massachusetts And Every State
It’s National Linguini Day today! My thoughts naturally turn to the North End of Boston and all the delicious Italian food. Just walking up and down Hanover Street can nearly satisfy your cravings. Ok, maybe not. Then, I got to thinking…what is the most popular pasta dish in Massachusetts? The answer, I found was surprising, to say the least. In fact, most of the New England States, with the exception of one, were surprising to me.
Jordyn Jagolinzer is a reporter for WBZ-TV.
Jordyn Jagolinzer is a reporter for WBZ-TV. She joined WBZ-TV in 2022 from WGGB/WSHM-TV in Springfield, where she spent 5 years as an anchor and reporter. Jagolinzer reported on a wide range of stories including the B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport, and True Crime cases in the community. She also anchored the evening newscasts. A Massachusetts native, Jagolinzer is a graduate of Penn State University where she earned a B.A. in journalism. She also attended the University of Alicante where she completed her Spanish minor. She also has minors in international studies and business.
This report about a town outside Boston with no Dunkin’ is the most Massachusetts thing of all time
A radio report about the recent closing of two Dunkin' locations has left a town outside Boston in mourning — but has left viewers around the country in stitches. On Sept. 12, Matt Shearer, a reporter for Massachusetts station WBZ NewsRadio reported about the recent closing of Dunkin’ in Stow, a town a little over 30 miles outside of Boston. In the report, townsfolk lament a closing that leaves the great New England state with a meager 1,072 Dunkin’ locations left, according to the chain’s website. Oh, the humanity.
Courtney Cole is an anchor and reporter at WBZ-TV.
Courtney Cole joined WBZ-TV in 2022 as a weekend morning anchor and weekday reporter. Before arriving in Boston, she spent four years in Jacksonville, Florida, where she anchored a top-rated Weekend Morning Show. She enjoys covering stories that help give a voice to those who feel like they haven't been heard. While in Jacksonville, she had the opportunity to cover some unforgettable stories, including: a one-on-one interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Jacksonville to discuss the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), and November 2020 Election Night coverage in Tallahassee. Prior to working in Jacksonville, Courtney worked as an Anchor/Producer/Reporter in Savannah. She got her start working behind the scenes in West Palm Beach, Florida. Cole is a native Chicagoan and a proud Hampton University Alumna. (#GoPirates!) She looks forward to exploring New England. When she's not reporting, you can usually find Courtney in the kitchen trying a new recipe, getting lost in the newspaper or a book, or planning a visit with family and friends. Have a story idea? Send an email to Courtney.Cole@cbs.com.
Solve It 7: A Dying Wish
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man’s dying wish was for his children to receive some money they had coming to them. But his family says they had difficulties getting it, so they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story. It has been a heartbreaking year for...
Watch: Employee of Massachusetts coffee shop jumps for joy as he receives first paycheck
MELROSE, Mass. — The moment of pure joy experienced by a Massachusetts coffee shop employee upon receiving his first paycheck is going viral. Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Melrose opened in August 2021 and employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. When the coffee shop opened last year, Joe...
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
